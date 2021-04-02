Biden affirms support for Ukraine in first call to leader

  • President Joe Biden responds to a question after speaking about the March jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden speaks about the March jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
1 / 2

Biden

President Joe Biden responds to a question after speaking about the March jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden underscored U.S. support for Ukraine on Friday in his first call to that country's leader following reports of Russian troop movements on its eastern border.

Biden in his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy affirmed “unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," according to a statement from the White House.

The United States and Ukraine say Russia is escalating tensions in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014. Russia denies having a military presence there.

The Pentagon this week accused Russia of violating a 2020 ceasefire, including in a March 26 clash that killed four Ukrainian soldiers. Ukraine's military blamed a Russian mortar attack.

Zelenskiy said in a tweet after the call that Ukraine and the United States “stand shoulder to shoulder when it comes to preservation of our democracies.” He called the partnership with Americans “crucial” for Ukrainians.

Biden also stressed his commitment to revitalizing the two countries' strategic partnership, and supporting efforts by Zelenskiy to fight corruption and promote democratic reforms, the White House said.

President Donald Trump had emphasized a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and resisted calls to press Russia over its interference in the United States and other countries, including Ukraine. Biden has publicly rebuked Putin since taking office, including saying last month he regarded Putin as a “killer.”

Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after that, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov kept up Russia's complaints about Biden's comments this week, saying Russia's relations with the United States and its allies have “hit the bottom.”

Zelenskiy and Biden also discussed cooperation in strengthening democracy in Eastern Europe and containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.

—-

Jim Heintz contributed from Moscow.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden offers Ukraine 'unwavering support' in faceoff with Russia

    WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden used a first official phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday to offer staunch support in Ukraine's standoff over Russian troops near its border. Washington has been Ukraine's most powerful ally since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 but ties were overshadowed by Ukraine's unwilling involvement in events leading to the impeachment trial of Biden's predecessor Donald Trump. "President Biden affirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression in the Donbass and Crimea," a U.S. statement said.

  • Biden calls Ukrainian president in show of support amid Russia military build-up at the border

    Joe Biden voiced Washington’s support for Ukraine in a phone call Friday with the Ukrainian president, as Russia builds up its military presence along the border. In the read-out of his call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the US President “affirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression” in eastern Ukraine and the Russia-occupied Crimea, but made no mention of the ongoing military manoeuvres. The call followed multiple reports of Russia moving troops and equipment along its border with Ukraine including the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, on Friday played down the build-up, arguing that “it should not bother anyone and it does not pose a threat to anyone.” He insisted that the recent manoeuvres were aimed solely at securing Russia’s own borders. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter on Friday that he had called his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to reaffirm "UK support for Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity". "We are gravely concerned about Russian military activity which threatens Ukraine," he wrote. Both the Pentagon and NATO have expressed concern about Russia’s military build-up. Russian social media in recent days has been flooded by unverified videos, showing large quantities of personnel, tanks and other vehicles on the move in the country’s south and south-west bordering on Ukraine. On Thursday, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, spoke by phone to the Ukrainian foreign minister while the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff made calls to his counterparts both in Ukraine and Russia to discuss Moscow’s sabre-rattling. Russia’s military manoeuvres came a week after four Ukrainian troops were killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine. Fighting between Ukrainian government troops and Russia-backed separatists, which claimed more than 14,000 lives since it began 2014, had largely subsided in recent months before last week’s flare-up. Mr Peskov on Friday defended Russia’s position on peace talks for eastern Ukraine and blamed Kyiv for “numerous provocations” on the frontline and creating what he called a “frightening” situation.

