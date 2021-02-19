What to make of the Biden administration's first overseas calls

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Lawler
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to wait a month for a call from President Biden, and while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman got a call Thursday, it came not from Biden but from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The big picture: Biden, Austin, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have together called officials from at least 43 countries, with Blinken alone calling 39 (there’s considerable overlap between their call lists).

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The administration’s first calls generally went to America’s neighbors, Canada and Mexico, followed by the U.K., France, Germany as well as leaders from the EU and NATO.

  • Major U.S. partners in the Pacific (Australia, India, Japan and South Korea) have also taken priority, while Biden and Blinken have both spoken with their “great power” counterparts in China and Russia.

  • Biden’s 12th and most recent call went to Netanyahu, but he otherwise hasn’t spoken with any U.S. partners in the Middle East. And while Blinken has spoken with officials in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, there has yet to be a single call announced with Egypt.

Between the lines: While Netanyahu had to wait a few weeks for a call, Blinken, Austin and Sullivan all held early calls with their Israeli counterparts. If any longtime U.S. partner should be wary of a “snub,” it’s probably the Egyptians.

  • The Biden administration has already raised concerns about human rights abuses by the Egyptian government, in a clear break from Trump’s “my favorite dictator” approach to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. However, the State Department still approved a big arms deal with Egypt this week.

Why it matters: The calls give some sense of Biden’s early priorities.

  • Excluding Israel, there have been fewer calls to the Middle East (seven total to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE) than to Southeast Asia (eight calls to Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).

  • The administration’s focus on the Indo-Pacific was further underlined by Blinken’s participation Thursday in discussions with his counterparts from the “Quad” strategic dialogue: Australia, India and Japan.

  • Blinken also met virtually Thursday with officials from France, Germany and the U.K. to discuss issues including Iran, the administration’s one genuine priority in the Middle East.

Worth noting: There have been relatively few calls thus far to Latin America or Africa. Leaders in both regions are hoping for more attention from Biden than they received from Trump.

What to watch: Biden will address the Munich Security Conference on Friday and also take part in the virtual G7 summit, two of his first “international” engagements as president.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative

    The U.S. is committing $2 billion for the global COVAX vaccine initiative within days (using funds already allocated by Congress), plus an additional $2 billion over the next two years, the White House announced ahead of Friday's virtual G7 summit.Why it matters: Senior administration officials told reporters Thursday evening that they'll use those commitments to "call on G7 partners Friday both to make good on the pledges that are already out there" and to make further investments in global vaccine manufacturing and distribution.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: The discussion around COVID-19 aid is beginning to shift from dollars to doses. French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that it's time for Europe and the U.S. to begin supplying developing countries with COVID-19 vaccines. The state of play: The U.S. has purchased 1.2 billion doses — enough to fully vaccinate every American adult 2.5 times over, assuming additional vaccines like Johnson & Johnson's are approved.The situation is similar in other rich countries. Doses remain scarce for now, but supply will eventually far outstrip demand.What they're saying: Macron told the FT that the U.S. and EU should begin sharing before that happens, sending 3–5% of all available doses to poor countries in parallel with the domestic rollout. He said the proposal already had German Chancellor Angela Merkel's support, and he hoped to convince Biden as well.“We are allowing the idea to take hold that hundreds of millions of vaccines are being given in rich countries and that we are not starting in poor countries,” Macron said.That "unprecedented acceleration of global inequality" was paving the way for "a war of influence over vaccines," Macron said, and playing into the hands of Russia and China, which are exporting state-funded vaccines around the world.The other side: The White House said on Thursday's briefing call that the administration planned to turn to donations only after all U.S. demand was met."When we have a sufficient supply, it is our intention to consider donating surplus vaccines," one senior official said.Asked about Macron's comments and the timeline on donations, another official said, "There are a lot of options on the table, but I don't think we should get locked down in what we might do once the U.S. population is vaccinated."Go deeper: America’s extra vaccine doses could be key to global supplyLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden makes first call to Israel's Netanyahu after delay

    U.S. President Joe Biden made a long-awaited first phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after a delay that had seen Washington deny it was snubbing Israel's leader. There had been speculation that the Democratic president was signaling displeasure over Netanyahu's close ties with former President Donald Trump, who called the right-wing leader two days after his inauguration in 2017. Biden has spoken with about a dozen other world leaders since taking office on Jan. 20.

  • Haim Release ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ Expanded Edition With Taylor Swift

    Along with Swift's "Gasoline" remix, expanded edition also includes "3AM remix" featuring Thundercat

  • Latest on Mets' search for pitching: Trevor Rosenthal signing with the Athletics

    The Mets are looking for more starting pitching and bullpen help. Here's the latest...

