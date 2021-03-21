Biden aides had ties to large tech companies, disclosures show

FILE PHOTO: Press briefing at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Biden administration officials had previously undisclosed ties to large corporations including tech giants Microsoft Corp, Alphabet's Google and Facebook Inc, financial disclosures by the White House show.

According to the filings with the Office of Government Ethics, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan served on an advisory council for Microsoft from 2017 through May of last year. He was paid $45,000 last year, according to his disclosure, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Sullivan, who oversees an interagency response to January's cyberattack on Microsoft's Exchange email software, holds between $50,000 and $100,000 of stock in both Microsoft and Alphabet and owns between $15,000 and $50,000 of Facebook stock, the disclosure shows.

The White House said in a statement on Sunday that officials such as Sullivan are "experienced government leaders whose past private sector experience is part of a broad and diverse skill set they bring to government service."

A White House official said Sullivan is not participating in decisions directly affecting Microsoft, has not had any contact with the company and is consulting with NSC lawyers to remain in compliance with ethics requirements.

The official said Sullivan is divesting himself of all of his stockholdings.

A Microsoft spokeswoman said "individuals from across the political spectrum offer ideas and advice on a variety of national policy issues" to the company.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki was paid at least $5,000 as a communications consultant for Lyft Inc. The White House official said the consulting involved writing a plan and occurred for about six months.

The disclosures were first reported by the Associated Press.

Key officials in the Trump administration had ties to Wall Street, the oil and gas industry and the real estate sector.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • China, U.S. to work on climate, Beijing says after rancorous meeting

    China and the United States will set up a joint working group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an unusually rancorous high-level meeting. The top Chinese and U.S. diplomats, in their first meeting of Joe Biden's presidency on Thursday and Friday, publicly rebuked each other's policies at the start of what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska. But the Chinese delegation said after the meeting the two sides were "committed to enhancing communication and cooperation in the field of climate change," Xinhua said on Saturday.

  • U.S., Europe press Turkey to rethink ditching violence-on-women pact

    U.S. and European leaders denounced what they called Turkey's baffling and concerning decision to pull out of an international accord designed to protect women from violence, and urged President Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider. Erdogan's government on Saturday withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey's biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women's rights.

  • Texas upset again as Smart fails to recapture March glory

    Twice his Longhorns have been knocked out in the first round by mid-majors with improbable last-second finishes. Texas was bounced from the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed Saturday night, 53-52 by in-state rival Abilene Christian, in a turnover-filled performance that left the Longhorns stunned. “It feels like a bad dream,” senior guard Matt Coleman said.

  • White House Easter Egg Roll canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

    The White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.The state of play: The White House Historical Association announced the event will instead take place virtually. The holiday celebration is organized by the first lady and typically draws crowds of 30,000 people.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The White House also plans to send thousands of commemorative 2021 Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals in the days ahead, said Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden.The decision comes after President Biden said that if people continued to follow coronavirus guidelines, small gatherings could take place starting on July 4.What they're saying: "The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022,” LaRosa told the New York Times."The White House plans to send out thousands of the 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs in the coming days to vaccination sites and local hospitals. We urge everyone this Easter to continue wearing masks, engage in social distancing and get the vaccine when it is your turn."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New York state senator: Cuomo is no longer in capacity to govern amid pandemic, misconduct allegations

    New York State Sen. John Liu calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on ‘FOX News Live.’

  • Mexico limits non-essential travel on southern border

    The Mexican banks of the Suchiate river dawned Sunday with a heavy presence of immigration agents in place to enforce Mexico’s new limits on all but essential travel at its shared border with Guatemala. Dozens of immigration agents lined the riverside asking those who landed on the giant innertube rafts that carry most of the cross-border traffic for documentation and turning many back.

