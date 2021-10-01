Biden administration to urge halt to strict Texas abortion law

FILE PHOTO: American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe and Sarah N. Lynch
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe and Sarah N. Lynch

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Friday is set to urge a judge to block a near-total ban on abortion imposed by Texas - the strictest such law in the nation - in a key battle in the ferocious legal war over abortion access in the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 1 https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/texas-six-week-abortion-ban-takes-effect-2021-09-01 allowed the Republican-backed law to take effect even as litigation over its legality continues in lower courts. The U.S. Justice Department eight days later sued in federal court https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-announce-civil-rights-case-after-texas-abortion-ban-takes-effect-2021-09-09 to try to invalidate it.

During a hearing in the Texas capital of Austin, Justice Department lawyers are set to ask U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to temporarily block the law, saying the state's Republican legislature and governor enacted it "in an open defiance of the Constitution."

In the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, the Supreme Court recognized a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. The Supreme Court in December is due to hear arguments over the legality of a Mississippi abortion law in a case in which officials from that state are asking the justices to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

The Texas law bans abortions starting at six weeks of pregnancy, a point when many women may not yet realize they are pregnant. It and the Mississippi measure are among a series of Republican-backed laws passed by various states restricting abortion.

About 85% to 90% of abortions are performed after six weeks. Texas makes no exception for cases of rape and incest. It also lets ordinary citizens enforce the ban, rewarding them at least $10,000 if they successfully sue anyone who helped provide an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected.

The four Whole Woman's Health abortion clinics across the state have reported that https://www.reuters.com/world/us/texas-abortion-clinics-struggle-survive-under-restrictive-law-2021-09-30 patient visits have plummeted and some staff have quit since the Texas law took effect.

In an emergency motion to the court, the Justice Department provided sworn statements from doctors who described the impact of the Texas law on patients.

In one statement, Dr. Joshua Yap said he witnessed a "surge" of women crossing into neighboring Oklahoma for abortions.

"One of the most heart-wrenching cases I have seen recently was of a Texas minor who had been raped by a family member," Yap said, adding that a guardian made an eight-hour drive to Oklahoma from Galveston because the girl was more than six weeks pregnant.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state's top law enforcement official, argued in a court filing on Wednesday that the Justice Department's lawsuit must be dismissed on jurisdictional grounds. The Texas law must be challenged in state court through lawsuits brought against abortion providers by private citizens, Paxton said.

Democratic former President Barack Obama appointed Pitman to the judiciary in 2014.

The hearing will include arguments from other interested parties, including Oscar Stilley, a disbarred lawyer in home confinement for tax evasion who in September became one of the first people to test a key provision of the law by suing a San Antonio doctor who provided an abortion.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Additional reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Will Dunham and Scott Malone)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats delay vote on key bills, keep talking

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled a vote late Thursday on President Biden's infrastructure bill, leaving a key part of his signature domestic agenda in limbo amid deep Democratic infighting.

  • Not above the law: Supreme Court can protect citizens by striking down qualified immunity

    Cops can kill, rape and steal and not face civil court accountability as long as the Supreme Court continues to enforce misguided qualified immunity.

  • Kathy Hochul Faced Childcare Struggles and Sexism at Work. Now She’s New York’s First Woman Governor

    A month into New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s term, Andrew Cuomo has become a ghost. In a recent hour-long interview, Hochul called him only “this past governor,” when she referred to him at all. When I asked about a model of a ship on display in her New York City office, a staffer informed me that it was “a him thing.”

  • Traveling culinary tour celebrates African, African-American and Caribbean foods

    Here’s when it will arrive in Charlotte and how to go.

  • Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Pupils will from Oct. 4 no longer have to wear protective face masks in French primary schools in areas with a low COVID-19 infection rate, according to a government decree. * The European Union will extend a mechanism to monitor and potentially limit the export of COVID-19 vaccines from the bloc, an EU official said. * Australia's Victoria state has included professional athletes in a vaccination mandate that will require about 1.25 million "authorised workers" to have two COVID-19 shots by the end of November.

  • Exclusive-'Giant can of worms': Some Afghans leave U.S. military bases before resettlement

    Something unexpected is happening at U.S. military bases hosting Afghan evacuees: Many hundreds of them are simply leaving before receiving U.S. resettlement services, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters. In the speed and chaos of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August following 20 years of war, many evacuees were brought into the United States under a temporary status of "humanitarian parole." Once transferred to U.S. military bases, refugee resettlement groups and U.S. officials have been trying to connect people with services for a smooth transition to the United States.

