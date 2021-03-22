Biden Aims to Restore Planned Parenthood’s Title X Funding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexandra DeSanctis
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Senate Democrats voted last week to confirm Xavier Becerra as head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), they were putting their weight behind the Biden administration’s plan to undo all of the pro-life policies implemented under President Donald Trump.

The first policy to go, it appears, will be the “Protect Life” rule, a regulation enacted by Trump’s HHS Department in 2019 to freeze a portion of federal funding that had previously flowed freely to abortion providers across the country.

Shortly after Becerra’s confirmation, the Biden administration announced that it would begin work to reverse this rule — a move that the president had foreshadowed in January when he rescinded the Mexico City policy, which prevented U.S. foreign-aid funding from assisting nongovernmental organizations that provide or promote abortion overseas.

In that January order, Biden instructed his HHS Department to begin reviewing the Protect Life rule, which had resulted in abortion organizations — including Planned Parenthood — losing their access to federal funds from Title X’s family-planning program.

In Becerra, the president has perhaps found the perfect official for the task. As many of us have noted in these pages, the former California attorney general is best known for his longtime radical support for legal, unlimited abortion.

The Protect Life rule was one of the key anti-abortion accomplishments of the Trump administration, as it enabled the executive branch to assist the pro-life movement’s longtime goal of removing federal funding from abortion providers.

Although for several decades the Hyde amendment has been added to federal spending bills to prevent taxpayer money from directly reimbursing providers for the cost of abortion procedures, there is no prohibition on abortion groups receiving federal money, supposedly for other purposes. Therefore, because money is fungible, any money that flows to Planned Parenthood — or to any other abortion provider — is necessarily underwriting and supporting the group’s abortion business.

In light of congressional Republicans’ failure to follow through on their promise to defund Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, the Trump administration crafted the Protect Life rule, using the administrative power of HHS to dry up one funding stream that had previously assisted the abortion group.

The rule required that all Title X providers financially separate their provision of abortion from their other work in order to remain eligible for the family-planning funds. Planned Parenthood, which performs upwards of 350,000 abortion each year, declined to do so and as a result no longer received about $60 million annually in Title X funding — about 20 percent of the group’s overall federal funding, most of which comes in the form of Medicaid reimbursements.

Undoing this policy has, unsurprisingly, been at the top of the list for the Biden administration, which has publicly admitted to relying on Planned Parenthood to help staff its ranks.

As a result, HHS formally announced late last week that it will rewrite the Title X funding rules, effectively eliminating the provision that had required abortion providers to distinguish their abortion business from everything else they provide.

Since its enactment in 2019, the Protect Life rule had been the subject of legal battles, including one lawsuit led by Becerra himself challenging the Trump administration over the policy. Last month, the Supreme Court announced that it would hear a case considering the legality of the rule, which had been upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in February 2020 and blocked by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals last September.

Regardless of Biden’s intent to undo the policy entirely, a Court ruling in favor of the rule’s legality would be useful for future pro-life administrations that want to prevent taxpayers from being forced to fund abortion through Title X.

In addition to undoing the Protect Life rule, Biden has instructed his officials at HHS to review and rescind any existing policies that “impose undue restrictions on the use of Federal funds or women’s access to complete medical information.” The president’s directive, of course, should be read as progressive code for any policy that prevents federal funding from subsidizing abortion providers.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Polish doctors torn over mental health as grounds to bypass near-total abortion ban

    When Polish doctors told Paulina, 29, that her unborn child had no kidneys and would die upon birth, she knew she couldn't go through with the pregnancy. "Everyone says that the reward after the pain of birth is holding your child in your hands," said Paulina, a retail manager from Gdynia, who asked Reuters to withhold her surname. Until two months ago, women like Paulina still stood a chance of being allowed an abortion in Poland.

  • The Top 5 Indoor Plants for Clean Air That Are Better Than Pricey Purifiers, TBH

    Bring these home.

  • What could Trump’s social media channel look like?

    Ex-president speaking to tech developers at Mar-a-Lago and will launch new messaging platform by summer, says adviser

  • Boston Marathon bomber: Supreme Court agrees to consider reinstating death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

    Circuit Court of Appeals removed sentencing in 2020 over concerns with jury selection process

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • 'Jersey Shore' star JWoww posted no-makeup selfies and said she'd 'rather be old and ugly' than edit all her photos

    JWoww, whose real name is Jenni Farley, posted the same selfie before and after being edited and wrote: "Seriously, don't do this crap to your pics."

  • Orlando Bloom jokes that he and Katy Perry don't have 'enough' sex now that they're parents

    The "Lord of the Rings" actor and the "Firework" singer welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff steps down

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chief of staff has stepped down after less than a year in the role. Catherine St-Laurent, who previously held senior roles at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, started working for Harry and Meghan in April 2020. As well as acting as the couple's chief of staff, she was also the executive director of their non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation. A spokesman for the Sussexes confirmed that the Montreal-born mother-of-two will transition to an "advisory" role and be replaced by James Holt, the couple's UK spokesman. It comes after Harry and Meghan appointed Ben Browning as Archewell's head of content to "work closely with Netflix and Spotify", with whom the couple signed multi-million dollar deals last year. It means the two most powerful people in the Sussexes' top team are now both white males, despite the couple having voiced their concerns about a lack of diversity in the Royal family. A statement issued on behalf of Archewell made clear that it would also be advised by Invisible Hand, "a female-led, diverse team" based in New York and run by Genevieve Roth. Toya Holness, the global press secretary for Archewell, said: "Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organisation. "Along with the appointment of James Holt as executive director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that's deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."

  • Gerard Butler says training 6 hours a day for ripped '300' look was 'ruining' his body

    Looking back on the breakout hit, the actor said while making the movie he thought it was going to "suck."

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • Lebanon's skinniest building was reportedly built by a man who wanted to ruin his brother's seafront views

    Situated in the Manara neighborhood of Beirut, the building is known by locals as "al-Ba`sa," which loosely means "the Grudge" in Arabic.

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Trump continues to insist that Pence should have 'gone back' after the Capitol riots to overturn the 2020 election results

    Trump supporters waged a violent insurrection on January 6 under the false belief that Pence and Congress could invalidate election results.

  • The husband of Georgia spa shooting victim Delaina Ashley Yaun says officers handcuffed him for hours before telling him his wife died

    Mario González told the news website Mundo Hispánico that the police might have treated him suspiciously because he's Mexican.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

    The boy was initially listed in critical condition.

  • Top Google exec Caesar Sengupta is quitting after 15 years at the firm. He leads the 'Next Billion Users' group, which helps search for the company's next blockbuster product.

    Caesar Sengupta helped launch Google Pay in India and was the long-time boss of the company's "Next Billion Users" initiative.

  • Republicans who backed Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

    Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House election in Iowa. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District by only six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast. State election officials certified the results and Miller-Meeks was sworn into office in January.

  • A rare photo shows Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos having dinner 17 years ago, before their long-standing feud ignited

    Musk responded to the photo of him and Bezos by tweeting, "Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!"