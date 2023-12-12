Biden alludes to disagreements with Netanyahu

STORY: Speaking at a White House reception for the Jewish Hanukkah festival, Biden recalled his decades-long relationship with Netanyahu.

He noted he made an inscription on an old photograph of the two men, using a nickname for the Israeli leader.

"I wrote on the top of it, 'Bibi, I love you, but I don't agree with a damn thing you had to say.'"

"It's about the same today," Biden said, to scattered applause from the predominantly Jewish audience, adding that Israel is in a "tough spot" and that "I've had my differences with some Israeli leadership."

He did not elaborate on what differences between the two men remained, though in recent weeks, they have included issues spanning the current war against Hamas and the treatment of Palestinians.

Biden has weathered intense criticism for his support for Israel's response to Hamas' Oct. 7 cross-border attack, when the militants killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage, according to Israeli tallies. About 100 hostages have since been freed.

Israel's retaliatory assault has killed 18,205 people and wounded nearly 50,000, according to the Gaza health ministry, drawing sharp rebukes within the United States.

Biden said the United States would continue to work to free hostages still held in Gaza, speed humanitarian aid to Palestinians and "emphasize to our Israeli friends we need to protect civilian life."