Biden aims to rekindle relationship with China’s Xi during summit in Indonesia

3
Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY
·5 min read

BALI, Indonesia – One of President Joe Biden’s favorite anecdotes involves getting to know China's Xi Jinping when they were their nations' vice presidents more than a decade ago.

Biden estimates they’ve had more than 67 cumulative hours of face time across visits to Washington and Beijing and in meetings at global summits.

“I know Xi Jinping. I’ve spent more time with him than any other world leader. I know him well. He knows me,” Biden asserted Sunday in Cambodia.

Biden is optimistic about their ability to rekindle their relationship at a high-stakes G-20 summit of the world’s top economies in Bali, or, at the very least, arrive at a place of mutual understanding about how not cross each other's red lines.

"I've always had straightforward discussions with him," Biden said. "There's never any – any miscalculation about what each of us – where each of us stand."

Biden at ASEAN Summit: Biden works to shore up friendships with Asian countries on Cambodia trip

In this photo taken on February 17, 2012 when Joe Biden was vice president, he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping display shirts with a message given to them by students at the International Studies Learning School in Southgate, outside Los Angeles.
In this photo taken on February 17, 2012 when Joe Biden was vice president, he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping display shirts with a message given to them by students at the International Studies Learning School in Southgate, outside Los Angeles.

What's at stake?

Much has changed since Biden traveled to Beijing to meet with Xi in 2011, and Xi made his reciprocal visit in 2012 to Washington.

Xi called Biden a “friend” during the Democrat's trip to China, and Biden told Xi he was “impressed” with his host's grasp on knowledge of history, openness and candor.

The U.S. now considers China its biggest strategic and economic competitor, and experts worry the relationship is teetering on the edge.

“China-U.S. tensions are at a pretty big boiling point,” says Erin Murphy, a senior fellow in the economic program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Although the leaders have spoken five times by phone or video conference since Biden took office in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is their first in-person meeting with both men leading their nations.

COP27 visit: On whirlwind trip across the globe, Biden addresses climate change, heads to Asia to meet with heads of state

President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on Nov. 13, 2022, as he travels to attend the G-20 Summit.
President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on Nov. 13, 2022, as he travels to attend the G-20 Summit.

What Biden wants to address

At least four issues are bound to arise:

  • Taiwan: Biden has said he will raise concerns about Xi's desire to reunify China with Taiwan.

  • Fair trade: The president plans to have a robust discussion with Xi about maintaining access to free and fair trade in Southeast Asia.

  • Climate change: Coming off a United Nations climate change summit in Egypt, Biden is also expected to prod China to move more quickly to reduce its methane emissions.

  • North Korea: Biden also wants Xi to exert his influence with North Korea, which has been testing missiles near the border of U.S. ally and Chinese trading partner South Korea.

The importance of  Biden's meeting with Xi

"They're not going to settle all of the world's problems in this meeting," said Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee.

But the Biden ally said the conversation is still an important one for the leaders to have. "The security of the world depends on there being a channel of communication between the United States and China for the next decade," Murphy said.

Murphy said China will decide its Taiwan policy based on a multitude of factors, and talks with the United States are just one of them.

Biden's team has also tried to keep expectations for the meeting low, warning that agreements on hot button issues are unlikely to come out of the summit.

"I think the President views this as not the end of the line, but rather the start of a series of engagements that will also include further leader-to-leader meetings down the road." the president's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters during Biden's Saturday morning flight to Cambodia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a news conference prior to the meeting that Xi intends to demonstrate what he views as the right way forward for bilateral relations.

"It is important that the U.S. work together with China to properly manage differences, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, and bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track of sound and steady development," he said.

Biden's history with China

The U.S. and China reestablished formal ties in 1979.

It was also during that year that Biden made his first visit to the communist country as part of a Senate Foreign Relations committee delegation. He would go on to chair that panel.

Biden would later assess, during his 2011 trip to meet with Xi, that the relationship between the two nations would be of critical importance.

"Fifty years from now, 100 years from now, historians and scholars will judge us based upon whether or not we’re able to establish a strong, permanent and friendly working relationship," he said.

Xi has only continued to amass and consolidate power within the Communist Party since Biden's comment. Xi recently won a third, five-year term as president.

"There's no way for the world to work without the United States and China having a diplomatic relationship," Murphy said. "We have growing, enormous, important differences."

"It is likely we will be adversaries, in many ways, over the next 20 years," he said. "But we need to have a relationship with China. We do have mutual interests."

Want to learn more?

Taiwan tension: Biden to meet with China's Xi amid increasing tensions over trade, Taiwan

Xi reelected: Xi Jinping to remain 'chairman of everything' in China after being presented a third term

At ASEAN: Biden works to shore up friendships with Asian countries on Cambodia trip

China and 2022 election: China targeting US voters with anti-democracy narratives in election, analysts warn

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden ready to discuss Taiwan, climate, trade with China's Xi at G-20

Recommended Stories

  • Biden will seek to establish red lines in high stakes meeting with China’s Xi

    On the eve of his first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart since taking office, President Joe Biden received some news that could give him more

  • Democrats maintain control of Senate with Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada

    NBC News projects Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner of the Nevada U.S. Senate race against Republican Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats control of the Senate.

  • ‘Wakanda Forever’ Hits $180 Million in Opening Weekend

    Marvel’s latest release had North American box office sales that were this year's second-biggest after “Doctor Strange.”

  • HS2 will cost taxpayers more than the economic benefits it will deliver, Government admits

    HS2 will cost taxpayers more than the benefits it will deliver, the Government has admitted for the first time.

