Biden to announce $2.9 billion at UN to address food insecurity

1
Brett Samuels
·2 min read

President Biden on Wednesday will announce nearly $3 billion in new U.S. commitments to address global food insecurity, an issue that has been worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Biden will outline $2 billion in global humanitarian assistance through U.S. Agency for International Development to increase emergency food security programing in countries most affected by the pandemic and supply chain woes exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. The money will go toward food and nutrition assistance, safe drinking water and other relief, the White House said.

The funding also includes $220 million through the Department of Agriculture for eight new school feeding projects that would benefit children in Africa and East Asia.

Another $178 million through the Department of Agriculture will be used for development projects around the globe to promote climate-smart agriculture and address the root causes of migration in Central America, according to the White House.

Biden will also announce a $150 million commitment from the U.S. to the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program, and he will encourage other donors, such as governments and philanthropic groups, to make their own contributions.

“This new announcement of $2.9 billion will save lives through emergency interventions and invest in medium to long term food security assistance in order to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations from the escalating global food security crisis,” the White House said in a fact sheet.

Food insecurity will be a major topic at this year’s General Assembly gathering. Climate change and lack of access to clean water and proper nutrition has long been a concern in many parts of the world.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year further threatened access to food, as Ukraine is one of the top exporters of wheat in the world. Russia blockaded the export of food for weeks at one point, threatening the supply chain and increasing the cost of food in other countries.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday co-chaired a Global Food Security Summit with leaders from the European Union, African Union, Spain and other nations.

Biden is expected next week to host a White House conference focused on hunger, nutrition and health, spotlighting the issue domestically.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden blasts Putin’s nuclear threat, partial draft as ‘outrageous acts’

    President Biden criticizes Russian's president after Putin makes a warning perceived as a nuclear threat and orders a partial mobilization of Russian reservists.

  • China Loses Allure as European Firms Rethink Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s focus of political goals like Covid Zero over economic objectives is making the country less appealing to European companies as a place to invest, a business group said, calling on Beijing to refocus on reform. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends

  • Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

    It’s been three decades since the U.N. General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities. The U.N. secretary-general and the president of the General Assembly convened a high-level meeting Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary and exhort members to renew efforts to protect and include minorities. In his opening remarks, the president of the General Assembly said that 75% of the known stateless population across the world belonged to minority groups and more than 70% of the targets of hate speech or crimes are minorities.

  • Russian invasion is worsening food insecurity: Blinken

    STORY: Speaking at the Global Food Security Summit, Blinken painted a picture of an already grim food security landscape when Russia launched its war in Ukraine."According to the World Food Program, President Putin's brutal war of aggression in Ukraine may add 70 million people on top of that. An already staggering number becoming even more staggering," he said.He added that an agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to open up the Black Sea to grain exports from Ukraine helped the situation. Still, he said, " "That agreement [referring to a UN/Turkey-brokered agreement to resume grain export from Ukraine through the Black Sea] should never have been necessary in the first place. The only reason it was is because Russia, having invaded Ukraine, was then blockading its ports and preventing food that had been feeding the world from getting out."Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is trying to blackmail the international community with a large part of the world's food needs."

  • Pound hits fresh 37-year low against dollar

    The pound dips after Russian president Vladimir Putin accuses the West of 'nuclear blackmail'.

  • Biden set to announce $2.9 billion in food security at U.N.

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will announce $2.9 billion in additional U.S. funding to combat global food insecurity when he speaks to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, the White House said. The new money builds on $6.9 billion in U.S. food security funding already committed this year, the White House said. Biden is also expected to deliver a rebuke of Russia's war in Ukraine when he gives a speech at the United Nations in New York.

  • Sri Lanka inflation rate surges to 70.2% in August

    Consumer inflation in Sri Lanka accelerated to 70.2% in August, the statistics department said on Wednesday, as the island nation reels under its worst economic crisis in decades. The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 70.2% last month from a year earlier, after a 66.7% increase in July, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said in August that the inflation rate would moderate after peaking at about 70% as the country's economy slowed.