  • CBP Asks to Fly Migrants to Canadian Border for Processing amid Surge: Report

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have requested airplanes to fly migrants to the U.S.-Canadian border for processing amid a surge in illegal crossings at the southern border, the Washington Post reported on Friday. Border officials asked CBP to make the request to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after 1,000 migrants, including unaccompanied minors, crossed the Rio Grande into South Texas on Friday morning, while another 1,000 who crossed on Thursday night were still waiting to be processed, according to an email reviewed by the Post. The agency has not determined which northern states would receive the migrants. Two Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed that the action was under consideration. The influx of at least 2,000 migrants into the area through Thursday night and Friday morning came as CBP struggled to receive new arrivals, with many migrants waiting hours outdoors before processing. A record number of over 4,500 unaccompanied minors are currently being held in Border Patrol detention facilities. As of Wednesday, over 9,500 migrant children were held in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services. DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to the southern border on Friday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to review the situation. One of those lawmakers, Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.), wrote on Twitter on Friday that the Biden administration “is trying their best to uphold the rule of law with humanity,” blaming the crisis in part on “the mess Trump left them.” Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio), another lawmaker on the trip, said that the surge of migrants began because of the Biden administration’s “dismantling of the previous administration’s policies with no consideration of the ramifications.” President Biden has rescinded several Trump-era immigration restrictions, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed in the U.S. The Biden administration has also advocated a sweeping immigration reform bill that would establish a path to citizenship for some illegal immigrants currently living in the U.S. However, while Biden and other administration officials have warned migrants not to make the journey north, Mayorkas predicted earlier this week that the current influx will break a 20-year record. “Biden promised us that everything was going to change,” Gladys Oneida Pérez Cruz, a migrant from Honduras, told the New York Times on Sunday. “He hasn’t done it yet, but he is going to be a good president for migrants.” Pérez and her son, who has cerebral palsy, attempted to cross the border but were expelled back to Mexico.

  • Blunt: 9/11-style Capitol riot commission may delay fixes

    Talks to create the commission have collapsed over disagreements around the proposed entity's investigative scope and partisan balance.

  • William Jackson III announces he will wear No. 23 with Washington

    The cornerback has a new team and a new number.

  • Deported criminals who sneak back into Britain face up to five years in jail

    Deported foreign criminals who sneak back into Britain will be jailed for up to five years under a crackdown to be announced this week by Priti Patel. The Home Secretary is to increase the maximum prison sentence from the current six months to five years for anyone caught illegally back in Britain after being deported for a criminal offence. The move, part of a new Sovereign Borders Bill reforming the “broken” asylum system, will also see increases in the penalties for illegal migrants, who currently face up to six months in jail, and human traffickers who will face life sentences, up from the current maximum of 14 years. Every foreign traveller will also face a criminal check before they get on a plane to Britain in an attempt to deter and prevent foreign criminals from entering the UK. The change replicates tough US measures introduced after the 9/11 terror attack to keep out people who pose a threat to the US. Under the plans, all overseas visitors – including those from EU member states – will be forced to apply for permission to enter the UK before starting their journey. This will provide a chance to screen arrivals in advance of them setting off. Travellers will have their details automatically checked against watch lists and criminal databases – and those who have previously committed crimes will have their applications reviewed to decide if they should be let in. Officials will be able to block dangerous people from coming before they board flights. Signalling the changes at the weekend, Ms Patel said: “Illegal immigration is facilitated by serious organised criminals exploiting people and profiting from human misery. “It is counter to our national interest because the same criminal gangs and networks are also responsible for other illicit activity ranging from drug and firearms trafficking to serious violent crimes. “Our New Plan for Immigration will make big changes, building a new system that is fair but firm. We will continue to encourage asylum via safe and legal routes whilst at the same time toughening our stance towards illegal entry and the criminals that endanger life by enabling it.” The crackdown on returning deportees follows an investigation by The Telegraph which revealed how a prolific Albanian burglar twice deported from the UK for his crimes sneaked back into Britain as an illegal immigrant. He even posted Instagram pictures of his high life drinking cocktails and driving a Porsche. Doran Puka, 26, was originally jailed for nine months in 2016 and then deported the following year for attempting to break into a property when the owner spotted him on a webcam while on holiday in France. Yet, within a year, he managed to evade border controls and return to the UK where he carried out a string of burglaries in suburban London. Puka was eventually caught wearing an expensive watch he had stolen when he was spotted by plain clothes officers patrolling Surbiton in south west London after the increase in burglaries locally. He was jailed for three and a half years and then deported in March 2020. During his time in prison in the UK, he earned notoriety for using an illegal mobile phone smuggled into the jail to post Instagram pictures of himself with other criminals. After returning to his native Albania for several months, he travelled through Germany, Belgium and Netherlands before beating border checks to enter Britain again in December 2020. Pictures posted on Instagram showed him in the London commuter suburb of Richmond, Surrey, wearing a Covid-19 mask and standing next to a £70,000 Porsche estate car on Christmas Eve. Home Office figures show the number of foreign criminals living freely in the UK who are eligible for deportation has exceeded 10,000 for the first time. Almost 3,000 were released from prison more than five years ago but have still not been deported by the Home Office.