  • Worried About Your Crypto Investment? This Recent Experiment by JPMorgan Shows Crypto is Here to Stay.

    The creation of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in 2013 laid the foundation for cryptocurrency to take the largest step in its evolution since the creation of Bitcoin. With Ethereum's programmable blockchain, developers could build self-executing code that would be triggered based on set conditions. Subsequently, this gave rise to an entire sector of blockchain that is known today as decentralized finance or DeFi.

  • Food Stamps Schedule: November 2022 CalFresh Benefits in California and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

    CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on the same monthly...

  • Democrat blame game erupts over New York midterm losses

    Democratic finger-pointing in New York has begun after Republicans managed to score some notable wins in the blue stronghold. Although the GOP fell short of ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Republicans successfully toppled Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, and flipped several other Democratic toss-up races in the…

  • American who faked his own death could return to US after bizarre trial ends in Scotland

    The confounding case of an American fugitive claiming he was an Irish orphan came closer to an end after a Scottish judge's ruling this week.

  • 'Something like a Lehman Brothers': analyst on FTX

    STORY: “It is going to be something like a Lehman Brothers because FTX.com just didn’t have individual investors as their clients. They had other brokerage firms, hedge funds, trading shops, venture capitalists, institutional investors, and even crypto miners and crypto validators as customers that held funds with their brokerage operation. Other hedge funds, other brokerage firms that have money with them, their money is now gone or trapped in FTX," Bianco said.Though he did not believe the knock on effects in the traditional financial space "should arise to the level of systemic problems."FTX's downfall has prompted fresh calls to regulate the crypto-asset sector, which has seen losses stack up this year as cryptocurrency prices collapsed.“Oh, it’s definitely going to bring more transparency and more regulation because the space is going to need it. It’s got a loss of confidence. You’re seeing that basically every global crypto exchange around the world – and there’s lots of them that are headquartered in Asia, like South Korea and in Japan – they're all getting outflows right now. Everybody has lost confidence in all of them so they’re going to need some kind of assurance through regulation and transparency that if you deposit your money on these brokerage exchanges, that your money is safe," Bianco said.Bianco said the fallout could take months, or even a year to shake out, but added that the era of making fast money through crypto "is over right now."

  • Chinese premier says economy on 'upward trend', vows further support

    China's economy has grown 3% over the past three quarters and is stabilising on an "upward trend", Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said, vowing to continue to support the economy with policy measures. The comments were made in a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday during the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday. Premier Li also said China was working hard to keep market operations, employment and prices stable, the statement said.

  • Tears of joy as Kherson villagers greet reporters

    STORY: “We have been waiting for you, guys, for so long,” said one of the villagers coming to hug the reporters.Russia said it had withdrawn 30,000 troops across the Dnipro River without losing a single soldier. But Ukrainians painted a picture of a chaotic retreat, with Russian troops ditching their uniforms, dropping weapons and drowning while trying to flee.The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat of the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city (Kherson) in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.

  • Alec Baldwin sues several Rust crew members in effort "to clear his name"

    Alec Baldwin has now gone on the offensive in the legal battle surrounding the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Baldwin-produced Western Rust, with Deadline reporting that Baldwin issued a cross complaint tonight accusing four people associated with the filming of the movie with negligence that led to Hutchins’ death.

  • Congresswoman Karen Bass pulls ahead of developer in seesaw LA mayor’s race

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass established a fragile lead Friday over developer Rick Caruso in their back-and-forth […] The post Congresswoman Karen Bass pulls ahead of developer in seesaw LA mayor’s race appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A Used-Car Dealer Raised Millions From ESG Investors. The Customer Complaints Continued.

    Idaira Chavez is just the type of car buyer that BlackRock new social-impact fund might have had in mind when it bought a stake in Tricolor Auto Group. Tricolor gave Chavez, 21, a loan to buy a 2012 Kia Optima off one of its lots earlier this year. “In putting our clients’ money to work in companies like Tricolor, we’re helping more people gain access to affordable transportation and build a better life,” BlackRock says on its website.

  • Residents of 6 apartment blocks in Zaporizhzhia evacuated due to unexploded munitions

    Residents of six apartment blocks in Zaporizhzhia are being evacuated due to unexploded cluster munitions that Russian forces have dropped on the city. Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram Quote from Kurtiev: "During today's attack on Zaporizhzhia, unexploded cluster munitions were dropped on one of the city's residential neighbourhoods.

  • Taiwan belongs to Taiwanese, president says in fiery pre-election rebuff to China

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday her mission in life was to ensure the island continued to belong to its people and that Taiwan's existence was a provocation to no one, in a fiery pre-election rebuff to China. Taiwan's Nov. 26 local elections come a month after Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has ramped up military pressure on the democratically-governed island to accept Beijing's sovereignty, secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term. While the vote for mayors and councillors is nominally about domestic issues, Tsai told thousands of cheering supporters at a rally in central Taipei that much more was at stake, the first time she has so explicitly gone after China in this campaign.

  • Lakers are reportedly interested in Bradley Beal

    The Lakers would love to trade for Bradley Beal, a three-time All-Star shooting guard for the Washington Wizards.

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island

    China's military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, the ministry said. Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland.

  • Ukraine calls on Hungary to condemn statement by its MP on ‘meeting on Polish-Hungarian border’

    Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has called on the Hungarian government to condemn a statement by Hungarian MP László Toroczkai about a “meeting on the joint Polish-Hungarian border,” ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook on Nov. 13.

  • 'He didn't deserve to die': Family sues Pima County after late teen overdoses twice on Fentanyl within week in jail

    The family of an 18-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl twice within less than a week inside a Pima County jail has filed a lawsuit.