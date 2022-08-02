Biden: al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri 'is no more'

President Joe Biden confirms that a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, declaring “justice has been delivered.” “This terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said from the White House's balcony. (Aug. 1)

  • 2 Hot Trade Ideas as We Start the Dog Days of August

    Markets rallied on hopes that further interest-rate hikes will be lower incrementally, starting with September. Both first-quarter and second-quarter GDP have now contracted and that was before these two recent interest rate bumps took full effect.

  • Russia desperately attempting to cling to Kherson, claims military expert

    Moscow is using everything in its toolbox to sustain its units the western bank of Dnipro River near Kherson, military expert Serhiy Hrabskyi said in an interview with NV Radio on July 31.

  • Estrada leaves Giants' game with Cubs after hit by pitch

    San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada left Saturday night's game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet in the fifth inning. Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr., recalled earlier Saturday from Triple-A Iowa, hit Estrada with an 84 mph changeup, sending him to the ground immediately. Estrada was on his back and spoke to training staff, eventually getting helped to his feet and back to the clubhouse.

  • MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs send Scott Effross to Yankees

    The Cubs traded reliever Scott Effross to Yankees for pitching prospect Hayden Wesneski.

  • Yankees acquire reliever Scott Effross in trade with Cubs

    The New York Yankees acquired right-handed rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in an effort to bolster the bullpen.

  • Chinese company eyes Solomon Islands deep-water port

    A Chinese state-owned company is negotiating to buy a forestry planation with a deep-water port and World War II airstrip in Solomon Islands amid persistent concerns that China wants to establish a naval foothold in the South Pacific country. A delegation from China Forestry Group Corp. visited the plantation that covers most of Kolombangar Island in 2019, asking questions about the length of the wharf and depth of the water while showing little interest in the trees, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported on Monday. The board of Kolombangara Forest Products Ltd., the takeover target known as KFPL which is owned by Taiwanese and Australian shareholders, wrote to the newly elected Australian government in May warning of the “risks/strategic threats” posed to Australia by such a sale, the ABC reported.

  • Giants acquire Dixon Machado in Cubs trade to solve shortstop shortage

    In desperate need of a shortstop, the Giants made a trade with the Cubs for Dixon Machado.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Things roughly worked out for my "three stocks to avoid" column last week. The three stocks I thought were going to lose to the market for the week -- Shopify, Fat Brands, and Tesla Motors -- declined 7%, rose 1%, and surged 9%, respectively, averaging out to a 1% increase. Wayfair was a market darling when we were hunkering down at the start of the pandemic.

  • Ayman al-Zawahiri: from Cairo physician to al Qaeda leader

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded Osama bin Laden as al Qaeda leader after years as its main organizer and strategist, but his lack of charisma and competition from rival militants Islamic State hobbled his ability to inspire spectacular attacks on the West. Zawahiri, 71, was killed in a U.S. drone strike, U.S. President Joe Biden said on live television on Monday evening. He had watched in dismay as al Qaeda was effectively sidelined by the 2011 Arab revolts, launched mainly by middle class activists and intellectuals opposed to decades of autocracy.

  • India's factory growth hits 8-month high as easing price pressures lift demand

    India's factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in eight months in July, driven by solid growth in new orders and output as demand continued to improve on the back of easing price pressures, a private survey showed. The survey results suggested the Indian economy has remained resilient, at least for now, despite concerns over faster interest rate hikes, massive capital outflows, a weakening rupee and a rapidly slowing global economy. While both new orders and output grew at their fastest pace since November, both input and output prices increased at their slowest rate in several months in a further boost to demand.

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once becomes A24’s first film to earn $100 million globally

    Fans of Michelle Yeoh, rejoice! Everything Everywhere All At Once–not the only multiverse movie this year, but perhaps the most beloved–surpassed $100 million at the global box office, becoming A24’s first film to do so.

  • Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street

    To be perfectly blunt, this has been an abysmal year for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half performance to a year since 1970. We've also witnessed the index that led Wall Street higher following the coronavirus crash in 2020, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plummet as much as 34% since November.

  • What Does Warren Buffett Think of Berkshire Stock? Earnings Will Offer a Clue.

    Berkshire Hathaway's second-quarter results are due on Saturday. Investors will see if it took advantage of the stock market’s drop in the second quarter.

  • FAANGs ain’t what they used to be, so beware the bear-market bounce says this hedge fund manager

    The S&P 500 (SPX) is starting the week at a seven-week high, bolstered by hopes for a less hawkish Fed and a sense that earnings pessimism was overdone. The benchmark stock index is up 12.6% from the recent low hit md-June, having delivered its best July performance since 1939, according to Dow Jones Market Data. With the S&P 500’s relative strength index now at 74 and in “overbought” territory, bearish short-term traders may be expecting a bit of a pull back.

  • Brittney Griner trial in Russia resumes Tuesday

    The U.S. secretary of state spoke with Russia's foreign minister, urging him to accept a prisoner swap proposal.

  • Dorm room hacks 101: 4 hacks to make your dorm room better than ever

    Don’t let the size of your dorm room discourage you. Check out the top-rated dorm essentials and hacks of 2022 to help you feel more at home.

  • Stocks Drop as US-China Tension Stirs Haven Demand: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia retreated Tuesday amid escalating US-China tension over Taiwan and deepening worries about a global economic slowdown, risks that are supporting demand for Treasuries as a haven.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAn Asian share index shed over 1%, with some

  • Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to more than 7 years in prison

    Guy Reffitt, the first person convicted for their role in the January 6 Capitol riot, has been sentenced to just over 7 years in prison. A member of the far-right militia known as the Texas Three Percenters, Reffitt was found guilty on five counts, including bringing a handgun into the Capitol. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" with the latest.

  • Trump Takes Center Stage Again in Michigan Congressional Primary

    (Bloomberg) -- In one corner is US Representative Peter Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection. In the other is challenger John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official who has cast doubt on the validity of Joe Biden’s win in 2020.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsChina’s Rebound

  • Who is Viktor Bout, arms dealer linked to swap for Americans held by Moscow?

    The life of Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States and linked to a possible swap for two U.S. citizens detained by Moscow, sometimes reads like a far-fetched spy thriller. Variously dubbed “the merchant of death” and “the sanctions buster” for his ability to get around arms embargoes, Bout, 55, was one of the world’s most wanted men prior to his 2008 arrest on multiple charges related to arms trafficking. For almost two decades, Bout became the world’s most notorious arms dealer, selling weaponry to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and South America.