  • US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

    U.S. relations with its two biggest geo-political rivals are facing severe tests as President Joe Biden tries to assert America's place in the world and distinguish himself from his predecessor. Airing myriad complaints, the Biden administration took an extraordinarily tough line with China and Russia this past week. Public spats between the countries erupted as Biden characterized Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “killer” and his top national security aides excoriated China for a litany of issues.

  • DHS chief: Domestic extremism is "single greatest terrorism-related threat" in the U.S.

    Domestic violent extremism is the "single greatest terrorism-related threat" in the U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC's "This Week" Sunday. Why it matters: A U.S. intelligence report out Wednesday warned that domestic violent extremism poses a heightened threat in 2021. The issue has seen heightened focus since a series of shootings in Atlanta Tuesday left eight people dead — including six Asian women. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Officials have said preliminary findings do not indicate the shootings were racially motivated. But the attacks, coming on the backdrop of an increase in violent crimes against Asians and Pacific Islanders, have left the people in that community fearful and alarmed.Mayorkas expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and said the U.S. was "very focused on the increase in hate crimes targeting the Asian American Pacific Islander community and many other groups."What they're saying: Mayorkas called homegrown extremism the "single greatest terrorism-related threat that we face in our homeland.""We are focused on gathering intelligence and information and sharing it in actionable form with our state, local, tribal and territorial partners.""We are working with the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in addressing the challenges with the social media companies to ensure that we stop the violence that is born of ideologies of hate, and we are engaging with the community."Go deeper: ODNI says U.S. faces "heightened threat" from domestic extremismLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bureaucracy Has Conquered Schools. Joe Biden Won’t Fix It

