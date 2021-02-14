Biden ally advised against calling witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial because many senators wanted to get home for Valentine's Day, says report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Porter
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Coons
Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) talks to the press before the start of the 2nd day trial of former US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill February 10, 2021, in Washington, DC Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

  • Sen. Chris Coons reportedy said that senators wanted to get home and not call impeachment witnesses.

  • Senators were at the time deliberating over calling witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial.

  • Ultimately a deal was struck meaning no witnesses were called.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a close ally of President Joe Biden, reportedly told senators that calling witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial could endanger Republican conviction votes and that senators were ready to get back home.

An aide at the House of Representatives told The Washington Post that Coons had visited a group of senators after a dramatic decision that the Senate subsequently reversed to call witnesses in the trial.

"The jury is ready to vote," Coons told them. "People want to get home for Valentine's Day."

Read more: Trump is plotting a campaign revenge tour targeting GOP defectors after Senate impeachment trial.

House impeachment managers' call for witnesses had caught Democrats and Republicans alike by surprise, but five GOP colleagues joined democratic senators in approving the motion.

It was introduced after Republican Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler said she had knowledge of a heated call between Trump and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, in which Trump sided with rioters as they were rampaging through the Capitol on January 6.

Dramatic negotiations between the impeachment managers and Trump's legal team followed, as some Democrats tried to talk colleagues out of their support for witnesses.

According to reports, the Biden White House believes that an extended impeachment trial would distract from the president's legislative drives in his first months in office.

Coons reportedly warned that the decision to call witnesses could prolong the trial for weeks and that Republicans who'd indicated they were prepared to convict could change their minds.

The trial was much shorter than other impeachment trials in recent history, lasting only five days.

Some critics said that in deciding ultimately not to call witnesses, Democrats were foregoing a chance to present damaging new testimony about Trump's actions on January 6.

A spokesman for Coons, Jonathan Kott, clarified to the Post that the senator "was simply conveying to the House managers that several of his Republican colleagues told him there were no more votes on their side and their members were ready to fly home."

A deal was eventually brokered whereby Herrera Beutler's testimony was admitted to the record, and the trial proceeded as planned with no witnesses called.

Trump was acquitted on charges of insurrection Saturday. Seven Republican senators sided with Democrats to convict the president, though the number fell short of ten votes required for conviction.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyers find a way to blame antifa for Capitol riot

    Donald Trump's lawyers made the case Friday that it was a "preposterous and monstrous lie" to suggest that the former president had incited an insurrection by his supporters on Jan. 6, and that the violence could be blamed on a "small group" of "extremists," including "a leader of antifa."

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • Biden urges Americans to defend 'fragile' democracy after Trump acquitted at impeachment trial

    US President Joe Biden said that the Senate's acquittal of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection was a reminder that democracy was fragile, and every American had a duty to defend the truth. "This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Mr Biden said in a statement issued hours after the Senate failed to muster the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump. Mr Biden noted that 57 senators – including a record seven Republicans – voted to find Mr Trump guilty, following a bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives to impeach the Republican former president. "While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute. Even those opposed to the conviction, like Senate Minority Leader (Mitch) McConnell, believe Donald Trump was guilty of a 'disgraceful dereliction of duty' and 'practically and morally responsible for provoking' the violence unleashed on the Capitol," Mr Biden said. He said he was thinking about Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed during the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6, others who bravely stood guard, and those who lost their lives. He lauded the courage of those who made efforts to protect the integrity of US democracy, including Democrats and Republicans, election officials and judges, elected representatives and poll workers. "This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant. That violence and extremism has no place in America. And that each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies," he said. The Democratic president said the task at hand was to end what he called "an uncivil war and heal the very soul of our nation." It came after Senator Mitch McConnell delivered a scalding denunciation of Donald Trump in a speech from the Senate floor, calling him "morally responsible" for the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. In his vote on Mr Trump's impeachment, Mr McConnell said "not guilty" because he said a former president could not face trial in the Senate. Washington's most powerful Republican and the Senate's minority leader used his strongest language to date to excoriate Mr Trump minutes after the Senate acquitted the former president. Clearly angry, the Senate's longest-serving GOP leader said Mr Trump's actions surrounding the attack on Congress were "a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty." He even noted that though Mr Trump is now out of office, he remains subject to the country's criminal and civil laws. "He didn't get away with anything yet," said Mr McConnell, who turns 79 next Saturday and has led the Senate GOP since 2007.

