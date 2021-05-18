Biden adviser reveals his son has symptoms long after COVID-19 diagnosis

During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, Andy Slavitt, a White House pandemic adviser, said that one of his sons is still battling symptoms after contracting the coronavirus in the fall.

Video Transcript

ANDY SLAVITT: I want to reveal something personal with permission that underscores their importance. Last fall, one of my sons contracted COVID-19. Unfortunately, he is one of the many Americans battling long-term symptoms. He's young and fit and in the prime of his life, but six months later, he still suffers from tachycardia, shortness of breath, and ongoing and frequent flu-like symptoms. His hands are cold to the touch. Neither he nor his nor his parents, my wife and I, are sure how long this will last.

Many young people are in this situation and many, many have it worse. I know it's easy when you're young to imagine that these things don't affect you. A vaccine may feel unnecessary, you feel healthy, you know people who've had COVID and they're doing all right. But we are still learning about the long-term effects of COVID and as you'll hear from Dr. Walensky, while cases and hospitalizations, and deaths are down, COVID patients now tend to be younger. More than one in three COVID hospitalizations are people younger than age 50. But there's excellent news, through years of research scientists have found a way to safely protect us from this deadly virus. And thanks to the president's leadership we've secured enough vaccine supply for all eligible Americans.