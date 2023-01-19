Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over his govt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
5
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the allies' highest level in-person talks since Israel's most right-wing government ever took power last month.

Sullivan's visit comes amid unease in Washington over Netanyahu's policies and over several members of his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox governing coalition, which is already taking a hard line against the Palestinians and is expected to ramp up construction in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

A statement from Netanyahu's office said the two discussed Iran's nuclear program and ways to broaden normalization agreements reached under the Trump administration with four Arab countries.

“I've known President Biden for 40 years as a great friend of Israel,” Netanyahu told Sullivan, according to footage released from the meeting. “We see you as a trusted partner in matters of assuring security and, of course, advancing peace.”

Israel's new government has already proved a headache for the Biden administration, with extremist Cabinet minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visiting a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site and having adopted punitive steps against the Palestinians that run in direct opposition to several recent Biden moves to boost U.S.-Palestinian relations. Netanyahu told Sullivan the measures were a necessary response to the Palestinians pushing the U.N.’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation.

Sullivan told Netanyahu that Biden's “commitment to the state of Israel is bone deep,” a “commitment that’s rooted in shared history, shared interests and shared values.”

The U.S. has said it will engage with Netanyahu’s government based on its policies and not on personalities, including senior Cabinet ministers who have expressed vehement anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab views in the past.

U.S. officials have previously expressed concerns about at least two far-right Israeli politicians, Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Ben-Gvir, a lawmaker known for anti-Arab vitriol and provocative stunts, is the minister of national security, a powerful position that puts him in charge of Israel’s police force. Meanwhile, Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, which shares anti-Palestinian and anti-gay views, has been granted oversight over the Israeli defense body in charge of Palestinian civil affairs.

The Israeli government is also an unwelcome complication for a Biden national security team seeking to shift attention away from the Middle East and toward rivals like China and Russia. It also comes as Republicans take control of the House of Representatives and are eager to cast Biden as unfriendly to Israel ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Sullivan also met with senior Israeli security officials, including the head of the Mossad. He met the country's ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Antisemitic messages beamed on buildings spur proposed Jacksonville law with jail time

    After groups projected antisemitic messages on buildings, Jacksonville City Council could enact law punishing messages done without owner's consent.

  • S. Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys over Yoon comment

    South Korea and Iran have summoned each other’s ambassadors in a diplomatic spat triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s comments describing Iran as the “enemy” of the United Arab Emirates during a trip to that country this week. While visiting South Korean special forces stationed in the UAE on Monday, Yoon described the hosts as South Korea’s “brother nation” tied by growing economic and military cooperation, and then compared the threat he said UAE faces from Iran to the threat South Korea faces from nuclear-armed North Korea.

  • EU assembly wants Iran's Revolutionary Guard on terror list

    The European Parliament on Thursday called for Iran's Revolutionary Guard to be put on the European Union's terrorist list and insisted that sanctions targeting Tehran had to be expanded after the violent suppression of protests. In a nonbinding resolution, the legislature mustered a large majority to call on the EU's 27 member states for such punitive action to counter what it sees as a swift backsliding of human rights in Iran. Beyond the call to put the organization on its terrorist blacklist, the European Parliament also wants the EU to ban any economic or financial activity that can linked to the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

  • White House addresses classified documents found at Biden’s former office and home

    As President Biden faces growing criticism over the handling of classified documents, the White House took questions from reporters for the first time since the documents were found in the president’s former D.C. office and Delaware home. NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down how the Biden administration is responding to the mounting pressure and what Republican leaders are now saying about the handling of documents.

  • EU assembly wants special court for Russia's war in Ukraine

    The European Union's assembly called on the member states on Thursday to back the creation of a special court to judge any war crime of aggression by Russia in Ukraine. The nonbinding resolution was approved by a 472-19 vote with 33 abstentions in the European Parliament, and underscored the EU's willingness to make sure Moscow should be brought to justice for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The legislature called on the EU “to work in close cooperation with Ukraine to seek and build political support in the U.N. General Assembly and other international forums ... for creating the special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine."

