4

Biden's student loan forgiveness will cost US about $400 billion, CBO estimates

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's action to cancel student loan debt for millions of borrowers and extend a moratorium on loan repayments will cost the federal government $420 billion, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office released Monday.

The nonpartisan CBO estimates that Biden's executive action in August – which canceled up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers – will cost about $400 billion.

Biden's move to extend the pause on student loan payments to the end of the year will cost an additional $20 billion, according to the CBO's report.

The CBO cautioned that estimates are "highly uncertain." CBO Director Phillip Swagel said it's unclear how much student loan borrowers would repay if the executive action had not been taken compared with how much they will repay under Biden's action.

"Those projections depend in part on future economic conditions and on how the terms of loans might be modified in the future," Swagel said in the analysis.

More: White House pegs student loan plan's cost at $240 billion. Experts say it will be twice that.

President Joe Biden responds to a question about the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right.
President Joe Biden responds to a question about the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right.

Republican lawmakers requested the CBO's official budget "score" of Biden's controversial decision to use executive authority to forgive student loan debt. The Biden administration last month projected the president's debt cancellation would reduce loan repayments collected by the government by an average of $24 billion annually over 10 years.

But the CBO projected the cost over the entire life of loans that extend 30 years. The White House's projection is also based on the assumption that 75% of eligible Americans with federal student loan debt will participate. The CBO forecasts a greater application rate of 90% among eligible borrowers, which would further reduce loan repayments to the government.

"This might be the most costly executive action in history," said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan advocacy group on fiscal issues. "It’s unacceptable that the president would implement it without offsets and without congressional approval."

Senior Biden administration officials, who discussed the CBO score with reporters on the condition of anonymity, did not dispute the $400 billion figure but said reaching 90% participation would exceed the norm for similar federal programs. Officials said the CBO's projections, in fact, closely match the White House's annual $24 billion cost estimate.

More: Nearly half of US governors, all Republican, demand Biden withdraw student loan forgiveness

Officials also pointed to variables that could change the cost, such as interest rates, wage growth and different repayment options for borrowers.

The CBO projects 95% of the 37 million borrowers with direct loans from the federal government meet income eligibility for debt cancelation. Borrowers must have incomes of $125,000 or less and household earnings of less than $250,000. About 45% of federal student loan borrowers will have their student loan debt canceled entirely, according to the CBO.

An activist holds a sign thanking US President Joe Biden for cancelling student debt, during a rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2022.
An activist holds a sign thanking US President Joe Biden for cancelling student debt, during a rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2022.

Republicans have slammed Biden's student debt forgiveness ahead of the midterm elections as an expensive political ploy that will reward college-going elites and hurt working-class Americans who didn't attend college.

The analysis from the CBO was requested by Republicans Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, and Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, the top Republican on the House Committee on Labor and Education.

The CBO estimate does not factor in the president's new income-driven repayment plans, which outside analysts have said could cost another $120 billion.

More: Help for elites at expense of plumbers? GOP seeks midterm gains by slamming Biden student debt plan

More: Debt relief will change the lives of some with student loans, but fall short for others.

Other outside groups have projected even greater price tags for Biden's student loan actions.

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania projected Biden's student loan cancellation will cost up to $519 billion over 10 years, and the overall cost could rise to more than $1 trillion when factoring in other of Biden's components, such as new income-driven loan payments. The Penn Wharton analysis assumed 100% participation among eligible borrowers.

The non-profit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated a total cost of $500 billion that includes $360 billion for the debt cancellation, $120 billion for income-driven loan repayments and $20 billion for extending a pandemic-era moratorium on payments through the end of December.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CBO: Biden student loan cancellation will cost more than $400 billion

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Who Has Performed At The Super Bowl Halftime Show Over The Past 31 Years — Like, I Totally Forgot About Some Of These

    It really got kinda bland from 2005 to 2010, but things got better by the late 2010s.View Entire Post ›

  • OnPolitics: Trump's Save America PAC is funding loyalists

    Former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC has backed 28 candidates for state office in nine different states.

  • Airlines Would Have to Disclose Fees Under New US Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden lashed out at airlines over “hidden fees” he said took money from Americans already facing persistent high inflation, as he unveiled plans for new regulations that would force air carriers and internet-service providers to be more transparent about charges.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets

  • Lake County prepares for Hurricane Ian: What we know about schools, sandbags and more

    Hurricane Ian is heading toward Florida, and Lake County government and school officials have announced some steps being taken to prepare.

  • Women Who Work In The Tech Field Are Sharing Their Stories, And It'll Make You Rethink Your Profession

    "I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"View Entire Post ›

  • LSU's Kim Mulkey declines to comment on Brittney Griner, who played for her at Baylor

    LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined to comment on Brittney Griner's situation when asked about her former college player on Monday.

  • Report: Patrick Mekari sprained ankle, avoided major damage

    The Ravens have not had much luck keeping their left tackles healthy, but the latest one to get hurt has apparently avoided a serious injury. Patrick Mekari left Sunday’s game after hurting his ankle and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Mekari has been diagnosed with a sprain. It’s a low-ankle sprain, which generally carries [more]

  • Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges' future uncertain

    Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. The uncertainty over Bridges’ legal issues has left the Hornets in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their star forward.

  • How much rain Hurricane Ian could bring to Virginia

    Early models show Virginia could see an average of 2.56 inches of rain from Hurricane Ian over the weekend. The storm is nearing Cuba on a track to strike Florida as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday.

