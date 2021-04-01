Biden allows Trump ban on temporary foreign workers to expire

U.S. President Biden holds first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ted Hesson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden allowed a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to a related court filing on Thursday.

The Democratic president has rolled back some of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many immigrant visa applicants from entering the United States.

Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters and other outlets reported the planned move earlier in the week.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco and Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House tax chief offers partial support for Biden infrastructure tax plan

    U.S. Representative Richard Neal, the top Democrat for tax policy in the House, offered only partial support on Thursday for President Joe Biden's plan to finance his $2 trillion infrastructure plan by raising taxes on corporations. Neal, who chairs the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said he is insisting that other funding measures such as bonds and expanded tax credits be included in the legislation that he expects his panel to begin writing within four to six weeks.

  • Leveraged Blowout: How Hwang’s Archegos Blindsided Global Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the “old media” company shot up almost 300% in weeks, and small investors were abuzz with theories: It’s undervalued, like GameStop! It’s a takeover target!Inside Wall Street’s top trading firms, however, some executives had an idea of what caused the move. A trading whale -- Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management -- was building a massive position in ViacomCBS Inc.Banks around the world kept giving Hwang the leverage he needed to acquire more and more of the stock. What they couldn’t see, according to people with knowledge of the situation, was the full extent of his wagers. He stealthily amassed $10 billion of Viacom and colossal positions in a few other companies.The holes in oversight and risk management are one reason banks were so vulnerable when the Viacom bet unraveled and Archegos imploded last week.Underscoring the chaos of an escalating situation, representatives from Credit Suisse Group AG floated a suggestion as they met last week to confront the reality of such an exceptional margin call and consider ways to mitigate the damage: Maybe wait to see if his stocks recover? Viacom, some noted, seemed artificially low after its run-up past $100 just two days earlier.Yet it was Hwang’s own orders that had helped make Viacom the year’s best performer in the S&P 500, forcing benchmark-tracking investors and exchange-traded funds to buy as well. Without him creating that momentum, Viacom and his other positions had little hope of rebounding.At several points during those exchanges, bankers implored Hwang to buy himself breathing room by selling some stocks and raising cash to post collateral. He wouldn’t budge, people who participated in the meetings said.Read more: One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in DaysNow, as regulators assess the fallout, Wall Street’s habit of lending to lucrative clients with few questions asked is getting unwanted attention.Hwang’s family office built positions in at least nine stocks that were big enough to rank him among the largest holders, fueled by a level of bank leverage that would have been unusual even for a hedge fund.Archegos was able to place outsize wagers using derivatives and, as a private firm, avoid the disclosures required of most investors. Almost invisibly, he accumulated a portfolio that some people familiar with his accounts estimate at as much as $100 billion.As more details emerge of how banks played such an instrumental role in helping Archegos ramp up those bets, increasingly evident are the blind spots that prevent the industry from effectively managing the risks it creates.Read more: SEC Opens Probe Into Archegos Trades That Triggered RoutAlready, regulators are privately dropping hints of new rules to come. Securities and Exchange Commission officials have signaled to banks that they intend to make trading disclosures from hedge funds a higher priority, while also finding ways to address risk and leverage.Senior finance executives acknowledge that a crackdown of some form, whether on borrowing or transparency or both, is inevitable.While some of those firms have disclosed the financial impact of their roles in the Archegos collapse, none is willing to comment on how or why they enabled Hwang to become such a force in the market. Hwang declined to comment through a representative.Limited VisibilityWhat’s clear, according to people involved in the margin call and what followed, is that Hwang’s financiers, the prime-brokerage units of Nomura Holdings Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and others, had clues about what Archegos was doing. These firms knew about the trades they had financed, of course, and also had some visibility into his total borrowings, the people said.But the lenders couldn’t see that Hwang was taking parallel positions at multiple firms, piling more leverage onto the same few stocks, according to the people. While most clients insist on such opacity, it has obvious implications for a lender’s ability to manage risk: Unwinding a series of large, leveraged bets placed by a single account is one thing; doing so when rival banks are liquidating the same positions held by the same client is quite another.On March 25, Hwang’s prime brokers met again and discussed the possibility of standing down temporarily to let tensions ease, according to people who participated in the talks. But any attempt at solidarity proved short-lived. That day, some sent Archegos notices of default, clearing the way to sell his positions.Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate some of the banks may end up absorbing as much as $10 billion in combined losses.Read more: Credit Suisse Bid for Archegos Fix Ends With Banks Brawling“Hopefully this will cause the prime brokerages of regulated banking organizations (and their supervisors) to re-assess their relationships with highly leveraged hedge funds,” Sheila Bair, a former chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., tweeted.Hwang had already lived through one crisis. In 2012, he submitted a guilty plea on behalf of his hedge fund to a charge of wire fraud, and he resolved related civil claims of insider trading without admitting or denying wrongdoing. Archegos is the family office he formed after winding down that firm, Tiger Asia Management.Prime brokerages began lining up to help the new business. Morgan Stanley was among his early backers. Deutsche Bank AG signed him as a client at the urging of at least one senior executive who was unperturbed by the insider-trading taint and didn’t believe Hwang had done anything wrong, according to a person familiar with that decision.One firm resisted the lure. Archegos approached JPMorgan sometime between 2016 and 2018 and was rebuffed, according to a person briefed on the situation. At the time, JPMorgan was still revamping the equity prime-brokerage unit it had acquired with Bear Stearns during the 2008 financial crisis. Dumb luck or not, the bank dodged a bullet.Another holdout was Goldman Sachs. For years, executives in its equities division tried to open an account for Hwang, and the compliance department consistently said no. Goldman finally jumped on board in the final months of 2020, enough time to ramp up business with Archegos and land in the middle of last week’s mayhem.Settling SwapsThat business, at Goldman and everywhere else, was swaps. Swaps are agreements between a bank and its client that are settled on the basis of changing prices in the underlying assets -- such as shares of Viacom.One benefit of swaps is they allow big investors like Hwang to build positions in a stock anonymously. A prime broker would buy the shares and report itself as the beneficial owner when in reality Archegos was bearing the economic risk.To execute such a swap, Archegos would put up a percentage of the position’s value in cash as margin. The rest of the trade would be financed by the prime broker.Because swaps are settled daily, with gains and losses netted out, Archegos also had to post a second type of collateral known as variation margin if the value of its portfolio dropped. If it increased in value, the bank would pay the firm cash.One feature that protected Hwang’s lenders was the right, in the event he couldn’t meet a margin call, to seize all the collateral in his swap accounts and sell the positions. That’s what happened last week after Viacom plunged.Hwang’s buying had helped to drive the stock above $100 for the first time ever, giving his position a market value of around $10 billion. The next biggest holder was indexing giant Vanguard Group, with a stake 40% smaller, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Late on March 22, Viacom announced a $3 billion sale of stock and convertible debt. Over the next two days, shares of Viacom plunged 30%, pushing Archegos over its margin limits and tripping alarms at his prime brokers. In urgent meetings, they finally realized the full extent of his bets.Hwang’s RefusalInitially, some of Hwang’s lenders were reluctant to abandon him. The group pleaded with Hwang to reduce his positions, a decision that would force him to take some losses. He refused.By the close of trading on March 25, a Thursday, Viacom was down an additional 5.3% to $66.35. At one of the emergency sessions, Credit Suisse representatives suggested some sort of standstill agreement -- holding off on selling Hwang’s collateral to see if the stock would trade up.On Friday, well before the 9:30 a.m. open of trading in New York, Goldman was already offering $3.3 billion of Archegos’s holdings in massive blocks. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. soon followed. On Monday in Zurich, Credit Suisse revealed that it faced a “highly significant” loss, one that has since been linked to Archegos and is projected to reach into the billions of dollars. Nomura could lose $2 billion.Read more: Deutsche Bank Dodged Archegos Hit With Quick $4 Billion Sale“Risk controls still are not where they should be,” David Herro, one of Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholders, said Wednesday in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Hopefully, this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company.”The SEC has already opened a preliminary investigation into Hwang’s trades and is calling other big investors to inquire about their use of swaps and access to leverage from prime brokers. A regulatory shadow is creeping over the industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia's New Voting Restrictions Are a Step Back Into Our State's Dark History

