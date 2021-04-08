Biden Aims to Alleviate Housing Shortage with $5 Billion Plan

The Biden administration is pushing local governments to ease restrictions on new construction to help alleviate the national affordable-housing shortage.

This $5 billion plan would provide attractive financial incentives for local governments to eliminate zoning laws that restrict the construction of apartment buildings in neighborhoods with single-family homes. This plan is part of the social policy changes included in the administration’s recent $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

According to Reuters, critics of the proposal say that by eliminating these local zoning laws, housing prices will rise, urban and suburban sprawl will grow and it will perpetuate racial segregation.

However, the Biden administration stated that the so-called exclusionary zoning laws have been strategically used to keep minorities and lower-income families out of certain communities — a problem that the president hopes to correct with the $5 billion grant program.

U.S. zoning laws were adopted during a time when racial segregation was on the rise. This has led many to question whether these ordinances were racially motivated when they were created, as noted by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

“There are so many decisions made at the local level that can impede the development of affordable housing that federal policy makers should push communities to reorganize their approach to development from the ground up,” wrote Jim Parrott and Mark Zandi in a report last week for the Urban Institute, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Former President Barack Obama attempted a similar action, but it never gained momentum. Experts praised Biden for the proposal but noted that these financial incentives would do little to motivate affluent communities with strict zoning laws, reported Reuters.

This bill must pass through Congress, where Republican critics are saying the bill needs to be more focused on roads and bridges. Congress is Democrat-controlled; however, the bill will need full support from the Democratic party to pass.

    Blair Gable via ReutersBack in December, before the COVID-19 variants changed the course of the pandemic, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau bragged that he had procured enough potential vaccines to protect a population four times the size of Canada. But four months later, not even two percent of Canada’s population of just under 38 million is fully vaccinated and large swaths of the country are going back into lockdown thanks to a brutal third wave. Canada has logged nearly one million cases and 23,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Trudeau had hoped to get the population vaccinated by June but now says all Canadians who want a vaccine will get one by the end of September. Canada is one of the only large economies in the world that did not attempt to manufacture its own coronavirus vaccine.Meanwhile, the variants are taking hold. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched a stark warning that even fully vaccinated Americans should avoid travel to Canada. And if they do go for essential purposes, they should be tested three to five days upon return. “This isn’t the news any of us wanted, but hospitalizations are surging, ICU beds are filling up, variants are spreading and even people who had convinced themselves they didn’t need to be concerned are getting sick,” Trudeau said at a news conference Tuesday. “Even if the sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, COVID-19 isn’t done with us yet,” he said, calling the third wave of the pandemic “very serious.”More troubling still is that most of the new cases being seen in the hospital’s intensive care units are increasingly younger patients, according to Canada’s top health expert. “While COVID-19 continues to impact people of all ages in Canada, infection rates are highest among those aged 20 to 39 years of age,” Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said in a statement Wednesday. “As well, we are seeing an increased number of adults, under the age of 60 years being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including in intensive care units.”So how can a country that had ordered more vaccines per capita than anywhere else in the world now be in such trouble? Canada doesn’t produce any vaccines in its territory—either creating their own or manufacturing others—and the imported doses simply haven’t been delivered. Canada’s government-owned vaccine manufacturer was privatized in the 1980s and eventually bought by the French company Sanofi, whose own vaccine efforts have faltered. Trudeau announced last week that finally Pfizer will start delivering one million doses a week after the U.S. freed up exports now that it is clear there is enough supply for Americans first. AstraZeneca has also promised to deliver 20 million of its increasingly controversial vaccine, which should also help kick-start the painfully slow rollout. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are also approved for use in Canada, but they have yet to be delivered in any sizeable quantity.Trudeau has been under fire by angry Canadians after admitting early on that the country would not be first in line for any vaccines because they weren’t producing any locally. Then when the EU put the clamp on vaccine exports, Canada once again paid the price in missed deliveries. The Biden administration has not yet committed to any exports to Canada or Mexico, both suffering from shortages. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.