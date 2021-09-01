Biden ally disagrees that Afghanistan pullout will free up resources to counter China

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, President Joe Biden suggested that ending the military operation in Afghanistan will be a way to turn America’s attention and resources to other foreign policy challenges.

"The world is changing," Biden said. "We’re engaged in a serious competition with China. We’re dealing with the challenges on multiple fronts with Russia. We’re confronted with cyberattacks and nuclear proliferation. ... And there’s nothing China or Russia would rather have, would want more in this competition than the United States to be bogged down another decade in Afghanistan."

After the speech, one of the President’s allies disagreed that the administration will actually be able to pivot resources and attention to other challenges.

"I do disagree with him about that," Rep. Tom Malinowski (D. NJ) said when asked about the resources argument (video above). "The military resources that we need to contend with China in the Pacific are not the resources we were using in Afghanistan. We were not using our naval power in Afghanistan, obviously."

President Joe Biden delivers remarks regarding the ending of the war in Afghanistan in the State Dining Room at the White House on August 31. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Malinowski, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is friends with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, further claimed that, for the most part, the resources being withdrawn from Afghanistan will end up staying in the region.

"The military resources we are withdrawing from Afghanistan are not coming home — they're staying in the region," he said. "They're going to other bases in the region to conduct exactly the same counterterrorism missions, many of which in Afghanistan that they were conducting before, especially after this latest ISIS attack on our troops. We're going to be very involved in Afghanistan. So I don't see this as, unfortunately, freeing up a lot of resources."

Rep. Malinowski has long been a hawkish voice among the Democratic foreign policy establishment. He previously told Yahoo Finance that when it comes to then-President Trump’s trade war with China, “I actually would be tougher.” Before joining Congress, Malinowski served on President Bill Clinton’s National Security Council and in President Barack Obama’s State Department.

Representative Tom Malinowski, a Democrat from New Jersey, during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing last September. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS)

Biden stated that America can both "fight terrorism and take on new threats that are here now and will continue to be here in the future," especially when the U.S. isn't spending "$300 million a day" in Afghanistan. Biden’s Democratic allies have also been promoting a recent Washington Post od-ed that asserts how Obama's "pivot to Asia" was hindered by "spending billions to fight a war that was not really possible to win."

In another Yahoo Finance interview this week, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer argued that Afghanistan itself could be an area of cooperation between the U.S. and China, noting that both countries now have a shared interest in not seeing Afghanistan fall into a civil war.

“We share those fundamental interests with Pakistan, with China, with Russia, and with Iran,” Bremmer said.