    State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

  • The bionic reverend: 6-year-old finds his dad a new arm

    He’s been dubbed the bionic reverend. Sixteen years after losing his right arm in a car crash, vicar Daniel Cant could hug his three children with two arms for the first time. “The tears, the joy and absolute speechlessness. They've never known me to have two limbs" His prayers were answered by his six-year-old son Aaron who discovered the prosthetic arm online that would change his father’s life."One morning we heard Aaron shouting from downstairs, it was a Saturday actually…he was very jubilant. On investigating we found him sat on the sofa with his tablet and he said 'I've found it, I've found it. I've googled 'Dad's Hero Arms' and he'd stumbled across a company called Open Bionics which are the developers and manufacturers of this particular arm."REPORTER QUESTION: Tell my why you searched the words "Dad's, Hero, Arm'?AARON SAYING: "I searched those words because I wondered what Daddy could do with two arms?"DANIEL CANT: "I just wanted to give Aaron the biggest hug ever, and Leanne and Holly and Jacob. // to come home from Open Bionics and open the door and just give Aaron that hug was….there are no words."Aaron found the bionic 'Hero Arm' from British company Open Bionics.The technology uses sensors which detect contractions generated from specific muscle groups in the arm. These are then amplified and converted to intuitive and proportional bionic hand movements."So myoelectric is an electronic arm that works of a series of motors and a battery and it basically picks up signals from the limb difference, so the amputation stump. To operate the hand we make two movements which is the opening and closing of the wrist and then to change different settings we have a button here that we press. So if I was to demonstrate and open my wrist, you get this movement. So, exactly what you'd have if you had a hand. And if I was to close the wrist... so, it's so simple." "Literally within our first meeting, within half an hour of just placing the electrodes and sensors on there was function. The first time I was actually able to open and close a hand was just incredible." At the moment Cant is training for priesthood and hopes to be ordained later this year."I must admit I spent a lot of time hiding myself and having my arm behind my back when I'm talking to people, not wanting to draw attention. But bionics and being 'bionic', I've been dubbed 'the bionic Rev', I believe it's the most empowering language I've seen around disability."

  • Cuba vaunts 'technical sovereignty' in COVID battle

    Cuba's homegrown vaccine candidates have made headlines worldwide. Less well-known is its production of medical gear such as ventilators and CT scanners for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in a bid to achieve "technological sovereignty" during the pandemic. During a tour of production facilities in Havana on Wednesday, officials touted the medical gear that had enabled them to save money and keep the mortality rate from COVID-19 low even as other countries had struggled to import such equipment.

  • Chrissy Teigen 'can't imagine a life without more' kids and hints she's open to using surrogacy or adopting to expand her family

    The "Cravings" author also told People the couple is planning a special tribute to Jack, the son they lost to pregnancy complications in September.

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.

  • Sturgeon 'categorically' rules out working with Salmond in major blow to his 'supermajority' plan

    Nicola Sturgeon has “categorically” ruled out working with Alex Salmond if he is elected to Holyrood, and he suffered a second blow after a poll showed his bid to return to politics is set to end in a humiliating failure. The First Minister said on Thursday that she would not cooperate with her former mentor if he wins seats at May's election, undermining his claim that he can secure an independence “supermajority” that would help her secure a new referendum. The intervention is likely to see a bitter rift between the pair, and a civil war within the wider independence movement, deepen further. Meanwhile, the first poll conducted since Mr Salmond launched his new Alba Party found support at just three per cent - well below the threshold needed to win a single seat.

  • The Latest: NHL postpones 3 more Vancouver Canucks games

    The NHL postponed three more Vancouver Canucks games on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues. Forward Adam Gaudette, defenseman Travis Hamonic, and a member of the Canucks coaching staff are in NHL COVID-19 protocol. Pending test results in the coming days, it’s expected the Canucks will be able to resume their game schedule next Thursday, but the team can’t practice before Tuesday.

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • What to Watch on Wednesday: How to watch ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ from your sofa

    The Warner Bros blockbuster is in theaters today, but you can also stream it.

  • Tim Cook condemned election laws like Georgia's - he's just the latest CEO speaking out on voter-suppression concerns

    "Thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote," Cook said.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • Myanmar coup: More than 40 children killed by military, rights group says

    Save the Children tells of a "nightmare situation", with the youngest victim just six years old.

  • Day 3 of the Derek Chauvin trial: Jurors see body-cam videos; early witness to George Floyd's arrest sobs on stand

    A witness who glimpsed the early moments of George Floyd’s arrest testified Wednesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Longtime AD Editor Paige Rense’s Former West Palm Beach Home Is For Sale

    The reimagined Mediterranean-style home is listed for $4 million

  • Dustin Johnson just sold his Florida mansion with a private island for $16.5 million after a total renovation

    The pro golfer bought the house in 2015 for $5 million. After a total renovation, he sold it for triple that cost.

  • Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies

    A global company has stepped in to solve quite a “coinundrum” for a Georgia man. When Bellevue, Washington-based Coinstar heard about his predicament, they decided that change was needed. “Coinstar has been in the coin business for 30 years and we process approximately 41 billion coins annually – so picking up 91,000 pennies was all in a day’s work,” Coinstar CEO Jim Gaherity said in a statement.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.