  • Abortion, Taliban in spotlight at Hollywood women’s event

    A Hollywood event that’s supposed to be about women's empowerment in the industry and the world was more about how their rights are being imperiled at home and abroad. Restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. and the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan took center stage Thursday at the Variety Power of Women event, which honored actor Rita Moreno, singers Katy Perry and Lorde, poet/activist Amanda Gorman, and Channing Dungey, chairwoman of Warner Bros. Television Group.

  • Nation's most restrictive abortion law back in Texas court

    A federal judge is set to consider whether Texas can leave in place the nation's most restrictive abortion law

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims 'a lot of lobbyists love' Dems opposing reconciliation bill

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez insinuated on The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday, that a small number of her Democratic colleagues in Congress may be looking to sink the reconciliation bill due to their close ties to lobbyists and campaign contributions. “We have a vast majority of Democrats, about 96%, that are in agreement of the entire agenda. Now, a very small handful of Democrats, about 4% of the party, are trying to essentially split these two priorities up,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I personally don't think it's an accident that the ones that a lot of lobbyists love are in the much smaller, underfunded bill, that don’t make prescription drugs easier to buy and more affordable, etcetera.” Ocasio-Cortez, along with other progressive Democrats, believe the reconciliation bill, which would address climate change and prescription drug prices, needs to be bundled with the bipartisan infrastructure bill. She believes that Democrats with ties to the fossil fuel industry and the pharmaceutical industry, like Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema respectively, are looking to split the bills so they can pass the infrastructure bill, but not the reconciliation bill. “What they want is to split them apart,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “force a vote on the first one, and because we have such narrow margins in the Senate and the House, the read that we have is that they'll just dump the second one. Leave the other one out to dry, and just never actually vote on it.”

  • Letters to the Editor: L.A. cops, do you actually care about us? Asking for the vaccinated

    The refusal of many cops to comply with L.A.'s COVID-19 vaccination mandate coupled with the LAPD's mistreatment of protesters raises fundamental, troubling questions.

  • Twitter reacts to Alabama MBB landing the nation’s top PG in 2022 class

    The Crimson Tide will bring in 2022 No. 1 PG, and Twitter is loving it!

  • House lawmakers recount traumatic personal stories at hearing on anti-abortion laws

    The lawmakers testified Thursday at a hearing examining mounting challenges to abortion rights across the nation.

  • Limp Bizkit Premiere New Song ‘Dad Vibes,’ Force Us to Address Our Own Mortality

    Song sounds straight out of 1999, when we all still had dreams and backward visors were the height of fashion

  • Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing lava

    Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is in a major eruption for the first time since 2018. The eruption is within the boundaries of a national park and no homes are nearby. (Sept. 30)

  • Will holiday mail be on time? Why is mail getting more expensive? Your USPS questions, answered

    USPS changes start in October, including slower shipping times and price increases. Here's how it all breaks down.

  • A TikTok Making Fun of Scientologists Turns Into Recruiting Tool for Scientologists

    What started as a response to a Charli D'Amelio video is giving the Church new ideas about how to increase their ranks

  • The single flawed assumption that sunk Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan

    The linchpin of President Joe Biden's plan to conduct a well-ordered departure from Afghanistan was the fanciful assumption that an Afghan military trained, equipped, and advised by the United States for 20 years at the cost of $83 billion would be capable of holding off the Taliban long enough for a steady stream of American citizens and Afghan evacuees to leave the country calmly over several months.

  • Senators examine high court and Texas abortion law

    With the Supreme Court's recent decision to allow the new near-ban on abortions in Texas, known as SB8, to stand, a Senate panel heard witnesses weigh in on the law, and the Supreme Court's "shadow docket." (Sept. 29)

  • Senate Rejects GOP Amendment Prohibiting Funding for Vaccine Mandate Enforcement

    An amendment to the short-term government funding bill that would ban federal funds to enforce COVID vaccine mandates failed in the Senate on Thursday.

  • Alito speaks out on Texas abortion case and 'shadow docket'

    Conservative justice defends court's high-profile emergency actions just one day after Senate hearing on topic.