  • San Bernardino terrorist's mother sentenced for document shredding

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, Calif., was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22.

  • Iranian official arrested in Istanbul over dissident's killing: sources

    Confirming a report in Turkey's Sabah newspaper, the sources said Mohammad Reza Naserzadeh was detained earlier this week on suspicion of planning the shooting of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani, a critic of Iran's political and military leadership. The case could strain ties between Iran and Turkey, regional powers which have grown closer under Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan despite sometimes deep differences, including in Syria where they back opposing sides in the 10-year conflict.

  • UN welcomes US revocation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists

    The United States announced Friday it is revoking the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group effective Feb. 16, a reversal by the Biden administration welcomed by the United Nations and humanitarian groups who feared former president Donald Trump's actions would impede aid deliveries to the conflict-torn country facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the designation “a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.”

  • Netanyahu not bothered that Biden hasn't phoned him yet, envoy says

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not troubled that U.S. President Joe Biden has not phoned him yet, Israel's ambassador to Washington said on Saturday, seeking to play down the lack of direct contact so far. There has been speculation that the Democratic president could be signalling displeasure over the close ties Netanyahu forged with former President Donald Trump, who called Netanyahu two days after his inauguration in 2017. On Friday, the White House denied that Biden was intentionally snubbing Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on Jan. 20, saying the two leaders would speak soon.

  • UAE Hope mission returns first image of Mars

    The United Arab Emirates' spacecraft at Mars sends back a stunning first view of the Red Planet.

  • Religion and the death penalty collide at the Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court is sending a message to states that want to continue to carry out the death penalty: Inmates must be allowed to have a spiritual adviser by their side as they are executed. The high court around midnight Thursday declined to let Alabama proceed with the lethal injection of Willie B. Smith III. Smith had objected to Alabama's policy that his pastor would have had to observe his execution from an adjacent room rather than the death chamber itself. The order from the high court follows two years in which inmates saw some rare success in bringing challenges based on the issue of chaplains in the death chamber.

  • Russia warns EU it is 'ready' to break off ties over threatened Navalny sanctions

    Moscow said on Friday that it was “ready” to cut ties with the European Union if the bloc imposes further sanctions over its jailing of prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny. The comments mark another deterioration in relations between Russia and the West after Mr Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was poisoned with Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok last summer. After a months-long convalescence in Germany, he returned to Russia in January, only to be arrested and later jailed for three years for violating the terms of his parole. Mr Navalny’s ordeal has sparked Russia’s biggest nationwide protests in a decade and the EU has already imposed sanctions on six senior Russian officials over his poisoning. Now it is raising the prospect of further sanctions and Moscow has signalled that it will fight back. Asked in an interview on Friday if Russia was moving towards “breaking off” with the EU, Mr Lavrov said Russia was “ready” if “sanctions are imposed in certain areas that create risks for our economy”. “We don’t want to isolate ourselves from the rest of the world but we need to be ready for this. If you want peace, prepare for war.” A German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said “these statements are really disconcerting and incomprehensible.” The foreign ministry and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later softened the minister’s remarks, insisting that he was misunderstood. The foreign ministry said Russia had no plans to cut ties but that it would be “ready” if the EU were to do it. Mr Peskov insisted that Moscow “wants to foster ties with the European Union but if the EU follows this path (of introducing further sanctions), then yes, we will be ready because you need to prepare for the worse.” EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss new sanctions on Russia on Feb 22. Mr Lavrov’s remarks came a week after as a disastrous visit to Moscow by Josep Borrell. The EU foreign policy chief got a public dressing down by Mr Lavrov, who criticised the bloc for alleged human rights abuses in Latvia and said the relationship was marked by “lack of trust.” While Mr Borrel was still in Russia, the Kremlin ordered three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland to be expelled for observing January’s opposition protests. Meanwhile, Mr Navalny, who has been locked up in a notorious Moscow’s prison since his return in January, was back on trial on Friday on charges of defaming a Second World War veteran. Mr Navalny has accused Russian authorities of concocting the case and exploiting the 94-year-old man to smear him in the eyes of ordinary Russians on state TV. He insisted that he was expressing an opinion and did not target the veteran in any way. The charges related to Mr Navalny’s blog post last summer, in which he denounced a group of people filmed in a TV ad for President Putin’s constitutional reforms allowing him to stay in power as “lackeys and traitors.”