  • China overtakes US as EU's biggest trading partner

    China's demand for cars and luxury goods from Europe bounced back in 2020 as its economy recovered.

  • WANDAVISION’s Biggest Asset Is Existential Dread

    As WandaVision has gone on, it keeps proving the sitcom parodies are just shiny veneers to something much more sinister...existential dread. The post WANDAVISION’s Biggest Asset Is Existential Dread appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says he believes Ron Kim

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he believes comments made by state Assembly Member Ron Kim that Governor Cuomo vowed to "destroy" him during a private phone call last week. (Feb. 18)

  • Trump and his administration are reemerging in exile

    From campaigns to conventions, Donald Trump and his administration are reemerging in exile.What's happening: Trump family members are weighing political races, a slate of former Cabinet members are set to speak at next week's CPAC meeting, and after laying low through his impeachment trial, Trump is vowing to battle Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to shape the GOP’s field for the 2022 midterms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTrump on Wednesday used the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh for his first TV interview since leaving office, praising Limbaugh, whom he said also felt angry about the election because he thought Trump had won. That followed Trump’s statement Tuesday declaring, “Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First.”The Trump brand will be on vivid display at the Conservative Political Action Conference set to run next Thursday through Sunday in Orlando.Sen. Mitt Romney was met with groans of "n-o-o-o-o" when he ended his 2008 presidential campaign with a speech at CPAC. This year, mainstream Republicans like him are persona non grata.Instead, the speaking list reads like a Trump administration roster. Mike Pompeo, Ben Carson and Sarah Huckabee Sanders and rising stars like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, are scheduled to appear. The former president is a possible headliner himself. After all, the event once held in Washington and then suburban Maryland has now been wholly relocated to Florida, Trump's home and the new locus for conservative power brokers.Those who have broken with Trump — whether Romney, the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee, or potential 2024 candidate Nikki Haley — are notable omissions at this point.CPAC is organized by Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union. His wife, Mercedes, worked in Trump's communications shop, and Schlapp himself was in the news last month for receiving a six-figure payment trying to arrange presidential pardon for his client.The website for the annual meeting, which is projected to attract up to 18,000 people over four days, is replete with images of Trump at the presidential podium and his daughter Ivanka.She has been mentioned as potential challenger to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), while Lara Trump, wife of the former president's son Eric, has been mentioned as a more likely candidate for U.S. Senate in her native North Carolina.What we’re watching: This year's theme for the conference is "America Uncanceled" — a jab at the cancel-culture that Republicans pin on Democrats and Silicon Valley tech companies that have banned Trump from Twitter and other social media platforms.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • UK variant not causing worse illness in children; COVID-19 breath test shows promise

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The coronavirus variant first identified in the UK does not cause more severe disease in children than variants circulating earlier in 2020, new data suggest. Doctors at King's College Hospital in London compared 20 children hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic's first wave and 60 hospitalized during the second wave, when most infections were caused by the new variant.

  • How the National Guard became the go-to military force for riots and civil disturbances