  • Abortion Backlash Could Cost Republicans Crucial Virginia House Seat

    Abigail Spanberger, an endangered House Democrat, has tried to emphasize her GOP opponent Yesli Vega's "extreme" views on abortion in one of the nation's most competitive districts.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Estée Lauder a Buy?

    Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) are down 36% year to date, and they're knocking on the door of new 52-week lows. Blame what's happening in China, mostly. In a normal year, roughly one-fourth of Estée Lauder's top line comes from the Asia/Pacific region, which is by and large China.

  • Peloton stock dips amid news of its marketing head leaving to work at Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo reports on Peloton's latest executive departures.

  • Biden’s student loan cancellation plan to cost $400B, Congressional Budget Office estimates

    President Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers will cost the government about $400 billion over 10 years, the CBO said.

  • Hurricane Ian forecast for Brevard: Up to 10 inches of rain, 60% chance of tropical-storm winds

    FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warns everybody along the edges of Hurricane Ian’s projected path, such as Brevard County, to expect power outages.

  • Russia steps up attacks with Iranian drones, Ukraine plans defences - officials

    Ukraine's president and security chiefs met on Monday to plan ways to counteract Russia's use of "new types of weapons" after Moscow stepped up attacks in Odesa region using Iranian combat drones, the president's office and a regional official said. Russia carried out at least five attacks on targets in the region using unmanned Shahed-136 drones in the last few days, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for Odesa's regional administration, told a news briefing.

  • Jan. 6 Committee Members Say Decision to Refer Trump for Prosecution Will Be Unanimous

    CNNTwo of the most senior officials on the Jan. 6 committee said this weekend they personally believe the committee could make a unanimous decision to refer former President Donald Trump for criminal prosecution—should that be what it chooses to do.Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) made the claims over a 12-hour period, each of them noting the committee could make a unanimous decision to refer the twice-impeached former president for prosecution.“We operate with a high degree of con

  • Explainer: Putin’s planned annexation of 15% of Ukraine

    STORY: President Vladimir Putin says he's preparing to formally annex Ukrainian territory.If he's successful - it could mark the end of diplomatic negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.All of this comes as referendums on joining Russia are underway in areas either controlled by Russian forces - or Russian-backed separatists.Here's a breakdown of the issues at hand.[WHICH LAND WILL BE ANNEXED?]Russia is planning to annex at least 35,000 square miles of Ukrainian territory – roughly the same size of Hungary or Portugal.It'll include a big chunk of the Donbas region - including Donetsk and Luhansk - where a lot of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking Ukrainians live.Putin recognized these regions as independent states before the invasion...and referendums were held in 2014 on seccession from Ukraine.[HOW QUICKLY COULD FORMAL ANNEXATION HAPPEN?]According to history -- fast.After Russian forces took control of Crimea on February 27, 2014 – an area that has an ethnic Russian majority – a referendum on joining Russia was held a little over two weeks later.Crimea’s leaders declared a 97% vote to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. Russia formally added Crimea on March 21, less than a month after invading it.[CAN THE WEST STOP PUTIN?]Neither the West nor Ukraine can stop Putin claiming the regions.The U.S. and its allies say they want Ukraine to defeat Russia on the battlefield – And they have helped by supplying weapons… but not NATO troops.The White House says it'll impose more sanctions on Russia,but there's not a great deal of economic punishment left to inflict...Unless the U.S. could rope China and India into some sort of cap on the price of Russian energy.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, has warned that annexation by Russia will destroy any chance of peace talks.

  • Atlanta Braves visit White House, and controversy over Native American team name follows

    The controversy over Native American names in professional and collegiate sports arrived at the White House on Monday, when President Biden hosted the Atlanta Braves, winners of last year’s World Series.

  • John Oliver blames Ron DeSantis's migrant stunt on Fox News and Tucker Carlson

    On Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver opened the show by calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently made news for flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard without notifying authorities that they’d be arriving. Oliver believes DeSantis may have been inspired by Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson. “If this seems like a stunt made for Fox News, you are absolutely right,” Oliver said. “But it also may have been made by Fox News, because just two months ago Tucker Carlson did a segment pointing out the whiteness of Martha’s Vineyard, and he had this fun proposal.” Carlson had suggested sending hundreds of thousands of migrants to the small island. Oliver also addressed the accusations leveled against DeSantis and his people by the migrants, claiming they were lied to about what was awaiting them when they boarded the plane. The migrants, who are here legally having requested asylum, have filed a class action lawsuit against the governor. “This stunt was both grim and deeply cynical,” Oliver said, “especially given that the migrants were reportedly lured there with empty promises of jobs and housing, and even handed brochures listing government assistance that they were not eligible for.” Oliver also pointed out that none of the migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, with taxpayer dollars, were in the state of Florida. All of them were in the state of Texas when they boarded the planes. “It seems this huge problem for his state, mass migration, is actually so little of a problem he had to borrow 50 migrants from a state halfway across the country,” Oliver said. “But still, you know what? Credit where it’s due. Nothing says I’m against illegal immigration and human trafficking quite like making fake documents to smuggle people across a border.”

  • CBO: Biden's student debt plan would cost $400 billion

    President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation will cost the federal government about $400 billion over the next 30 years, according to new estimates from the Congressional Budget Office. The Biden administration previously estimated the plan would cost about $24 billion a year over the next 10 years — about $240 billion for the decade — while other estimates put the total cost at $500 billion or more over the decade. On Monday, the White House noted that the CBO's estimated cost in the first year — $21 billion — is actually lower than the administration's early estimate of $24 billion.