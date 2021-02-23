Biden to allies: Enduring values stand up in a changed world

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ned Temko
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“You know me.” It’s been a refrain all across Joe Biden’s half-century in public life. And the consistency of his core policy beliefs was on full show last week, in his first foreign policy address from the Oval Office.

His remarks were delivered remotely to an annual European security meeting he’s long attended in person. And they highlighted a new challenge: applying his enduring values and priorities to a world changed beyond recognition since his last time in national office, as Barack Obama’s vice president.

Some of the changes have been building for years, above all the increasingly assertive and emboldened stance of China and Russia. Yet others are newer, and could prove even more daunting: the geopolitical after-effects of former President Donald Trump’s reshaping of America’s approach to the world.

Mr. Biden’s abiding vision has been of an America leading alliances of like-minded democracies, standing strong against rivals where necessary, yet cooperating with them where possible. Those alliances, in his view, ultimately win the hearts and minds of the wider world “not by the example of their power, but the power of their example.”

All of that, he made clear to the delegates, was what he still believed in.

But beyond the challenge of China and Russia, this year’s Munich Security Conference brought to the fore doubts over bedrock assumptions of a long line of U.S. leaders: the robustness of America’s alliances; the impact of its leadership role; and, for the rest of the world, the lure of democracy itself.

China and Russia, to be sure, pose tests for the new president.

A different world

When Mr. Biden spoke in Munich a dozen years ago, soon after he and President Obama had taken office, his focus was mostly on broad international challenges that read like today’s headlines: world economic crisis; climate change; cybersecurity; Iran’s nuclear program. Even the shared challenge of fighting “endemic disease.”

But back then, he made only a glancing, largely conciliatory, reference to Russia. He didn’t mention China at all.

Appearing in Munich four years later, at the start of the Obama administration’s second term, he did cite differences with Russia. Yet he remained largely upbeat about cooperation. He spoke about China, too. But again – citing talks with the man who would become China’s leader, Xi Jinping – he voiced optimism that “healthy competition from a growing, emerging China” would prove positive, and that the U.S. and China weren’t destined to be “enemies.”

Unsurprisingly, his tone toward both rivals at last week’s conference was far tougher. He still stressed the importance of seeking cooperation, citing a range of issues where he felt it was simply essential: the COVID-19 pandemic, arms control, climate change.

But referring to Russia’s leader only by his last name, he accused Putin of seeking to weaken democratic alliances, “bully” other states, and hack into vital European and U.S. computer networks.

On China, he said it was essential to “push back” against its “economic abuses and coercion,” and shape new rules for future technology to ensure it is used to “lift people up” rather than “pin them down.”

Yet that brought Mr. Biden back to his yearslong belief in the core importance of America’s democratic alliances. Now more than ever, he said, the U.S. needed to “work in lockstep” with them.

It was on that issue that Munich highlighted what may prove his trickiest diplomatic challenge.

A different United States

Despite the welcome for his overall message that “America is back,” there were signs of continuing tremors from Mr. Trump’s downgrading of alliances in favor of bilateral “America first” dealings with individual world leaders.

In their remarks to the conference, two of Europe’s most influential leaders signaled that truly rebuilding the trans-Atlantic partnership – certainly “in lockstep” – might not prove easy.

During the Trump years, both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron publicly questioned whether Europe could still rely on America’s bedrock support. At the Munich conference, Mr. Macron did say he believed in NATO – the military alliance between the U.S. and Europe that, under President Trump, he’d pronounced no longer viable. But he reiterated a call for Europe to seek “strategic autonomy” from Washington. And Chancellor Merkel – whose country has important economic ties with both China and Russia – paired her endorsement of Mr. Biden’s emphasis on the alliance’s “shared values” with a practical caveat: “Our interests will not always converge.”

And there is a deeper source of European skepticism: over the staying power of Mr. Biden’s worldview, and whether a Trump-style nationalism might yet return in the future.