    For over a half century, from Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society to Barack Obama’s Race to the Top to the new education package within the COVID stimulus bill under Joe Biden, well-meaning presidents have tried in vain to remake America’s public schools. Why have all their efforts failed? We blame a history of ever-increasing bureaucracy that began with Napoleon and has had no end in sight since. President Lyndon Johnson signed a Great Society bill — the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965 — to assure educational equity by funding and formalizing federal intervention into public education. ESEA has been reauthorized and amended multiple times, each creating new offices, bureaucrats, and practices, but not necessarily serving kids. In 2002, President George W. Bush signed No Child Left Behind — ESEA’s seventh reauthorization — into law to change public education as we know it, forcing schools to test students annually and reform or close unless they taught all students. Postmortems a decade later found that few failing schools reformed and fewer still closed. Instead, schools became ever more enamored with mindless test prep. Less than a decade later, President Obama’s Race to the Top (RTT) — another ESEA-related initiative — promised a near-national curriculum, the Common Core, in part to help increasingly mobile students who had to start over every time they changed schools. RTT also paid states to consider whether students actually learned anything when principals evaluated teachers, infusing some consideration of performance into pay systems previously set by seniority and whether teachers had an extra degree. None of this changed schools. The politically toxic Common Core united strange bedfellows such as teachers’ unions distrusting any national testing and conservatives distrusting any national curricula. At best, the RTT replaced teacher-evaluation schemes that had found 99 percent of teachers effective with more-rigorous schemes that found 98 percent of teachers effective. The public-school system enjoys the status of being the most layered, centralized, and massive bureaucracies in America, and federal intervention has only made things worse. As two education analysts with a combined 70 years of studying — and studying in — U.S. public schools, we see historic explanations for the past 60 years of bipartisan school-reform failure to fundamentally change school bureaucracies. This same history also suggests that the Biden administration will get schools to hire more bureaucrats, but not to actually better serve children. This bureaucratic behemoth was not created on purpose, at least not in its current form. Back in the early 19th century, America had small public schools that were run by local school committees, often located in houses of worship. It was a sensible arrangement when government was small and churches were the dominant social organizations. That dynamic began to change when, in 1843, Massachusetts state education secretary Horace Mann visited Prussia. After suffering repeated invasions by Napoleon, Prussian leaders remade their schools to instill military discipline and patriotism so that students would grow up ready to fight off foreign incursions. To do this, Prussia bureaucratized schooling, with national control of schools and teacher training. Prussia’s example inspired Mann and other American reformers. Through the mid to late 1800s, American states increasingly regulated and standardized schools, paving the way for even more bureaucratic 20th-century reforms. The district system became essential to controlling schools. Gradually spreading across the country, first informally and finally through state constitutions, school districts essentially forced the majority of students to remain in the public school to which they were assigned by virtue of their zip code. Apart from all other educational considerations, this gave schools captive consumers whom bureaucrats could now often ignore. Later state and federal governments would seek to control these monopolistic local districts to get them to pay attention, sadly compounding the problem. In the early 1900s, to copy American manufacturing, teachers’ colleges, state governments, and district-school boards began to adopt the theory of scientific management. They thus began to transform small, often female-led schools stressing academics into large education factories in which male principals bossed female teachers, who in turn batch-processed children. As Kate Rousmaniere writes in The Principal’s Office, by mid century, “it seemed to be the natural order of things that women taught and men managed” in schools. Most male principals and superintendents are former coaches, with athletic coaching providing the traditional male path for promotion into educational