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden makes first trip as U.S. president to rustic Camp David retreat

    Joe Biden arrived on Friday for his first weekend as U.S. president at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washington. Nestled in the Catoctin Mountains, the heavily guarded compound operated by the U.S. Navy provided a refuge for Jimmy Carter to fish and George W. Bush to ride his mountain bike. A coating of snow in the mountains provided a wintry landscape for Biden and his family.

  • Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers

    Minneapolis is planning to spend $6.4 million to hire dozens of police officers, at a time when some City Council members and activist groups have been advocating to replace the police department following George Floyd’s death. The City Council voted unanimously Friday to approve the additional funding that police requested. An unprecedented number of officers quit or went on extended medical leave after Floyd’s death and the unrest that followed, which included the burning of a police precinct.

  • 78-year-old woman dies after vaccination

    "Her death does not appear to be related to the vaccine," said the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

  • Trump Thanks Lawyers, Laments ‘Greatest Witch Hunt’ in History after Impeachment Acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump on Saturday celebrated his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, thanking the Republican lawmakers who voted “not guilty” and calling the proceedings “the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country.” “I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth,” Trump said after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit him of “incitement of insurrection.” He added: “My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.” “This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country,” he continued. “No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.” “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” he concluded. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!” At the conclusion of Trump’s five-day trial in the Senate, seven GOP senators joined Democrats in voting to convict the former president: Senators Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Last month the House passed a single article of impeachment against Trump for his alleged role in encouraging his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify President Biden’s Electoral College win.

  • Russians set for candle-lit Valentine's Day protests after Navalny jailing

    Supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny plan to hold candle-lit gatherings in residential courtyards across Russia on Sunday despite warnings that they could be arrested. Navalny's allies have declared a moratorium on street rallies until the spring after police detained thousands of people at protests in the past few weeks against the opposition politician's arrest and imprisonment. "(President Vladimir) Putin is fear.

  • Firefighters battle Afghan-Iran border blaze for a 2nd day

    Firefighters struggled for a second day Sunday to battle a massive fire that began when a fuel tanker exploded at a major crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on the Iranian border, officials said. At least 20 people were injured and many of the more than 500 trucks lined up at the Islam Qala crossing carrying natural gas and fuel were still ablaze, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media. Herat provincial Gov. Wahid Qatali said first responders were quickly overwhelmed Saturday by the huge, out-of-control fire.

  • Months after Biden win, Arizona officials still face threats

    For months, the four elected Republicans and one Democrat on the board overseeing Arizona's most populous county have been facing threats and harassment for backing election results that saw Democrat Joe Biden win in the state. The focus on Sen. Paul Boyer came after he was the lone Republican who voted against a measure to subject the GOP-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to arrest for refusing to honor a Senate subpoena. It required the county to hand over ballots and vote-counting machines to the Senate so they could triple-check the results.