Biden Ahead by Double Digits in Michigan Polls

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden is leading by double digits in polls taken after Super Tuesday in Michigan, a state where Bernie Sanders is spending a lot of time and money in the hopes of winning as he did in the 2016 primary.

A Monmouth University Poll of likely Democratic primary voters found 51% support for the former vice president, followed by 36% for Sanders -- a 15 percentage point lead.

Another 1% supported Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard and the rest were undecided or uncommitted.

Two other polls released Monday from the Detroit Free Press and CNN also showed Biden ahead with double-digit leads.

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, noted that 2016 polls had shown a double-digit lead for Hillary Clinton before she narrowly lost the state to Sanders.

“Biden appears to have the advantage because he is doing well among some groups that Sanders won four years ago,” he said in a statement. “But as we learned in 2016, Michigan can defy expectations.”

The Monmouth poll of 411 likely Democratic voters was conducted from March 5-8 has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