  • Ukraine says Russia massing troops on border, US warns Moscow

    Ukraine has been locked in a conflict with Russian-backed separatists since 2014

  • Kremlin says that any NATO troop deployment to Ukraine would raise tensions

    The Kremlin said on Friday that any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would lead to further tensions near Russia's borders and force Moscow to take extra measures to ensure its own security. NATO voiced concern on Thursday over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine after Russia warned that a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • Italian restaurant owner wrongly targeted by US sanctions

    It was a case of mistaken identity for the restaurant owner in Verona who has now been taken off blacklist.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech Report First Long-Term Study Results for COVID-19 Vaccine

    The companies reported their vaccine was 91.3% efficacious in protecting people from COVID-19 disease for up to six months

  • Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

    While the media focuses on the outcome of yet another OPEC meeting, Russian troops are lining up on the Ukraine border in what could become another regional war

  • U.S., Japan and South Korea agree to keep up pressure on North Korea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, South Korea and Japan agreed in high-level security talks on Friday to work together to keep up pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In a joint statement after a day of talks, new U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura, and South Korea's national security adviser Suh Hoon reaffirmed their commitment to address the issue "through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization."

  • The US military wants to get ahead of 'more complex' Russian operations, top North American commander says

    "Clearly Russia is trying to reassert on a global stage their influence and their capabilities," Gen. Glen VanHerck said in late March.

  • Russian FM says relations with West have 'hit the bottom'

    Russia's top diplomat said Thursday that the country's relations with the United States and its allies have “hit the bottom” and no date has been set for sending the Russian ambassador back to Washington. Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after U.S. President Joe Biden was asked in an interview if thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied, “I do.”

  • NFL insider thinks the Patriots will look to draft (not trade) to add QB

    It's likely the Patriots are looking away from Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • California to Test Whether Big Batteries Can Stop Summer Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- With summer’s heat approaching, California’s plan for avoiding a repeat of last year’s blackouts hinges on a humble savior – the battery.Giant versions of the same technology that powers smart phones and cars are being plugged into the state’s electrical grid at breakneck speed, with California set to add more battery capacity this year than all of China, according to BloombergNEF.It will be the biggest test yet of whether batteries are reliable enough to sustain a grid largely powered by renewables. Last year, when the worst heat wave in a generation taxed California’s power system and plunged millions into darkness in the first rolling blackouts since the Enron crisis, many blamed the state’s aggressive clean-energy push and its reliance on solar power. Should a heat wave strike again this summer, it will be up to batteries save the day.Their success or failure may even have implications for President Joe Biden’s ambitious plan to achieve a carbon-free electricity system by 2035 – which would require massive battery deployment and the expansion of renewable energy systems across the nation. Biden's long-awaited infrastructure plan, unveiled this week, includes a tax credit for grid-scale batteries, according to U.S. Energy Storage Association. They're part of his larger effort not just to shift to renewable power but to make the aging electric grid more reliable. ``This is going to be the preview summer for batteries in California, and we want to make sure this initial chapter is as successful as possible,’’ said Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator, which runs the grid across most of the state.By this August, the state will have 1,700 megawatts of new battery capacity -- enough to power 1.3 million homes and, in theory, avert a grid emergency on the scale of last year’s.It won’t be easy. The state’s plan to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 may require installing 48.8 gigawatts of energy storage, according to a report by three state agencies -- more than five times the output of all the grid-scale batteries currently operating worldwide. Other countries are also doubling down on batteries, with China on track to increase capacity to 222 gigawatts by the middle of the century from 1.4 gigawatts in 2019. Australia has a pipeline of grid-scale battery projects totaling more than 11 gigawatts, according to BNEF.But batteries do have two major limitations – time and cost. Most of the battery packs now available are designed to run for just four hours at a stretch. While that makes them a good fit for California, where electricity supplies can be strained in early summer evenings after solar power shuts down, batteries would not have prevented the multi-day outage that paralyzed Texas in February. A battery can only operate for so long before it needs to recharge.``If batteries last four hours, then that's not really going to do the job,'' said Kit Konolige, senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. ``It's still somewhat unproven, using batteries for a large portion of capacity.''Utility-scale batteries are also more expensive than “peaker” gas plants, commonly used as back-up generation when demand is high. Following last year’s blackouts, critics lambasted the state for retiring so much inexpensive, gas-fired power under its environmental regulations. Including construction and financing, batteries cost about $125 a megawatt-hour versus $109 for gas, according to BloombergNEF data.Still, California sees batteries as a way to replace those peaker plants. Not only are they a lot faster to permit and build, batteries can generate income by letting owners arbitrage power prices, charging when electricity is cheap and discharging when it’s expensive. They also offer other grid services like stabilizing voltage throughout the day.``A peaker runs for a few hours in the evening hours, and then it shuts off, and that’s all it can do,’’ said Kiran Kumaraswamy, vice president of market applications at Fluence, an energy storage joint venture of Siemens and AES Corp. ``You’ve got to be able to provide that peak capacity but also optimize around how much money you can make at other times.’’While more battery projects are coming online as the price of lithium-ion cells drops, the rollout has not always been smooth. Sporadic fires have struck grid-scale batteries, particularly in South Korea, one of the first countries to invest heavily in energy storage. But those incidents have become rare as electric utilities and power companies gain experience with the technology. ``There’s been enough deployment around the world and operating history that utilities seem to be comfortable with it,’’ said energy consultant Mike Florio, a former member of the California Public Utilities Commission. ``It seems like the performance has been as expected, if not better.’’But will batteries prevent blackouts? So far, they’ve been credited with helping prevent outages elsewhere, most notably in Australia where Tesla and France's Neoen SA have built a 150-megawatt lithium-ion installation. That bodes well for California, where the buildout in combination with other measures should give the state enough of a cushion to prevent blackouts this summer, according to Konolige.Just in case, the state has also delayed the planned closure of some gas plants and beefed up “demand response’’ programs that cut power when needed to some customers in exchange for a lower rate or other compensation. Public officials -- including Governor Gavin Newsom, facing a likely recall election -- have a powerful incentive not to get caught short two years in a row.``It would be an ugly situation to run into something similar to last summer,'' Konolige said. “To me, that's a strong indicator that it's unlikely to happen this year.''(Adds details on Biden’s infrastructure plan in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • North Carolina teen ‘died a hero’ shielding boy from barrage of bullets, family says

