China has challenged the UK to justify its ban on Huawei Technologies amid claims British intelligence had "planted people" in the Chinese telecoms giant and concluded there was no national security threat. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that he wanted to "listen to what the UK has to say" about the claims, made by a former Singaporean diplomat at a forum last year. Espionage trial kicks off for ex-Huawei employee and Polish agent "Some people in the UK had bowed to a cert