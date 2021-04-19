  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden administration: US must catch up to China on renewable energy to create jobs

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday will frame climate change as both the biggest challenge and the biggest opportunity facing the United States.

“If we succeed, we will capitalize on the greatest opportunity to create quality jobs in generations,” Blinken will say in a speech at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, according to excerpts released by the State Department.

His speech previews President Joe Biden hosting 40 world leaders for a virtual climate summit on April 22 and 23, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to French President Emmanuel Macron to Saudi King Salman.

This week's summit is meant to signal a renewed U.S. commitment to leading the global fight against climate change after four years in which the Trump administration played down the threat.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on &quot;The Biden Administration&#39;s Priorities for US Foreign Policy&quot; on Capitol Hill, March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on "The Biden Administration's Priorities for US Foreign Policy" on Capitol Hill, March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Biden is expected to announce new limits on U.S. emissions ahead of the summit. Scientists, environmental groups and some business leaders are calling on Biden to set a target that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Biden is already facing blowback from Republicans, who argue that moving away from fossil fuels will hurt U.S. competitiveness, cost American jobs and raise energy prices.

In his speech, Blinken will frame the issue as a growing national security threat and said the U.S. is falling behind China in developing the technology needed to curb climate change.

"Already, solar and wind technicians are among the fastest growing jobs in America. But right now, we’re falling behind," he plans to say. He notes that China is the largest producer and exporter of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles.

"It holds nearly a third of the world’s renewable energy patents. If we don’t catch up, America will miss the chance to shape the world’s climate future in a way that reflects our interests and values, and we’ll lose out on countless jobs for the American people," he will say.

American public opinion has shifted in favor of a more aggressive approach to addressing climate change. A majority of Americans say they favor a range of U.S. government actions to reduce the impacts of climate change, from tree planting initiatives to tougher fuel efficiency standards for vehicles, according to June 2020 Pew Research Center poll.

“If America fails to lead the world on addressing the climate crisis, we won’t have much of a world left,” Blinken will say.

Contributing: Associated Press

Read more:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden administration: US must catch up to China on renewable energy

Recommended Stories

  • Federal ethics agency won’t certify Kanye West’s financial disclosures from failed presidential campaign

    ‘Birthday Party’ candidate claims exemption from listing Kim Kardashian’s assets, citing ‘no knowledge’ of them

  • Hirono: Anti-Asian hate bill chance for Senate to 'take a stand'

    As the Senate prepares to take up her anti-Asian hate crime bill this week, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Monday the bill represents a chance for lawmakers to "take a stand" against rising anti-Asian attacks. "At a time when the Asian America Pacific Islander community feels under siege and vulnerable, this is a bill that enables the Senate at least, and I know followed by the House, to take a stand and say these kinds of unprovoked attacks targeting Asian Americans are totally unacceptable," Hirono told the hosts of ABC's "The View." Hirono, who is Japanese American, has been leading the Senate effort with Illinois Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth to pass legislation following a surge in anti-Asian crimes.

  • Australia's Afterpay considers U.S. listing as 'buy now, pay later' takes off

    (Reuters) -Australian buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay said on Tuesday it is exploring a U.S. listing after North America became its biggest market, offering global investors an easier path to owning a stock that has boomed through the pandemic. Afterpay has tapped Goldman Sachs to advise on the listing, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Goldman declined to comment.

  • US and China commit to tackling climate crisis ‘with seriousness and urgency it demands’

    The world’s two biggest polluters have agreed to ramp up their ‘respective actions’ to combat climate change

  • U.S., China pledge to tackle climate change with 'urgency'

    The statement showed the two nations continued to engage in efforts to rein in greenhouse gases, even as the relationship between Washington and Beijing faces rising strains.

  • Group urges UN to probe China for crimes against humanity

    A human rights group appealed to the United Nations on Monday to investigate allegations China's government is committing crimes against humanity in the Xinjiang region. Human Rights Watch cited reports of the mass detention of Muslims, a crackdown on religious practices and other measures against minorities in the northwestern region. It said they amount to crimes against humanity as defined by the treaty that established the International Criminal Court.