    He was killed in New Jersey protecting a 10-year-old, his family says.

  • Russia seeks to buy anti-riot gear ahead of planned Navalny protest

    Russia has issued tenders to buy anti-riot kits and protective police gear, state procurement documents showed, ahead of a protest that allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny hope will be the largest in modern Russian history. His allies, who staged three demonstrations in the winter to demand his release, said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once 500,000 people had registered to attend. The authorities have called such street protests illegal and have pledged to break them up.

  • Suez blockage may lead to large reinsurance claims, broker Willis Re says

    The blockage of the Suez Canal is likely to lead to large reinsurance claims, adding to upward pressure on marine reinsurance rates, James Vickers, chair of reinsurance broker Willis Re International, told Reuters. The incident and its impact on hundreds of ships delayed in the canal would be a "large loss" for insurance market Lloyd's of London, its chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said this week, while Fitch Ratings said global reinsurers were likely to face hundreds of millions of euros of claims.

  • Stockton health center part of national plan to ease access to COVID-19 vaccines

    Community Medical Centers in Stockton is one of the first 250 community clinics nationwide to have been selected by the Biden administration in its plan to aggressively increase the number of vaccinated people. This designation allows CMC to receive the COVID-19 vaccine directly from the federal government. The increased supply means patients such as Cherrylin Calderon are now able to receive the Moderna vaccine. Necessity overcame Calderon’s fear, as he was initially scared of getting inoculated after videos she watched on social media. Friday came, and she was ready to get her first dose. See more in the video above.

  • Chris Paul with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

    Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 04/02/2021

  • Stellantis will launch three hydrogen-electric commercial vans in 2021

    Stellantis will release a trio of hydrogen-electric commercial vans in select European markets before the end of 2021. It developed these cargo haulers to give buyers who live reasonably close to a hydrogen station a zero-local-emissions option without the long charging time and the relatively short driving range of an electric van. The powertrain will consist of a fuel stack located under the hood, three hydrogen tanks stuffed under the cargo compartment, and a 10.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the driver's seat.

  • Five killed in Myanmar protests as junta cracks down on online critics

    Despite the killing of more than 550 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters are coming out every day, often in smaller groups in smaller towns, to voice opposition to the reimposition of military rule. Security forces in the central town of Monywa fired on a crowd killing thee people, the Myanmar Now news service said, while one man was shot and killed in another central town, Bago, and one in Thaton to the south, the Bago Weekly Journal online news portal reported.