    Virginia National Guard troops in front of the U.S. Capitol building, Feb. 5, 2021. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesThe Pentagon has approved leaving 5,000 troops deployed indefinitely to protect the U.S. Capitol from domestic extremist threats, down from about 26,000 deployed after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The National Guard is a federally funded reserve force of the U.S. Army or Air Force based in states. These part-time citizen soldiers typically hold civilian jobs but can be activated by state governors or the president to respond to natural disasters, health emergencies or violent protests, or to support military operations overseas. Although many Americans are skeptical of any military response to civilian unrest, the National Guard is widely seen as a reliable peacekeeping force. It wasn’t always this way. The National Guard has a complicated history of responding to civil disturbances. History of the National Guard The modern National Guard evolved from Colonial-era militias. Because of post-Revolutionary fears over the cost and potential tyranny of a standing army, the Constitution authorized citizens to form militias that would “execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions.” Subsequent militia acts confirmed state authority over the militia with responsibility as a national military reserve for defense and peacekeeping. By the 19th century, local militias were almost everywhere, but they varied widely in mandate and quality. In the South, militias – once used to hunt down escaped slaves – continued to enforce white supremacy after the Civil War, attacking Republican politicians and killing Black voters. Meanwhile, in fits and starts, New York’s militias were becoming well funded, trained and regulated, as, increasingly, were those in the Midwest. National Guard and labor wars By the late 19th century, state and local militias were regularly being used to respond to civil disorder. Still, when more than 100,000 workers across the U.S. protested wage cuts by walking off the job for up to six weeks in what was called the Great Labor Strikes of 1877, state and city officials throughout the country hesitated to call out their militias to reopen the railroads. According to my historical research, officials feared that militiamen might sympathize with the workers’ uprising. Secretary of War George McCrary was among them. In a report that year, he argued that the Army was more dependable in strikes than local militias. “Uprisings enlist in a greater or less degree the sympathy of the communities in which they occur,” he argued, calling local militia “unreliable in such an emergency.” The 6th Baltimore Regiment, a Maryland militia, on strike duty in 1877. Harper's Weekly magazine The state militias also lacked uniform discipline, centralized command structure and tactical training. Many militiamen hated being deployed on labor strike or riot duty within their own communities. They did not want to be seen as pawns of big business, and unions increasingly prohibited their members from joining militias. The 1877 labor strikes highlighted the need for well-trained state militias with clear mandates. State legislatures began to ramp up funding for militias, which came to be called the National Guard. Over the next half-century, the Guard’s role as a viable federal reserve to the U.S. Army, under the control of the War Department, became federally codified. Between 1900 and 1915, the U.S. government invested US$60 million for National Guard training, weapons and soldier pay. Racial uprisings By the 1960s, the National Guard had an annual budget nearing $950 million. Between 1965 and 1971, the Army National Guard was deployed 260 times to maintain order during urban and anti-war civil disturbances such as those following the death of Martin Luther King Jr. But the National Guard was still predominantly white and male, and its discipline and training again came under scrutiny during the era’s racial uprisings. In 1967, inexperienced National Guard troops with as little as six hours of riot training were deployed to racial uprisings by Black residents in Detroit and in Newark, New Jersey. Rather than keep the peace, they responded with lethal force. Of 43 deaths in Detroit’s five days of protests, Guardsmen were responsible for at least nine. One victim was 4-year-old Tonia Blanding, who was killed on July 26, 1967, when Guardsmen shot into her apartment building based on rumors of snipers. In Newark, then-police director Dominick Spina condemned the untrained Guardsmen for creating a “state of hysteria” in his city during demonstrations in July 1967 following rumors that a Black man had been killed in police custody. President Lyndon B. Johnson formed the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders, known as the Kerner Commission, to investigate 1967’s civil unrest. The commission’s report urged the federal government to develop guidelines governing riot control and fund research into such alternatives to lethal weapons as tear gas and sound cannons, which were pursued. Deaths at Kent State On May 4, 1970, National Guardsmen responded to student anti-war protests at Kent State University in Ohio. When the soldiers ran out of tear gas, students threw bricks and bottles at them. The soldiers opened fire, killing four students and injuring nine. After the Kent State killings, students at the University of New Mexico flee the National Guard on May 4, 1970. Steven Clevenger/Corbis via Getty Images Some Americans supported the Guard’s actions at Kent State, while others were anguished. President Richard Nixon’s Commission on Campus Unrest argued in its September 1970 report that “even if the guardsmen faced danger, it was not a danger that called for lethal force.” “The Kent State tragedy must mark the last time that … loaded rifles are issued to guardsmen confronting student demonstrators,” the report concluded. Making a modern Guard The outcry over civilian deaths in Detroit, Newark, Kent State and elsewhere resulted in changes to the National Guard. Guardsmen were given more protective equipment and trained in nonlethal methods of crowd control. In the past 50 years, the National Guard has also grown into a more diverse force. Today, nearly 20% of the Guard members are women and 25% are people of color. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Today, government leaders and civilians see the National Guard as a reliable force for emergency responses of all kinds, from disaster relief to delivering COVID-19 vaccinations. But the future may hold more troubles. Recent investigations into white supremacist infiltration of the military and police prompted closer scrutiny of National Guard troops. Two members were removed from duty protecting the presidential inauguration because of links with extremist organizations. A caption in this story has been corrected to reflect that the photo was taken of students fleeing the National Guard at the University of New Mexico.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Shannon M. Smith, College of Saint Benedict & Saint John's University. Read more:Plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor grew from the militia movement’s toxic mix of constitutional falsehoods and half-truthsPolice, soldiers bring lethal skill to militia campaigns against US government Shannon M. Smith does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools

    How do you define success when it comes to reopening schools in the pandemic? President Joe Biden and his aides are having difficulty settling on an answer to that question. At his town-hall forum Tuesday night, Biden denied that his administration ever thought one day of classroom instruction a week would be enough to declare victory in his pledge to get most schools for younger children open by spring.