Mr. Biden was clearly aware of all this, speaking of the need “to earn back our position of trusted leadership.”

But his most emotive words were reserved for a far wider, longer-term challenge: the struggle for the very future of democratic governance against an argument being made by China, Russia, and a number of other countries that democracies simply aren’t up to the task of handling the economic, health, and security tasks of the 21st-century world. That “autocracy is the best way forward,” as Mr. Biden summed up their view.

That is wrong, Mr. Biden asserted. “I believe with every ounce of my being that democracy will and must prevail,” he told the conference.

Of all the long-held values he brought to his address, none better defines the worldview with which he has invested his presidency. Yet now his task, and clearly his hope, will be to bring America’s overseas allies along with him.

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei 2020 revenue ticks up despite U.S. sanctions, chairman says

    Huawei Technologies saw slight revenue and profit growth in 2020, in line with its expectations, its rotating chairman said on Tuesday, even as Washington toughened up sanctions against the Chinese telecom equipment maker. The company was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. Huawei has repeatedly denied it poses a security risk.

  • Chinese Investors Flee European Football After Home Government Policy Change

    Chinese investors are pulling out of European football en masse. In mid-2017 there were upwards of 20 Chinese-owned clubs in Europe. “There are now fewer than 10, and it’s a dwindling number,” said Simon Chadwick (Professor and Director of Eurasian Sport, Emlyon Business School). In recent months, the owners of Inter Milan (Suning Holdings Group), […]

  • China to tighten online lending rules from 2022 in additional measures to rein in fintech giants, pre-empt banking crisis

    China's banking industry regulator has tightened requirements on online lending by commercial banks and internet platforms from next year in a move to foster a steady pace of growth and pre-empt any financial crisis, analysts said. The new rules will require all online lending platforms to contribute 30 per cent of the funding for loans they offer in partnership with traditional banks from January 1, 2022, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement on its website on Saturday. The 30 per cent rule, first mentioned in a consultation paper in November, means platforms operated by the likes Ant Group, JD Digits and Lufax, will need to put up more of their own capital to make new loans. Currently, they contribute about 20 to 40 yuan for every 1,000 yuan (US$154.50) of loans, while commercial banks assume most of the credit risks. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The tightening came as fintech giants expanded their reach to a billion online users and teamed up with banking partners, stoking concerns about systemic risks. They lent US$516 billion in 2019, a 42 per cent increase over 2018, according to China's central bank. "The new regulation is necessary as online lending has expanded to a dangerous level," said Tom Chan Pak-lam, chairman of Institute of Securities Dealers, an industry body of local brokers. "Without proper regulation, it may trigger a financial crisis." A logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters. alt=A logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of the company, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters. Saturday's announcement also imposed several restrictions on commercial banks in these types of lending. Among them, the amount of internet loans issued by a bank with one online lending partner must not exceed 25 per cent of its net tier-one capital, CBIRC said. The total balance of co-lending loans with online platforms also cannot exceed 50 per cent of their total loan book, the regulator said. Banks need to make sure they can meet these targets by July 17, 2022, according to the statement. In addition, regional banks can only serve local customers within their borders from next year, and are not allowed to tap nationwide customers with the help of the online lending platforms, the regulator added. Digital banks, trust companies, consumer financing firms and car loan providers also need to comply, according to CBIRC. The new rules will add to a slew of curbs since July last year in the banking and property sectors, as the government keeps an eye on leverage to prevent any banking crisis and social unrest, while it works to restore economic growth after putting the Covid-19 outbreak under control. A sign of wealth management platform Lufax is seen during an expo in Beijing, China December 11, 2015. Picture taken December 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters. alt=A sign of wealth management platform Lufax is seen during an expo in Beijing, China December 11, 2015. Picture taken December 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters. In recent years, mainland commercial banks have increased their collaboration with fintech giants to expand their business, introducing relatively new, untested algorithms and risks into their loan portfolios, the industry regulator said in a November paper. Banks will not have collateral to fall back on if data-driven lending turns sour, it added. "We think the new rules can prevent banks from over-relying on online lenders for credit assessment and over-concentrating on selective fintech partners," Citigroup analysts led by Judy Zhang wrote in a report on Monday. She believes the new rules will benefit nationwide lenders such as China Merchants Bank and Ping An Bank by restraining competition from fintech giants, and hurt regional lenders by restricting their business scope. The new rules will "reduce systematic risk in the case that banks become a pure funding channel without fully understanding the potential credit risk and overly relying on selective Big Tech partners for credit assessment," she said. The latest curbs may erode the valuation of internet giants such as Ant Group, should its stock listing plan be revived, according to Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of Wealthy Securities. Online lending will become more expensive given the cost of additional capital. Chinese authorities scuppered Ant Group's record-breaking US$34.5 billion dual-listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong on November 3, two days before its trading debut, amid concerns about systemic risk and consumers' privacy. Since then, Beijing has issued new regulations and launched an antitrust probe into the fintech companies including Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, which in turn is the owner of this newspaper. Ant Group, JD Digit and others have also removed bank deposits and insurance products from their platforms. A spokesman for Ant Group declined to comment on the new rules announced on Saturday. "The new rules are aimed at fostering long-term quality growth" within the online lending industry, analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note on Sunday. "The grace period, in our view, should enable smooth transition." This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Kimco Realty Shores Up Dividend By 6.3%; Street Is Bullish

