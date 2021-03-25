Biden: American Rescue Plan is sowing signs of hope for U.S. economy

U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the economic outlook is brightening thanks to the recent passage of his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, and a majority of economists now expect growth this year to exceed six percent.

"Since we passed the American Rescue Plan, we're starting to see new signs of hope in our economy," Biden said during his first press conference since taking office in January. "Since it was passed, a majority ... of economic forecasters have significantly increased their projections on the economic growth that's going to take place this year. They're now projecting it will exceed 6% growth in GDP (gross domestic product)."

Indeed, that may understate how quickly the economy may grow this year as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts gather pace, allowing greater freedom of movement and activity, and as the stimulus bill boosts consumer spending.

Just last week, Federal Reserve officials signaled they expect growth of 6.5% this year, which if achieved would mark the fastest expansion since the 1980s, and some private forecasters have predicted the economy will grow in excess of 7% this year. That would mark a dramatic upward swing following the 3.5% contraction suffered in 2020, the steepest annual downturn in more than seven decades.

The first-term Democrat also pointed to signs of a recovering job market as well. The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits fell below 700,000 for the first time since the pandemic triggered a deep recession roughly one year ago.

"Just this morning, we learned that the number of people filing for weekly unemployment insurance fell by nearly 100,000 persons," he said. "So there are still too many Americans out of work, too many families hurting, and we still have a lot of work to do, but I can say to the American people help is here, and hope is on the way."

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • What the American Rescue Plan says about President Biden’s health care priorities – and what they mean for you

    On the campaign trail Oct. 28, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware, Joe Biden talks about the need to build up the Affordable Care Act. Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesAs millions of Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Affordable Care Act just got a booster shot of its own. After 11 years of existential threat and months after an argument before the Supreme Court, the ACA has been strengthened under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the US$1.9 trillion economic relief package. This means greater access to health insurance at lower costs for millions of Americans. The ARP is the most noteworthy expansion of health insurance benefits since the passage of the landmark legislation in 2010. Specifically, it contains an important extension of financial assistance to Americans who purchase health insurance on the ACA’s private insurance exchanges. As a health law professor who focuses on health care finance and delivery, I see this as a key moment to gain insight into President Biden’s preferred policy choices as he seeks to improve health care access and financing in the United States. The original policy architecture In addition to outlawing preexisting condition discrimination, providing the funding to expand Medicaid programs across the country, and encouraging Medicare spending reforms, the ACA constructed private marketplaces, known as exchanges. People who did not receive health insurance from their jobs, or who were not part of Medicare, Medicaid, or any other public plan, could purchase highly regulated health insurance plans with the help of federal tax subsidies known as premium tax credits. These tax subsidies were vital to the reforms; without them, policymakers knew that fewer people would enroll, particularly because the exchange insurance plans were unaffordable for many Americans. As designed, these tax credits were available to Americans making between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level. In 2021, the poverty level for an individual is just under $13,000 of annual income; for a family of four, it is $26,500. For many of these Americans who qualified for tax subsidy assistance to purchase health insurance, this financial assistance was indispensable. The subsidies are robust: About 85% of Americans have qualified for a subsidy on the exchange, and, of those, the average subsidy pays for about 85% of the overall health insurance premium for the beneficiary. In 2020, the average premium was $576, and the average subsidy was $492, meaning that the average beneficiary paid $84 in monthly premiums. Protesters in Miami urge state officials to expand Florida’s Medicaid program. Joe Readie/Getty Images An unexpected problem While the subsidy was quite generous for these income groups, many Americans with incomes just above or just below the cutoffs faced unaffordable premiums. Without federal help, individuals could face thousands of dollars in health insurance premiums per year. One of the ACA’s main thrusts was to protect the poorest Americans, or those making less than 100% of the poverty level. As the law was written, this would happen through an expansion of Medicaid, the federal-state program that provides health care coverage to the poor. The law contemplated that many would qualify for newly expanded Medicaid; these individuals would not need access to the new private insurance exchange. Of course, this was altered when the Supreme Court in 2012 ruled that the Medicaid expansion contemplated by the ACA could not be mandatory. Following the 2012 decision, most states expanded their programs, but 12 states have continued to refuse to expand their Medicaid programs, mainly because of concerns about costs. As a result, those under the federal poverty level living in those states that have not expanded Medicaid have fallen into a coverage gap. They have been unable to access Medicaid coverage in their states and unable to access tax credits to purchase subsidy-assisted exchange plans. At the other end of the income spectrum, people making more than 400% of the poverty level faced increasing premiums. This was a particular problem for many Americans nearing age 65, especially those who were independent contractors, business owners or early retirees. And as insurance premiums increased, these Americans could not depend on any subsidy cushion to assist, requiring either the purchase of extremely expensive health plans or the decision to go without health insurance. President Joe Biden announces extension for enrolling for insurance through the ACA. The new rules But the ARP broadens subsidies for every income group. Almost everyone is now eligible for credits that limit their health insurance premiums to no more than 8.5% of their household income. Specifically, according to the Congressional Budget Office, people with incomes just over 400 percent of the poverty level “who are older or enrolled in family policies or in insurance rating areas with especially high premiums would experience the greatest reduction in net premiums.” Additionally, for those lower on the income scale, the new tax credit structure grows to relieve the burden of any premium for individuals making between 100% and 150% of the poverty level (this reduces the premiums from the limit of 2.07% to 4.14% currently). These changes should make plans much more affordable for many exchange customers, better facilitating their ability to acquire health insurance. Already, more than 200,000 additional Americans have signed up for plans during the current special enrollment period. And President Biden announced on March 23 that the enrollment period will be extended until Aug. 15. To address the coverage gap in holdout states, the ARP bolsters funding in an attempt to sweeten the deal for Medicaid expansion. This has led to renewed consideration and garnered additional support for Medicaid expansion in these states. Debate has swirled for years over whether the U.S. should switch to a single-payer system. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The policy choice In addition to providing tangible benefits to those buying health insurance on the private health insurance exchange, the move by President Biden illustrates his commitment to bolstering the ACA. Indeed, for his first big move on health policy, Biden is strengthening private insurance. This is a far cry from the more dramatic reforms sought by some advocates, such as “Medicare for All” proposals, or extensions to traditional Medicare, or even more moderate but still disruptive reforms like a public option. Instead of deconstructing private insurance, Biden is making it more durable. This signals a continuation of the status quo from the Obama administration, and not a dramatic shift in how the federal government conceives of health care insurance in this country. A world in which the ACA provides more financial insulation for more Americans may be a world in which dramatic cost-controlling reforms seem less likely. And while these welcomed changes will limit the health care expenditures for which many Americans are responsible, the large-scale, endemic causes of the high cost of American health care are likely to remain in place. [Get facts about coronavirus and the latest research. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Zack Buck, University of Tennessee. Read more:While the Supreme Court deliberates on the Affordable Care Act, Congress and the White House may act7 things President-elect Biden can achieve on health care Zack Buck does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Soybean-Oat Spiking Scheme Lands Grain Manager in Federal Prison

    (Bloomberg) -- A 76-year-old South Dakota man will serve three months in prison after lying to customers and federal inspectors as part of a scam to sell soybeans spiked with lower value oats.Kenneth Ehrp, a former general manager at a grain warehouse in Sioux Center, Iowa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit a “prohibited grain practice,” the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday. Along with the federal prison time, Ehrp must pay a fine and prosecution costs of about $54,100.Even after one customer discovered and pointed out a spiked soybean batch, Ehrp told workers to remix the “slugged” loads and sell them to the same customer. Of 87,996 bushels of grain searched by U.S. Department of Agriculture officials, only 34,354 bushels of soybeans were found even though all the bins were certified as wholly containing the oilseed, according to the DOJ.Soybeans, trading near the highest levels since 2014, currently fetch almost four times the price of oats.Another person involved in the scheme was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment earlier this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tom Homan: Biden 'sold out this country and our national security'

    Thomas Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), argues that the current migrant surge is 'what open borders looks like.'

  • New unemployment claims hit pandemic-era low

    In the clearest sign of an economy that's recovering, new U.S. applications for unemployment benefits dropped to their lowest since the health crisis put millions out of work last year.Jobless claims dropped more than expected last week to 684,000, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.Workers are being put back to work as local economies reopen thanks to the vaccine rollout, warmer temperatures, and as companies anticipate the benefits of the $1.9 trillion shot in the arm by way of President Biden's economic stimulus package.The data support the optimistic tone struck by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during their congressional testimonies this week. "It is going to be a very, very strong year, in the most likely case. There are of course risks to the upside and downside, but it should be a strong year from a growth standpoint."But the economy still has a long way to go to absorb those kicked off the payroll during the past year.As of the beginning of March, there were nearly 19 million Americans receiving some sort of government jobless assistance. Some economists warn it could take years for the labor market to fully recover.

  • Biden’s first press conference as president should be easy, thanks to the right-wing media

    What to expect from the long-awaited first conference of the 46th president

  • Dow Jones Parent News Corp. To Buy Investor's Business Daily

    News Corp. will buy Investor's Business Daily for $275 million amid the surge of individual investors jumping into the stock market.

  • Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told a divided House panel Thursday that the country’s infrastructure needs exceed $1 trillion and improvements to roads, bridges and highways can no longer ignore the reality of climate change, calling inaction “a threat to our collective future.” Congress just passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but Buttigieg told lawmakers that a broader economic recovery will require a national commitment to fix and transform America’s infrastructure.

  • Filibuster being abused in 'gigantic way' -Biden

    At a news conference, Biden said he was determined to get things done in Congress, and the filibuster rule is an obstacle being abused "in a gigantic way."Liberals want to gut the rule to help advance Biden's priorities, worried that otherwise Republicans who hold half the seats in the 100-member chamber would be able to block legislation.Biden said he favored a return to the "talking filibuster" - a tradition from decades ago that required senators to occupy the floor and make their case against legislation if they opposed it."It used to be that you had to stand there and talk and talk and talk and talk until you collapsed, and guess what people got tired of talking," Biden said. "I strongly support moving in that direction, in addition to having an open mind about dealing with certain things that are elemental to the direction of our democracy like the right to vote."

  • Can schools punish students who break COVID-19 rules on spring break? Maybe

    Schools have punished students who break COVID-19 restrictions on school grounds. Punishment for travel is trickier.

  • An Oath Keepers member bragged about organizing an 'alliance' with other far-right groups ahead of the Capitol riot, court filings say

    A new court filing shows just how much the far-right militia planned in advance of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • City of London grasping that EU will be closed for financial services, says lawmaker

    The is a growing realisation that Britain should not wait for unlikely European Union access for financial services but get on with building a more competitive City of London, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday. Britain left the bloc's orbit in December and its new trade deal with the EU does not include financial services. Jonathan Hill, the former EU financial services commissioner who authored a report this month into easing UK listing rules, said he does not expect Brussels to grant any significant access to the City.

  • Canada border agents had valid interest in Huawei CFO, prosecutor tells extradition judge

    Canadian Border agents had legitimate reasons to question Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou for three hours before her arrest by federal police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday, pushing back at defense arguments. Meng's lawyers contend that abuses of process took place in the lead-up to her arrest in December 2018 that should invalidate the U.S. extradition request. Meng, 49, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on a U.S warrant at Vancouver International Airport.

  • Biden says he has 'no idea if there will be a Republican Party' in 2024

    Biden wouldn't promise that he'll run for reelection, but said he expects to run again with VP Kamala Harris on the ticket.

  • Zuckerberg blames Trump, not Facebook, for the Capitol attack

    In an interview with Reuters six days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg infamously downplayed her company’s role in the day’s horrific events, which left five people dead. “I think these events were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate and don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency,” Sandberg said at the time, touting Facebook's very recent and far from thorough efforts to remove QAnon, conspiracies and violent militias. At Thursday’s hearing with the House Energy and Commerce committee, lawmakers circled back to Sandberg’s denial, but Facebook still didn't have a good answer.

  • Biden Administration To Spend $10 Billion On COVID-19 Shots For Hardest-Hit Communities

    It's an attempt to help the people who are suffering and dying the most.

  • Social media CEOs hedge on whether they'd boot the 12 anti-vax 'super spreaders' cited by states' attorneys general

    On Wednesday, a coalition of a dozen state attorneys general called on Facebook and Twitter to step up their enforcement of their community guidelines to curtail the spread of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation on their platforms. In today's House hearing on disinformation and extremism, Twitter and Facebook's CEOs, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, were directly asked if they would be willing to take down these 12 accounts.

  • In Senate race, combative Brooks leans into Trump ties

    U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who helped lead GOP objections to President Donald Trump’s loss and came under fire for remarks he made preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Wednesday stressed his support for Trump as he began his Senate bid but declined to commit to supporting Sen. Mitch McConnell for GOP Senate leader. The north Alabama firebrand is seeking the seat that will be vacated when Sen. Richard Shelby retires.

  • U.S. Congress approves extension of small business Paycheck Protection Program

    The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to extend the COVID-19 pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) until the end of May, giving small businesses more time to apply and the government more time to process requests. The bill, passed on a vote of 92-7, has already been approved by the House of Representatives and now goes to Democratic President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law. The PPP provides loans to small businesses struggling to survive during the pandemic, which has led to millions of businesses curtailing operations or shutting down for periods.

  • President Biden announces $81 billion in immediate funding to states for school reopening

    During the National Safe School Reopening Summit today, President Biden announced that $130 billion would be released to schools. $81 billion of those funds would be released immediately to all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

  • Manchin calls for 'enormous' infrastructure package paid for with new taxes

    The Democratic senator said he favors rolling back parts of Donald Trump's 2017 tax law to fund a bill with the goal of "rebuilding America."