  • No decision on any NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, Stoltenberg says

    NATO defence ministers at a meeting on Thursday made no decision on whether or when to pull out of Afghanistan, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the allies faced a dilemma as violence increases again. After two decades of Western military intervention and hundreds of billions of dollars in investment, NATO countries are reluctant to heed a May 1 deadline and risk undermining progress towards democracy as a peace process stalls. "At this stage, we have made no final decision on the future of our presence," Stoltenberg said after a video conference with allied defence ministers.

  • Russia dismisses European Court of Human Rights' call to free Navalny

    Russia's justice minister on Wednesday dismissed as "unlawful" a European Court of Human Rights ruling demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and accused the court of meddling in the Russian judicial system. The Strasbourg-based court (ECHR) said it had ruled on Tuesday to "indicate to the Government of Russia" that it should with immediate effect free Navalny, whose arrest and jailing have sparked anti-Kremlin protests in Russia. The ECHR, the international court of the Council of Europe, Europe's main human rights forum, said its decision to demand Navalny's release was motivated by a possible risk to his life.

  • Japan, U.S., India, Australia call for return of democracy in Myanmar

    Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad grouping of countries seen as a forum to stand up to China in Asia agreed that democracy must be restored quickly in Myanmar and to strongly oppose attempts to upset the status quo by force, Japan's foreign minister said on Thursday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia met virtually for the first time under the Biden administration and discussed Myanmar, COVID-19, climate, and Indo-Pacific territorial and navigation issues, the State Department said in a statement.

  • Rush Limbaugh was one of the most consequential figures in American politics, paving the way for the GOP's hard-right turn

    Both Republicans and Democrats credited Limbaugh with reshaping the GOP, which he sculpted from the ashes of the fairness doctrine.

  • Jacob deGrom throws his first session with James McCann at spring training

    See New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throw his first session to James McCann at spring training on Thursday.

  • Jack Del Rio and Ray Lewis reminisce on historic 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense

    Jack Del Rio joined the Ray Lewis Show on Thursday and the two reflected on the accomplishments of the 2000 Ravens defense.

  • Lloyd Austin calls MBS just days after Biden's snub of the Saudi crown prince

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday to reaffirm the "strategic defense partnership" between the two nations and discuss recent changes to U.S. policy on Yemen, the Pentagon said. Why it matters: The call comes just days after the White House said it would "recalibrate" its relationship with Saudi Arabia, and return to "counterpart to counterpart" engagement, with President Biden's counterpart being King Salman, not MBS. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.White House press secretary Jen Psaki's comments were widely seen as a snub to the crown prince, who is considered by many as the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia.The big picture: Since taking office, the Biden administration has announced the end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition's offensive operations in Yemen, reversed the Trump administration's decision to designate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terror group, and paused an arms deal with the kingdom. The Biden administration is also set to release a U.S. intelligence report that concluded that MBS ordered the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, per the Washington Post. Yes, but: Axios' Barak Ravid reported last week that "the Saudi government was sending signals that it's ready to cooperate on Yemen and make improvements on human rights in an effort to avoid a crisis with Biden." What they're saying: "The Secretary condemned the recent Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and expressed his commitment to assisting Saudi Arabia in the defense of its borders," the Pentagon said in a readout of the call between Austin and MBS. "Secretary Austin reiterated recent changes in U.S. policy toward the Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen, discussed the importance of ending the war, and thanked the Crown Prince for Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a political settlement," it added. Austin "underscored Saudi Arabia’s role as a pillar of the regional security architecture in the Middle East and the importance of sharing the responsibility of regional security and stability. ""Secretary Austin noted US and Saudi shared commitment to countering Iran’s destabilizing activities and defeating violent extremist organizations in the region."Go deeper: Saudi Arabia moves to ease tensions with Biden on Yemen, human rightsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Texas snowstorm, power outages are 'matter of life and death' for people with chronic illnesses, disabilities

    People with chronic conditions and people with disabilities will likely be disproportionately impacted by the power outages, advocates say.

  • Yellen says tax hike would pay for part of Biden infrastructure plan

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said that tax hikes would be needed to pay for at least part of a big infrastructure, climate and education investment package that President Joe Biden plans to introduce later this year. Yellen, in an interview with CNBC, said details were still being worked out on the infrastructure and clean energy package, which would come on top of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that is now working its way through Congress. She said it would include clean energy investments to fight climate change and investments in education and training to build the skill levels of American workers and boost U.S. competitiveness.