    Shares of Kimco Realty closed 3% higher on Monday after the real estate investment trust (REIT) announced a 6.3% hike in its quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share. Kimco Realty (KIM) said that the new quarterly dividend will be paid on March 24 to shareholders of record as of March 10. Its annual dividend of $0.68 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 3.7%. On Feb. 11, the company reported better-than-expected 4Q results. Revenues declined 9% year-over-year to $269.4 million but beat the Street’s estimates of $262.9 million. Kimco’s 4Q earnings of $0.45 per share spiked 104.5% year-over-year and topped the consensus forecasts of $0.10 per share. Funds from operations (FFO) of $0.31 per share beat the Street’s estimates by a penny and declined 13.9% year-over-year. (See Kimco Realty stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the earnings, Mizuho Securities analyst Haendel St. Juste raised the stock’s price target to $20 (10% upside potential) from $17 and maintained a Buy rating on Feb. 12. In a note to investors, St. Juste said that the company reported "modest" upside in 4Q. He added that the fiscal 2021 guidance is "better-than-feared though wider-than-expected," and reflects uncertainty around vaccine distribution and "return to normal" timing. The Street has a bullish outlook on the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 6 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $17.27 implies downside potential of about 5% from current levels. Furthermore, KIM scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Related News:Humana Ramps Up Dividend By 12%; Street Sees 26% UpsideMatador Resources Initiates Quarterly Dividend; Shares Climb 3.5%Foot Locker Boosts 2021 Capital Allocation, Hikes Dividend By 33% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Allstate Ramps Up Quarterly Dividend By 50%; Street Sees 20% Upside CVR Energy Tanks 9% On Quarterly Loss; Street Says Hold Cooper Tire Pops 28% On $2.8B Takeover Deal By Goodyear Camping World Inks Deal To Buy Lee’s Family Trailer; Street Sees 23% Upside

  • EU may impose more sanctions on Belarus, says Polish foreign minister: PAP

    The European Union may impose further sanctions on Belarus after Minsk jailed two journalists for filming protests, Poland's state news agency PAP quoted Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau as saying on Tuesday. Belarus has detained more than 33,000 people in a violent crackdown on protests against President Alexander Lukashenko's rule following a contested August election his opponents say was rigged. Lukashenko has been in office since 1994.

  • Yankees' Luis Severino believes he's on track for earlier return: 'I hope to be back sooner'

    Luis Severino﻿ won't be able to battle for the starting rotation in Tampa, but he is hopeful he can join his teammates sooner rather than later.

