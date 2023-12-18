Biden again insists he's not behind in the polls

President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been getting worse in recent months, often showing him tied with or trailing former President Donald Trump by a few points. But according to Biden, the media is just focusing on the wrong polls.

Three times now in a little over a month, Biden has dismissed polls that show him trailing Trump or other potential GOP rivals and insisted that reporters aren’t getting the full picture.

Biden: ‘You’re reading the wrong polls’

On Sunday as he was leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Biden responded to a shouted question from a reporter about why he’s losing to Trump in the polls.

“You’re reading the wrong polls,” Biden said. While the president was walking from the building to his waiting vehicle, a car crashed into a parked U.S. Secret Service SUV that was blocking off the intersection during his departure. Both Biden and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

It’s unclear what polls Biden was referring to, but last month his campaign sent a memo to media outlets citing polling that showed Biden leading or tied with Trump from NPR/PBS/Marist, Yahoo News/YouGov, USA/Suffolk, and Quinnipiac University, among others.

There are more than just two polls, Biden says

At a Chicago fundraiser on Nov. 9, Biden told donors that while “the press has been talking about two polls ... there are 10 other polls we’re winning,” according to a pool report.

Biden said that his campaign had placed copies of those polls on attendees’ seats.

Reporters ‘don’t read the polls,’ according to Biden

Earlier that same day, Biden told reporters at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews that reporters “don’t read the polls.”

“Ten polls. Eight of them I’m beating him in those states. Eight of them. You guys only do two, CNN and New York Times,” Biden said.

Polls from CNN and the New York Times published days before Biden's November remarks suggested Biden was trailing Trump and other Republican hopefuls nationally by four and five points respectively.