  • How a Harvard Fellowship Flap Spawned Israel Conspiracy Theories

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyTwo weeks ago, the avowedly liberal magazine The Nation published a blockbuster piece claiming that the so-called “Godfather of Human Rights,” Ken Roth, former head of Human Rights Watch, had been denied a fellowship at Harvard University’s prestigious Kennedy School of Government because of his outspoken criticism of Israel.Michael Massing, the author of The Nation piece, wrote that the Kennedy School’s dean, Douglas Elmendorf, overruled officials at

  • Biden-McConnell: Personally mismatched, professionally bound

    When Joe Biden stepped to the lectern in the shadow of the Brent Spence Bridge in northern Kentucky this month, he couldn't stop showering praise on the state's senior Republican senator, who had fought to repair the ramshackle span for decades. It was quite a contrast to the clipped introduction delivered just a few minutes earlier by that senator, Mitch McConnell, who referenced Biden only in noting that the president had signed the bill to finally fix the aging bridge. Biden is tactile, gregarious and gaffe prone; McConnell is tactical, often grim-faced and rarely utters an unscripted word.

  • What’s the best way to pay off credit-card debt — pay off the smallest debt first, or tackle the highest interest rate? Finally, an answer.

    You can choose either the snowball, paying off the smallest balance first, or the avalanche method, prioritizing your debts by interest rate.

  • Trump chief of staff John Kelly feared Bannon bugged his office: book

    Michael Schmidt, author of Donald Trump v. The United States, talks about his reporting that Donald Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly, was so concerned about rumors that Steve Bannon had installed a listening device in his office that he spoke in a whisper or went out onto the balcony.

  • Taliban Minister Blames Sanctions for Restrictions on Women in Afghanistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi appeared to use women’s rights as a bargaining chip to gain sanctions relief, telling a United Nations official that Taliban leaders currently saw little incentive to shift course.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicro

  • ‘It made me feel extremely old’: LeBron reacts to viral moment with Jabari Smith Jr.

    On the night James dropped 48 points, the 18-time All-Star was reminded just how long he has been playing in the NBA.

  • Israel, US meet to smooth relations under new government

    Israel and the United States sought to smooth relations between their countries Wednesday in the allies' first meeting since Israel's new ultranationalist government, its most right-wing ever, assumed power. Israel's ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, hosted National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Jerusalem a day ahead of Sullivan's expected meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Hovering over all of the discussions were the new government's policy changes that directly conflict with President Joe Biden's efforts to improve the lives of Palestinians and hold back Jewish settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

  • Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan prosecutors

    Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen met with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday as part of their ongoing investigation into former President Trump. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joins us with the latest on the story.

  • Intel Reveals Putin’s First Order for a Big War Rebound This Year

    GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin is ordering Russian forces to seize the Donbas in eastern Ukraine by March, according to Andrei Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.“Still, we can talk about the priority direction for the Rashists—this is the Donbas,” Yusov said Tuesday. “This is the goal of capturing Donbas and the formation of a certain security zone there, already before March.”The alleged orders come just days after Putin called

  • Mark Wright tears up on This Morning while recounting story of trying to save a stranger’s life with CPR

    ‘I did all I could’, former ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star said

  • The best spa hotels in Cornwall for a coastal retreat

    Sunshine and sea air are undoubtedly two of the best things about Cornwall, and visitors flock to this corner of England to indulge in slice of coastal wellness. The cascading seaside towns and villages, though pretty to look at, also make themselves felt in the leg muscles of those strolling their steeply sloping streets. Perhaps it’s for these reasons that spa hotels in Cornwall are so in demand, where weary or shore-seeking guests can submit to soothing skincare treatment, a sturdy massage, o

  • The hidden corners of Britain the travel experts are visiting in 2023

    Still undecided on where to go in 2023? Don’t turn to Netflix or a clueless social media influencer for your inspiration – follow the advice of Telegraph Travel’s in-house experts. Here, a dozen of our editors and writers reveal the lesser-known corners of the UK where they’ll be spending their time and money this year.

  • Here's Why We Think Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Steve Smith signs up for County Championship spell with Sussex ahead of Ashes

    The 33-year-old will be available against Worcestershire, Leicestershire and Glamorgan.

  • Nepal plane crash streamed on Facebook

    Cell phone video shows Yeti Airlines passenger Sonu Jaiswa smiling as the plane approached the runway in Nepal on Sunday. That's when the plane tilted to the left and quickly crashed. (Jan. 17)