  • Lam backs Hong Kong electoral changes excluding opponents

    Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave her clear support Tuesday to electoral reforms that would likely further exclude opposition voices and cement Beijing’s control over the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s politics. Following China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the city last year, authorities have moved to expel members of the city’s Legislative Council deemed insufficiently loyal and rounded up veteran opposition leaders on charges including illegal assembly and colluding with foreign forces.

  • Luis Severino thinks he is 'really close to being on the mound'

    New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino explains how his injury is recovering and when he expects to be back pitching in pinstripes. Plus, Severino addresses the translator comments made by now resigned Mariners' CEO, Kevin Mather.

  • Bret Baier on Tiger Woods accident: 'You feel for his family'

    'Special Report' anchor joins 'The Story' to reflect on Tiger Woods' car crash and his impact on the sport of golf

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Trump’s taxes: Why they matter to a criminal probe

    A criminal inquiry in Donald Trump's financial affairs gained momentum this week. Here's why.

  • Donald Trump and allies are rerunning the election Big Lie. They could incite violence again.

    U.S. Capitol insurrection can't be repeated. The Voter Protection Program has put together a report that takes down every lie about the 2020 election.

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • Officials Probe ‘Foul Play’ After Crash of Military Plane Close to Finding Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys

    KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty ImagesABUJA, Nigeria—The seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who died in a fatal plane crash in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Sunday were close to discovering the location of dozens of students abducted by gunmen from their school in north-central Nigeria last week, two senior military sources told The Daily Beast.The crew—led by Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama, the aircraft captain, and Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo, the co-pilot—had been in Minna, the capital of Nigeria's north-central Niger state, for days conducting intelligence gathering missions in connection with concerted efforts to secure the release of 42 people, including 27 students. The group was abducted last Wednesday, when gunmen in military uniforms raided the Government Science College in Kagara, killing one student in the process.On Sunday, the officers received intelligence regarding the location of the abductees. According to the two military sources, they quickly flew to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to refuel their Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft. They were on their way back to Minna when the NAF said the plane reported engine failure and crashed as it attempted to return to Abuja, killing everyone on board.“They had a clue of where the students were located at the time and were preparing to survey the area when the crash happened,” one of the military sources, an officer from the NAF, told The Daily Beast. The source added that, had the incident not occurred, he believed the air force officers “would have been able to report the exact location of everyone kidnapped from the Kagara school.”News of the plane crash created anxiety across Nigeria and led to rumors on social media that the aircraft may have been deliberately touched by actors looking to get rid of the seven officers, described by the NAF in a statement as “well-trained” and “dedicated personnel.” The country's Chief of Air Staff Isiaka Amao on Sunday ordered an “immediate investigation” into the death of the officers, who had conducted intelligence gathering operations across the entire region of northern Nigeria, including the northeast, where ISIS-backed militants and Boko Haram operate.“We should remain calm and wait for the outcome of investigation by the military,” Nigeria's minister of aviation Sirika Hadi Tweeted on Sunday, appearing to address rumors swirling around the cause of the crash. Nigerian authorities have often been accused of protecting armed groups affiliated with the Fulani tribe from the predominantly Muslim northern region of Nigeria, where President Muhammadu Buhari is from. Most of the officers killed in Sunday's plane crash were from southern Nigeria, a predominantly Christian region.“The investigators will look at every possible cause of the crash including foul play,” another military source told The Daily Beast. “I'm sure that the new Chief of Air Staff [who was appointed late in January] would want to get to the bottom of the matter.”It's not the first time the death of experienced NAF officers at the forefront of the fight against dangerous militants leads to an inquiry.Last year, the country's first-ever female combat helicopter pilot Tolulope Arotile was killed from the impact of a reversing vehicle that had crashed into her, raising suspicion across Nigeria that she was murdered. According to the NAF, Arotile was “inadvertently hit” by “an excited former Air Force secondary school classmate while trying to greet her” inside the NAF base in the northwestern city of Kaduna. The 24-year-old had just returned from an operation the military named “Gama Aiki” in Niger state, where she was deployed in the fight against ISIS-backed militants and other criminal gangs, referred to locally as “bandits,” by flying combat missions. Her final combat mission in northern Nigeria was devastating for the terrorists she targeted.She Flew Missions Against ISIS-Backed Terrorists—and Died in a Suspicious ‘Accident’Like Arotile, the seven NAF personnel killed in the crash on Sunday had been key actors in the fight to rid northern Nigeria of bandits and jihadists. According to the NAF, “in the course of conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions,[the officers] had operated in virtually all theatres, including the North-East, North-West as well as the North Central.” Records show that they were flying in one of the NAF’s three Beechcraft King Air 350is, and were undoubtedly some of the most experienced and reliable in the Air Force, which said it has been dealt a huge blow by the loss.“The NAF would find it difficult to replace the personnel based on their training and experience acquired over the years,” Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said in a press release on behalf of Chief of Air Staff Amao on Monday. “The Service was nevertheless consoled by the fact that the deceased personnel gave their utmost in service to the nation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UN: Thousands flee Ethiopia violence, seek asylum in Sudan