  • The best climate solution you've never heard of

    Meet the teams who track down and destroy hidden sources of greenhouse gases.

  • In first White House TikTok Live, Jen Psaki talks gun control, police reform

    In a wide-ranging interview hosted live on TikTok, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Yahoo News she agreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assessment that gun violence in the United States is a “public health issue.”

  • Luke Combs Says 'We'll Get 'Em Next Time' After Going '0 for 3' at 2021 ACM Awards

    "Album 3 here we come. Live shows here we come," Combs wrote. "See y'all real soon"

  • Rangers Prospect Report: Braden Schneider sets new WHL career-highs

    Now that Zac Jones has been signed and is set to join the Rangers, we get the chance to focus on some other prospects who are performing across the globe.

  • Germany Tops 1,000 Swine Fever Cases as Disease Fight Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s deadly pig-disease outbreak has topped 1,000 cases, delaying its return as a major meat exporter as the battle to stamp out the virus persists.The rising count risks keeping exports subdued from the European Union’s top pork producer, benefiting other sellers in the bloc and the Americas. Meat buyers like Vietnam and Singapore have eased initial prohibitions on German supply, but a ban in top importer China is limiting the upside. Beijing is unlikely to lift it before mid-year at minimum, according to a Rabobank report from March.An estimated 1,011 wild boar in Germany’s east -- though no pigs on farms -- have contracted African swine fever since an initial report last autumn, figures from the affected states of Brandenburg and Saxony show. The outbreak appears unlikely to end soon, with infections still abundant in neighboring Poland.“Every week we’ve got several new cases, it’s far from under control,” said Tim Koch, livestock analyst at AMI. “Some third countries are opening their border for German pig meat, but it’s all comparably low numbers. China imported more meat in the last year than all the other countries together.”Officials from China and Germany recently held talks on the issue, and further negotiations are expected, the German agriculture ministry said in a statement. German wholesale pork prices have picked up from record lows at the onset of the outbreak as the country has been able to sell some of its excess supply within the EU and a backlog of pigs abated.Still, farmers are also grappling with rising feed prices and added government regulations. Countries often aren’t declared free of swine fever until at least a year from their last case.“It will be a long way to leave all the restrictions for German exports of pig-meat,” said Udo Hemmerling, deputy secretary general at farmers union DBV.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Should Planned Parenthood be barred from receiving, requesting grants?

    Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson argues funding for the health care provider is 'upside down.'

  • Oceans protect us from climate change — but there are consequences

    "Eye on Earth: Our Planet in Peril" looks at how rising sea levels and more frequent major storm events illustrate the consequences of a changing planet.

  • Many gather to honor Daunte Wright’s life while LA memorial is vandalized

    Community organizations and residents of Brooklyn Center, MN gathered Saturday at the site of Daunte Wright‘s death to mourn their loss and celebrate all that’s not yet lost. The spot where Wright was shot turned into a healing space of prayer, art, music and food for those grieving his death and suffering the trauma induced by the loss of many other Black lives, reported CBS Minnesota (WCCO). Another memorial mounted in Wright’s memory in Los Angeles was vandalized on Thursday night as parties were filmed destroying posters and flowers honoring Wright.

  • How the Trudeau government plans to meet its climate goals

    Chrystia Freeland uses Budget 2021 to reveal Canada’s new emissions target.

  • Amazon ramps up purchases of renewable energy amid worker battle on climate change

    The retail giant came under fire earlier this month when the National Labor Relations Board found Amazon illegally retaliated against two employees who criticized the company’s impact on climate change.

  • Deadly Tesla crash near Houston

    Police are looking into the death of two men after the “self-driving” car slammed into a tree and burst into flames. The fire burned for four hours. ABC’s Megan Tevrizian has details.

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • Stunning video of the Ingenuity helicopter lifting off, flying, and landing on Mars gave its NASA team 'goosebumps'

    Ingenuity's first flight was "flawless" and "absolutely beautiful," the NASA team said. The helicopter could power up again on Thursday.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.