Biden Amps Up Russia Sanctions, Saying Ukraine Invasion Underway

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden unleashed sanctions targeting Russia’s sale of sovereign debt abroad and the country’s elites, responding to what he described as the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

“He’s setting up a rationale to take more territory by force,” Biden said Tuesday at the White House. “This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Biden said he’s sending an unspecified number of additional U.S. troops to the Baltics in a defensive move to defend NATO countries. Biden also said sanctions will increase if Russia “continues its aggression,” calling the penalties he announced on Tuesday a first step.

The sanctions come after Putin recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine as independent, a dramatic escalation in his standoff with Ukraine and its supporters in the West. Putin has denied Russia intends to invade Ukraine.

Biden said he’s imposing “comprehensive” sanctions on sovereign debt. “That means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western financing,” he said. “It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either.”

He said Russia’s elites “share the corrupt gains of the Kremlin policies and should share in the pain as well.” He said the U.S. is also working with Germany to ensure the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany won’t move forward.

“As Russia contemplates its next move, we have our next move prepared as well,” Biden said. “Russia will pay an even steeper price if it continues its aggression, including additional sanctions.”

Crude oil futures in New York pared gains after Biden spoke, while U.S. stocks bounced off session lows. The S&P 500 index was down 0.8% at 2:54 p.m. in New York.

The measures announced by Biden stopped short of the devastating sanctions that the U.S. and its allies have threatened.

Brian O’Toole a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council who previously worked in the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions unit, called Biden’s sanctions “incremental.”

“We must wait to see if the U.S. will impose the impact they’ve promised for further aggression and how that is defined,” he said. “I fear at the moment that Putin may not think the West has the stomach to follow through.”

If the initial wave of sanctions fail to work, however, the president will be forced to hold together a fractious set of allies who differ on the scope of punishments Russia should receive.

Putin told reporters Tuesday that he’s not sending Russian troops into the breakaway areas in Ukraine for now but he added, “Since there’s a conflict there, with this decision we’re clearly showing if necessary we are ready to fulfill this obligation.”

The European Union and U.K. earlier outlined an initial, limited sanctions package, and Germany announced it would halt certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Biden also signed an executive order on Monday blocking U.S. investment, trade, and financing in the two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine, though the penalties are not expected to have a significant practical impact.