    At least 7,000 people who fled escalating ethnic violence in western Ethiopia have sought asylum in neighboring Sudan, the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions between the two Eastern African nations. Violence in the Metekel Zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz region is separate from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. The Tigray war sent more than 61,000 Ethiopians into Sudan’s provinces of al-Qadarif and Kassala.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • Scotland's vaccine rollout suggests delaying the 2nd COVID-19 shot is a bad idea

    "I think delaying the second dose for a considerable period of time is a mistake," the vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit told Insider.

  • 40 TV shows you can binge-watch in a single day

    As we're spending more time indoors, here are shows you can finish in a single day, from a quick, hour-long binge, to an 8-hour marathon.

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • Ted Cruz passed out water, BBQ in Texas this weekend. AOC raised $5 million for Texans.

    Instead of returning from a beach vacation to Mexico this weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and some photographers helped distribute bottled water Saturday to Texans who still don't have potable water a week after an unusually long and frigid winter storm ground the state to a halt. On Sunday, Cruz posted photos of himself slicing brisket and posing with uniformed law enforcement officers, for Houston firefighters and other first responders. #TexasStrong pic.twitter.com/gK4DHtsvLU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 Served some delicious #Houston bbq to @FirefightersHOU, @IAFFNewsDesk, & local law enforcement yesterday with @TheNew93Q to thank our first responders following these unprecedented snow storms. pic.twitter.com/vn396kTgFR — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 While Cruz was out in the suddenly warm Houston sunshine — and enduring even more mockery for his short-lived Cancun getaway, this time on SNL — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was continuing to raise money for Texans and, on Saturday, distributing food at the Houston Food Bank with Reps. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas). On Sunday night, she reported that her fundraising effort, launched Thursday, hit the $5 million mark. One last update (I think!): We just hit $5 million raised for Texans across the state. Thank you ALL for your collective action when people need it most. Charity can’t replace policy, but solidarity is how we’ll face climate change and build a better world. Thank you pic.twitter.com/RzdgXllXoS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021 The funds AOC raised will go to food banks around Texas, Feeding Texas, Family Eldercare, and the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, and other nonprofits, Houston Public Media reports. Cruz had some helpful information for Texans, too, via the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Important information from @fema for those impacted by the winter storms on how to apply for disaster assistance: https://t.co/oOJ1hSzhuM — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 Along with the warm weather melting the snow, Texans mostly have their power back — all but about 18,000 Sunday night, down from more than 4 million last week — and water service is coming back online, often with orders to boil it before drinking. At least 32 people Texans died from the storm, including an 11-year-old boy in Conroe, Christian Pavon, who was found dead of suspected hypothermia after two nights in an uninsulated trailer with his family. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsDavid Perdue decides against 2022 Senate runDemocrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it