administration. They often stress loyalty and teamwork over academic quality. Like factories, schools exalt specialization and division of labor. Indeed, professional administrators manage teachers and children much like factories process widgets. Through the mid and late 20th century, American education developed new professions such as curriculum specialists, counselors, and school psychologists, as well as specialized teachers for special education, English as second language, and gifted and talented students. Each new profession had its own specialized bureaucracy, imposed by federal legislation such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Federal intervention thus fostered and expanded bureaucratization. Here, we come full-circle. Many of the new specialists have come with their own specialized bureaucracies authorized by federal legislation such as ESEA Title I, Bilingual Education, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and the Carl Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. In fact, as one of us notes in the forthcoming “Rise of a Centropoly: Good Intentions, Distorted Incentives, and the Cloaked Costs of Top-Down Reform in U.S. Public Education,” federal intervention into schools turned out to be a powerful driver of one thing: school bureaucracy and its employees. Kennesaw State University professor Benjamin Scafidi documents the public-education-staffing surge from 1950 to 2015, when the number of teachers grew more than twice as fast as student enrollments did, and the ranks of administrators and support staff rose nearly three times as fast as teachers did. From 1950 to 2006 the number of students for each school staffer fell from 19.3 to eight. With ever larger staffs, education budgets soared, but teacher pay stagnated, encouraging teachers to make more money by leaving the classroom. For men, athletic coaching offered a direct path into high-paying administrative jobs above the unglamorous work of classroom teaching. For women, new education bureaucratic professions such as “curriculum specialist” offered similar upward mobility. Now the Biden administration promises no big changes, just more bureaucrats, more mental-health counselors, and more summer-school days. The K–12 money offered in the third COVID-relief package — almost $123 billion — goes toward a laundry list of programs and services. These include addressing learning loss through summer school, after-school, or extended-day programs, or responding to students’ academic, social, and emotional needs, and any activity allowed through existing programs including Title I of ESEA, IDEA, the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, and the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act. For years, word on the street has been that big sums of money, such as those coming from the feds, go to hiring new staff. In other words, the money simply goes toward funding more boots on the same ground. Both students and staff are chewed up by a bureaucratic machine that favors ever larger budgets, not to mention fads from self-esteem building to personalized learning that are adopted and then discarded on a regular basis, doing little other than to pad administrator resumes. Along with eroding students’ dreams and teachers’ status, over-bureaucratization has had two pernicious consequences. First, as any parent of a student with a special-education label can attest, in today’s public schools, a single child is the responsibility of multiple education professionals who do not always talk with each other, let alone with the parents. Not all focus on whether students advance academically. This may explain research findings that special education, for example, may not help students over the long term. Other vulnerable students have similar outcomes. Second, bureaucratization means that principals have little control over the other professionals working inside their buildings. In Smarter Budgets, Smarter Schools, former school superintendent Nate Levenson grouses that when coordinators of specialized programs within schools claim that federal or state statutes require a particular practice or expenditure, few know enough to argue back. With dozens or even hundreds of spending categories, it is rare that a principal understands their school budget, much less how to shift resources from what fails to what works. This machine — bureaucratization layered atop a set of government monopolies — makes it nearly impossible to change schools in order to advance academics, or anything else. That is except for one thing: the bureaucracy itself. Martha Bradley-Dorsey is a distinguished doctoral fellow in the Department of Education Reform at the University of Arkansas, where Robert Maranto is the 21st Century Chair in Leadership. Mr. Maranto served on his local school board from 2015–20.

