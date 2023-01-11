Biden Aides Discover More Classified Documents at New Location

Aides to President Biden have uncovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a different location from the Washington, D.C., think tank where the first set were discovered, according to multiple reports.

A source familiar with the situation told NBC News that Biden aides have been looking for more confidential records in other locations he used after approximately ten documents from Biden’s vice presidency were found at the Penn Biden Center. Fox News confirmed NBC’s reporting.

Biden used the nonprofit headquarters as a private office between the end of his tenure as vice president to the start of his 2020 election campaign.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Attorney General Merrick Garland had charged a U.S. attorney with investigating the first batch of records, which the National Archives has since acquired, according to Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, CBS News reported.

After the news of the second bunch of documents broke, Republican Senator Josh Hawley quickly tweeted: “special counsel.”

Garland tapped U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch to determine how the first set of records ended up at Penn Biden Center. Following the review, which is expected to yield a report, Garland can appoint a special counsel to escalate the investigation if warranted.

