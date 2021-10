Axios

If you want to know which way the Minneapolis City Council is headed, keep an eye on Ward 11.Why it matters: Ward 11 is a clear-cut race. It pits Jeremy Schroeder, a progressive incumbent who pledged to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department last summer, against Emily Koski, a moderate from a prominent Minneapolis DFL family. Koski is the daughter of the late mayor Al Hofstede and niece of former council member Diane Hofstede.