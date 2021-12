Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Brad Childress chuckled when asked when he first sensed his time as Vikings head coach was coming to an end. "When Mark and Zygi were standing in my doorway at Winter Park at 7:45 in the morning on a Monday," Childress said. It was Nov. 23, 2010. The Vikings were 3-7 after losing to the Packers 31-3 at home the day before. The Wilf brothers were not there to chit-chat. The team owners were ...