Biden adviser Sullivan and China's Yang held phone talks, White House says

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing with Jake Sulllivan at the White House
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jake Sullivan
    American government official
  • Yang Jiechi
    Yang Jiechi
    Politburo member of the Chinese Communist Party
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a phone call on Wednesday with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in which they focused on regional security issues and nonproliferation, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan and Yang also discussed the war in Ukraine and specific issues in U.S.-China relations, the White House said.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories