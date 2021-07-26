Biden: Americans with long-COVID symptoms may qualify for disability resources

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
Americans experiencing long-term symptoms of COVID-19 may qualify for disability resources from the federal government, President Biden announced Monday during an event to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Driving the news: The departments of Justice and Health and Human Services released new guidance Monday that categorizes “long COVID" as a physical or mental impairment, entitling people with the illness to discrimination protections under the the ADA.

How it works: Anyone who had COVID-19 could develop long-term symptoms, even if the initial illness was mild, according to the HHS.

  • People can experience symptoms of long COVID months after first being infected with the virus.

  • Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, difficulty breathing, heart palpitations, chest pain, loss of taste or smell and joint or muscle pain.

What they're saying: "Many Americans who seemingly recover from the virus still face lingering challenges, like breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain and fatigue," Biden said.

  • "These conditions can sometimes rise to the level of a disability. So, we're bringing agencies together to make sure Americans with long COVID, who have a disability, have access to the rights and resources that are due under the Disability Act," the president added.

The big picture: A study last month from FAIR Health found that about 23% of COVID-19 patients have developed at least one "persistent or new" medical condition more than four weeks after their initial diagnosis.

  • The American Medical Association's House of Delegates, the top physician's group in the U.S., last month called for policies to better diagnose and treat long-haul COVID-19, and endorsed guidelines for guiding any future vaccine mandates and credentials.

Go deeper: NIH to study long COVID in kids

    Less than half of young people are now wearing face masks in public places, a YouGov poll suggests, but eight out of 10 over-65s are continuing to use them. The survey suggests the use of face masks among 18 to 24-year-olds has slumped since July 19, with around 46 per cent saying they wore one in a public place in the last two weeks, compared to 58 per cent on July 16 and 64 per cent on June 2. It is the lowest level of mask use since July last year, when 42 per cent of that age group said they