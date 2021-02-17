Biden angers AOC, Warren and Schumer over refusal to cancel student debt

US President Joe Biden holds a face mask as he participates in a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 16, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden is facing backlash from his progressive allies like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren after he refused to commit to canceling more than $10,000 in student debt during a CNN town hall event on Tuesday night.

“The case against student loan forgiveness is looking shakier by the day. We’ve got the *Senate Majority Leader* on board to forgive $50k. Biden’s holding back, but many of the arguments against it just don’t hold water on close inspection,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “We can and should do it. Keep pushing!”

“Entire generations of working class kids were encouraged to go into more debt under the guise of elitism. This is wrong,” she added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren also challenged the president to do more, writing in a statement that “it’s time to act.”

“An ocean of student loan debt is holding back 43 million borrowers and disproportionately weighing down Black and Brown Americans,” the statement reads. “Cancelling $50,000 in federal student loan debt will help close the racial wealth gap, benefit the 40% of borrowers who do not have a college degree, and help stimulate the economy. It’s time to act. We will keep fighting.”