  • Biden, Harris imply Trump bears some responsibility for surge in violence against people of Asian descent

    President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday met with leaders of Atlanta's Asian American community in the wake of a mass shooting at three different Atlanta area spas during which a lone suspect killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent. At the moment, authorities are still investigating the suspect's motive. In his confession, Robert Aaron Long reportedly said he acted because of a sex addiction, but there remains widespread speculation that he was targeting people of Asian descent. "Whatever the killer's motive, these facts are clear," Harris said in public remarks after Friday's meeting. "Six out of the eight people killed on Tuesday night were of Asian descent. Seven were women. The shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian Americans. The shootings took place as violent crimes and discrimination against Asian Americans [have] risen dramatically over the last year." Biden and Harris both also appeared to place some responsibility for the recent surge in violence against people of Asian descent in the United States on former President Donald Trump, though they didn't directly name him. "For the last year, we've had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans, people with the biggest pulpits, spreading this kind of hate," Harris said, likely alluding to politicians like Trump who called the novel coronavirus that sparked the pandemic, the "China virus." "We've always known words have consequences," Biden said. "It's the 'coronavirus.' Full stop." Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAmerica's falling fertility rate5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat

  • Republicans look for ways to attack Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus despite its popularity

    Republicans are looking for ways to attack President Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus despite its huge popularity. One idea they’re testing: target add-ons like an $86 billion pension plan bailout.Why it matters: Republicans privately acknowledge they failed to successfully define the legislation before it passed. Now the "American Rescue Plan" is becoming a law Americans identify as giving them $1,400 checks and supercharging the economy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBesides the pension plan item, key provisions the operatives are homing in on:Stimulus checks being sent to inmates and some undocumented immigrants, even though immigrants without Social Security numbers are not eligible for stimulus checks. Go deeper on checks for inmates.Additional aid that went to states and governors despite the fact in some cases their revenue actually increased during the pandemic.One thing Republicans largely agree on: Don't tie their argument to the economy.Top aides tell Axios they learned their lesson after 2009, when they tried to attack President Obama's rescue package by noting it would boost the national deficit. That messaging failed, largely because during an economic crisis, people are far more worried about getting money in their pockets and see deficit spending as a distant, governmental problem. "We're better off breaking down the bill's progressive wish list and selling that to specific districts," a House Republican leadership aide told Axios. "The more people learn about what's in it, the less they'll like it."What they're saying: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to include a note every day in his morning letter to members highlighting a "wish list" aspect of the law, his team tells Axios."A lot of it is probably 5%-10% as needed for COVID. The rest of it? Debatable," Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, told Axios."I think that we have to wait until the public gets all aspects of it instead of just the $1,400, and then that's what our messaging will start," said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), former chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. He added that "90% of the bill had nothing to do with the problem. So they got a lot of stuff done with cover of helping the virus."The operatives also believe that while a stimulus law is popular when it passes, by the time the election rolls around and people have learned more about what's actually in this, they'll be more turned off to it. Their planning comes as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take a stimulus victory lap around the country.The lesson the administration took away from 2009: Don't assume the American people know what you did for them, so tell them.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coinbase Delays Highly Anticipated Direct Listing to April: Report

    No reason was given for the delay, but Bloomberg noted the SEC has been reviewing the exchange's plan for a direct listing.

  • Coinbase Agrees To Pay $6.5M In Settlement With CFTC Over Deceptive Reporting, Wash Trading Charges

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Coinbase Inc. have come to a settlement over charges against the San Francisco-based digital currency exchange. What Happened: The commission on Friday ordered Coinbase to pay $6.5 million over charges of reckless false, misleading or inaccurate reporting, as well as wash trading by a former employee on Coinbase's GDAX platform. Coinbase agreed to the order in a settlement in which the company did not admit or deny wrongdoing, the CFTC said. The charges concerned practices that might have affected the appearance of liquidity in some cryptocurrencies. In the charge over misleading reporting, the commission singled out two automated trading programs run by Coinbase, Hedger and Replicator, saying the two "generated orders that at times matched with one another." Information published by Coinbase regarding these orders, used in price discovery, in turn may have given investors the wrong impression about the volume and level of liquidity of digital assets, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the commission said. The orders were made between January 2015 and September 2018, the commission said. The commission said similar concerns were behind the other example it cited. The commission said a former Coinbase employee intentionally placed buy and sell orders for trades between Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Bitcoin on Coinbase's GDAX platform. This constituted wash trading and "created the misleading appearance of liquidity and trading interest in Litecoin," the CFTC said in a statement. Why It Matters: The action supports claims made by cryptocurrency-skeptics that wash trading and similar practices give an artificially inflated appearance of interest or activity in a given digital asset. The settlement also comes as the commission reportedly is investigating the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The CFTC has been wading into the crypto space because it considers cryptocurrencies to be commodities under its jurisdiction. Coinbase is planning to go public in an IPO that could see the company valued as much as $100 billion. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Stocks To Go With Your National Corn Dog Day And March Madness FestivitiesFamily Of Texas Roadhouse Founder And CEO Kent Taylor Says Death Was Result Of Suicide© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID vaccines from Europe

    The European Union is rebuffing British government calls to ship AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in a factory in the Netherlands, an EU official said on Sunday. Former EU member Britain has so far administered many more vaccines than EU countries in proportion to the population. The Leiden-based plant which is run by sub-contractor Halix is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Stephen Miller: Mayorkas ‘blatantly’ lied to Americans about ‘spiraling’ border crisis

    Former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

  • Rallies in Atlanta, nation against hate after spa shootings

    A diverse crowd gathered Saturday near the Georgia state Capitol to demand justice for the victims of recent shootings at massage businesses and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny. Hundreds of people of all ages and varied racial and ethnic backgrounds gathered in Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, and in similar rallies across the country, waving signs and chanting slogans. In Atlanta, they cheered U.S. Sens.