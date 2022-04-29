Biden adviser emphasizes signs of economic 'strength' despite big GDP miss

Thursday’s read of U.S. economic activity in the first three months of 2022 was an unexpected miss.

GDP dropped by 1.4% at an annualized rate compared to a 1.0% expected gain — posing another challenge for the White House, which just three months ago celebrated an annualized growth rate of 6.9%.

During a Yahoo Finance Live appearance Thursday, senior Biden adviser Heather Boushey acknowledged “that negative number has to be explained.” Still, she underlined a range of factors that, she says, show “a number of signs of strength that I think are worth pointing out.”

As many noted on Thursday, factors like investments in inventory and an export imbalance dragged down the growth number while other factors like consumer spending remained strong. The U.S. goods trade deficit hit a record high in March and subtracted 3.2 percentage points from headline GDP number.

"Because of the strength of the U.S. consumer, we are importing a lot more, and because our economy is growing faster than others, we are not exporting as much," said Boushey, a member of the President Joe Biden's Council of Economic Advisers.

In his own statement on the GDP report, Biden made similar points, blaming the bad headline number on "technical factors" and calling for Congress to pass his economic agenda in order to "grow our economy and strengthen the middle class."

‘That gives us a lot of confidence’

Boushey pointed toward three factors that she says buoy the White House outlook: consumer spending, business investment, and residential investment.

Consumer spending pulled in the direction of growth in the first-quarter, rising 2.7%. And business investment added nearly 1.3 percentage points to headline GDP number. But those positive metrics came in less than expected and were more than canceled out by the trade and other issues.

Nevertheless, Boushey called those factors “a better predictor of what growth is going to look like in the months and quarters to come, so that gives us a lot of confidence that there is a lot of underlying strength and resiliency in this economic recovery.”

Dr. Heather Boushey, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, testifies alongside other members of the council before the Senate Banking Committee in February. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Boushey also said the labor market — which has added 8 million jobs during Biden's tenure — exemplifies the strength of the economy despite this week’s numbers and ongoing inflation concerns.

The ‘goals remain intact’

Boushey says Biden’s economic goals remain intact despite choppy economic waters and geopolitical drags like the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues arising largely from the COVID lockdowns in China.

“These are all really big questions and ones that keep us up at night over here at the Council of Economic Advisers,” she said.

However, she maintained that conversations are progressing with Congress toward a slimmed down Build Back Better plan, which she says will likely focus on clean energy and prescription drug prices.

“Just like any administration, month to month, you have these new economic challenges and the president is focusing on addressing those," she said, "but being also focused on these longer-term priorities that he has.”

Ben Werschkul is a writer and producer for Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC.