  • Byron Allen’s $10B Racial Stereotyping Suit Against McDonald’s Can Move Forward, Judge Rules – Update

    2ND UPDATE, 2:45 PM: A federal judge in Los Angeles today rejected a motion to dismiss Byron Allen’s $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s Corp that alleges racial discrimination. In his ruling (read it here), U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin said the Allen Media Group founder and chairman/CEO can proceed in trying to prove that the […]

  • Mexico Has Already Welcomed Over 36 Million International Tourists in 2022 So Far

    Mexico has already welcomed 36 million international tourists so far this year.

  • Police: Man accused of string of Pittsburgh burglaries nabbed after riding stolen dirt bike

    An Aliquippa man wanted for a series of smash-and-grab burglaries in Pittsburgh was apprehended after being spotted driving a dirt bike illegally in North Versailles Monday.

  • Biden Revisits His Interview Answer Declaring 'The Pandemic Is Over'

    “It basically is not where it was,” Biden said at a fundraiser in New York City on Tuesday.

  • Politics latest news: Liz Truss urged to cut 'highly destructive' stamp duty for everyone but millionaires

    The support Jacob Rees-Mogg will give businesses PM concedes US trade deal talks years away Tobias Ellwood: War has reached dangerous new point Philip Johnston: Truss must be brave on NHS Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group

  • Japanese man self-immolates over Abe's state funeral

    STORY: Charred bush and concrete were left on a road in Japan's capital Tokyo after a 70-year-old man set himself on fire near the prime minister's office on Wednesday (September 21). Local media said it was in an apparent protest at the government's decision to hold a state funeral for once-leader Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated earlier this year. A letter about Abe's state funeral and the words "I strongly oppose it," was also found on the scene.Police declined to confirm the incident, which took place on what would have been Abe's 68th birthday.Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier who stepped down in 2020 citing ill-health, was gunned down at a campaign rally in July. The suspected gunman believed Abe was a supporter of the controversial Unification Church, which the suspect said bankrupted his mother. But since Abe's killing, more links have emerged between that church and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, or LDP - of which Abe was a powerful member.Those ties, along with a growing opposition to allowing Abe a state funeral, now present a huge problem for current Prime Minister and LDP leader Fumio Kishida, whose approval rates are plummeting. Kishida has repeatedly defended his decision to go ahead with the state funeral.But a vast majority of voters remain unconvinced at needing to hold such an expensive ceremony.The latest government estimates put its cost at about $12 million. Abe's state funeral is set for next week with thousands expected to attend.

  • DeSantis announces new tax relief plan, downplays migrant flights in Bradenton visit

    Gov. Ron DeSantis visited a Bradenton restaurant today to give a press conference. Here’s what he said.

  • Mobilisation in Russia: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill urges people not to see Ukrainians as enemies

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.

  • Special Master Has a Simple Test That May Be Disaster for Trump

    Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s battle with the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago has moved from South Florida to New York City, where a court-appointed “special master” on Tuesday indicated he has a very simple test for whether he sides with the Department of Justice.The special master, Raymond J. Dearie, said Tuesday that if Trump’s lawyers don't officially counter whether the documents the former president took are classified, then Dearie will side with the D

  • Trumpworld theorizes that Mar-a-Lago special master's involvement in previously botched FBI case makes him the best bet to help out the embattled former president

    Mar-a-Lago special master Raymond Dearie's work on the bungled Carter Page surveillance case may have soured him on the FBI, Trump advisors hope.

  • Why did Putin go to war, and can Ukraine win? A leading Russia historian chimes in

    Orlando Figes, whose most recent book is "The Story of Russia," on the country's love of strongmen, the fate of dissenters and how the war will end.

  • Ex-Trump Official Accuses Former President Of Sinister Immigration Plot

    Miles Taylor, a former DHS chief of staff, made the stunning disclosure on CNN amid renewed tensions over border policy.

  • Russian activists announce nationwide anti-mobilization protests

    Russia’s Vesna anti-war movement has announced nationwide protests on Sept. 21 after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization in the country.