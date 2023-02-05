Biden Aide Says Negotiation on Debt Ceiling Is ‘Nonstarter’

Biden Aide Says Negotiation on Debt Ceiling Is ‘Nonstarter’
Tony Czuczka
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A White House economic adviser said negotiations over raising the US debt ceiling are an “absolute nonstarter” for President Joe Biden, though he’s ready to discuss spending with congressional Republicans.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“There is a separate set of discussions and negotiations over fiscal policy,” Jared Bernstein, a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We have our budget, we want to see what Republicans have.”

“That’s the discussion that the president is anxious to have with Republicans,” he said. “But the problem is, they really need to bring a plan to the table.”

Bernstein’s comments are the latest positioning in a looming showdown over the debt limit after Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on Feb. 1 for what the White House called a “frank and straightforward dialogue” that will continue.

Congressional Republicans have said they want federal spending cuts in exchange for raising the limit. If Congress doesn’t increase the ceiling by sometime in June, the US risks defaulting on its debts.

“The negotiation over the debt ceiling, over default, is an absolute nonstarter for this president,” Bernstein said.

By law, the federal government’s debt cannot exceed $31.4 trillion, a cap that was reached on Jan. 19. The Treasury has said it can hold out at least through early June by using special accounting maneuvers.

Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said Biden should stand firm against hard-line Republicans who are linking a debt-ceiling increased to spending cuts.

“Fifteen people can’t stop the debt limit, unless 210 other Republicans are committed to vote with them,” Summers said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” on Sunday. “It only takes a few responsible Republicans for the Democrats and some Republicans to raise the debt limit.”

Biden has said Congress has a non-negotiable constitutional duty to avoid a US default.

“I think he should be staying very strong,” Summers said. “Will there be any cosmetic things looking at future spending — maybe there will be. But fundamentally this is not something where there should be bargaining.”

Gary Cohn, a former economic adviser to President Donald Trump and the current IBM vice chairman, said Biden and McCarthy are aware of the stakes.

“I feel they both understand there is no choice at the end of the day we have to raise the debt ceiling,” he said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“The question is, can the Republicans get something in the legislation attached to the debt-ceiling legislation that they feel is a win and that Democrats are willing to give them,” he said. “Historically, that’s what has happened, numerous times.”

--With assistance from Keith Laing.

(Updates with comments by Summers, Cohn starting in eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong’s Lee Aims to Encourage Aramco to List in City

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is seeking to convince oil giant Saudi Aramco and its units to consider a secondary listing in the Asian financial hub as he embarks on his first official visit to the Middle East, according to the South China Morning Post. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingChina Swings From Contrite to Confrontational in US Balloon SagaTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Kno

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Any time is a good time to buy solid dividend stocks. Here's why they chose Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). David Jagielski (Abbott Laboratories):  One dividend stock that should be attractive to long-term investors is Abbott Laboratories.

  • Pervez Musharraf, Former Military Ruler of Pakistan, Dies at 79

    (Bloomberg) -- Pervez Musharraf, the former four-star Pakistani army general who governed the South Asian nation for nearly a decade after coming to power in a 1999 bloodless coup, has died. He was 79.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingChina Swings From Contrite to Confrontational in US Balloon SagaTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to

  • 10 Hot Healthcare Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hot healthcare stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more hot healthcare stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Hot Healthcare Stocks To Buy Now. The rise of consumer prices has often lagged behind healthcare inflation, which includes costs for doctor visits, surgeries, […]

  • It’s not just you. Our friendships really are worse now—and it’s getting harder to make new ones

    After years of isolation and working from home, everyone's trying to reenter society and connect with friends and coworkers. Why is it so difficult?

  • RFOX VALT Launches AI-Enabled Metaverse Apartments

    Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2023) - RFOX VALT, is excited to announce the sale of AI-enabled metaverse apartments on February 8th. These state-of-the-art apartments offer residents a fully immersive experience using cutting-edge AI technology, which only enhances the already existing VR world.RFOX VALT Launches AI-Enabled MetaverseTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/153400_65fc01eec4926bc7_001full.jpg

  • Dow Jones Closes On A Whimper; Apple Rebounds After Earnings, iPhone Production Resumption

    Dow Jones falls on strong jobs data, and Tesla sees record China sales in January. Meanwhile meme stock investor Cohen buys a stake in Nordstrom.

  • Koch network looking to back a new GOP presidential nominee in 2024 and 'turn the page' on Trump

    "The best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter," a new Americans for Prosperity memo stated.

  • 25 Most Viewed YouTube Videos of All Time

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 most viewed YouTube videos of all time. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 most viewed YouTube videos of all time. When Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) bought YouTube in 2006 for $1.65 billion, YouTube was already starting to […]

  • Skull-waving neo-Nazi Russian mercenary gets shot in head in execution-style attack

    Igor Mangushev, a Russian mercenary and propagandist, who months ago staged a gruesome stunt in which he brandished the skull allegedly of oneof the fallen Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal, has been shot in the head, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi reported on Telegram on Feb. 5.

  • China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down

    Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.

  • Donald Trump Tries to Deny That Spy Balloons Also Flew Over U.S. During His Presidency

    Gaelen Morse/ReutersDonald Trump tried to deny reports on Sunday that China launched spy balloons over the U.S. during his presidency, saying the claims were an attempt to deflect embarrassment over the half-week debacle.Three other spy balloons have traveled over the continental U.S. in the past, officials told the Associated Press, including twice during the Trump administration. That has not stopped Trump and his acolytes, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pomp

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’

    Former President Trump said Thursday that he “totally” disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by Capitol Police. After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday that Babbitt had been murdered during the pro-Trump insurrection, McCarthy broke with the Georgia congresswoman,…

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • ‘Miserable’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines That Her Congressional Salary Is Too Low

    RumbleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented this week about how little she was getting paid as a member of Congress, claiming that her low congressional salary had made her “life miserable” as she “made a lot more money” before stepping into public service.The MAGA firebrand, who fashions herself as a populist concerned about the plight of everyday Americans, recently appeared on investigative journalist turned professional troll Glenn Greenwald’s podcast. While ostensibly there to talk ab

  • Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?

    On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...

  • Ukrainians released from captivity on Saturday are in hospital in unsatisfactory condition

    The Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity on Saturday are in an unsatisfactory condition, all of them are in the hospital. Source: Dmytro Usov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, during a meeting with the head of President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reports President's website Details: Usov noted that the state of health of the soldiers released from Russian captivity is unsatisfactory.

  • Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersThe House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horr

  • Shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon could be a lot harder than it sounds, former Navy pilot says

    "It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.