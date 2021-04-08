  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss

ALEXANDRA JAFFE
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office. 

He'll also nominate David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to senior Biden administration officials.

Biden has faced increasing pressure to act on gun control after a spate of mass shootings across the U.S. in recent weeks, but the White House has repeatedly emphasized the need for legislative action on guns. While the House passed a background-check bill last month, gun control measures face slim prospects in an evenly-divided Senate, where Republicans remain near-unified against most proposals. 

Biden will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland at the event, and most of the actions will come from the Justice Department.

Biden is expected to announce tighter regulations requiring buyers of so-called “ghost guns” to undergo background checks. The homemade firearms — often assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine — often lack serial numbers used to trace them. It’s legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check. 

The president's plans were previewed by a person familiar with the expected actions who was not authorized to publicly discuss them. 

Senior administration officials confirmed that the Justice Department would issue a new proposed rule aimed at reining in ghost guns within 30 days, but offered no details on the content of the rule. 

The Justice Department will also issue a proposed rule within 60 days tightening regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces, like the one used by the Boulder, Colorado, shooter in a massacre last month that left 10 dead. The rule would designate pistols used with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, which, under the National Firearms Act, require a federal license to own and are subject to a more thorough application process and a $200 tax.

The Justice Department will also publish model red flag legislation within 60 days, which the administration says will make it easier for states to adopt their own red flag laws. Such laws allow for individuals to petition a court to allow the police to confiscate weapons from a person deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. 

And it will begin to provide more data on firearms trafficking, starting with a new comprehensive report on the issue, which the Biden administration says it hasn’t done in over two decades.

The president will also announce investments in community violence intervention programs, which are aimed at reducing gun violence in urban communities, across five federal agencies.

Administration officials hinted there may be more to come from the administration on guns, calling the round of executive actions “initial steps” that were completed under Garland’s purview within the first few weeks of his tenure.

The ATF is currently run by Acting Director Regina Lombardo. Gun-control advocates have emphasized the significance of the ATF director in enforcing the nation's gun laws, and Chipman is certain to win praise from them. During his time as a senior policy adviser with Giffords, he spent considerable effort pushing for greater regulation and enforcement on ghost guns, reforms of the background check system and measures to reduce the trafficking of illegal firearms. 

Prior to that, Chipman spent 25 years as an agent at the ATF, where he worked on stopping a trafficking ring that sent illegal firearms from Virginia to New York, and served on the ATF’s SWAT team. Chipman is a gun owner himself.

He also is an explosives expert and was among the team involved in investigating the Oklahoma City Bombing and the first World Trade Center bombing. He also was involved in investigating a series of church bombings in Alabama in the 1990s. He retired from the ATF in 2012.

Chipman and a White House spokesman both declined to comment.

During his campaign, Biden promised to prioritize new gun control measures as president, including enacting universal background check legislation, banning online sales of firearms and the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. But gun-control advocates have said that while they were heartened by signs from the White House that they took the issue seriously, they've been disappointed by the lack of early action.

With the announcement of the new measures, however, advocates lauded Biden's first moves to combat gun violence.

“Each of these executive actions will start to address the epidemic of gun violence that has raged throughout the pandemic, and begin to make good on President Biden’s promise to be the strongest gun safety president in history,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. 

Feinblatt in particular praised the move to regulate ghost guns, which he said “will undoubtedly save countless lives,” and lauded Chipman as an “invaluable point person” in the fight against illegal gun trafficking. He also said the group is looking forward to continuing to work with the Biden administration on further gun control measures, but it's unclear what next moves the White House, or lawmakers on Capitol Hill, will be able to take. 

Biden himself expressed uncertainty late last month when asked if he had the political capital to pass new gun control proposals, telling reporters, “I haven’t done any counting yet."

For years, federal officials have been sounding the alarm about an increasing black market for homemade, military-style semi-automatic rifles and handguns. Ghost guns have increasingly turned up at crime scenes and in recent years have been turning up more and more when federal agents are purchasing guns in undercover operations from gang members and other criminals.

It is hard to say how many are circulating on the streets, in part because in many cases police departments don’t even contact the federal government about the guns because they can’t be traced.

Some states, like California, have enacted laws in recent years to require serial numbers be stamped on ghost guns.

The critical component in building an untraceable gun is what is known as the lower receiver, a part typically made of metal or polymer. An unfinished receiver — sometimes referred to as an “80-percent receiver” — can be legally bought online with no serial numbers or other markings on it, no license required. 

A gunman who killed his wife and four others in Northern California in 2017 had been prohibited from owning firearms, but he built his own to skirt the court order before his rampage. And in 2019, a teenager used a homemade handgun to fatally shoot two classmates and wound three others at a school in suburban Los Angeles. 

Plans for Biden's announcement Thursday were first reported by Politico.

———

Associated Press Writer Lisa Marie Pane in Boise, Idaho, contributed reporting.

Recommended Stories

  • Man, a steal! Rare Superman comic sells for record $3.25M

    One of the few copies of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world has sold for a super-sized, record-setting price. The issue of Action Comics #1 went for $3.25 million in a private sale, ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company, announced Tuesday. The comic, published in 1938, “really is the beginning of the superhero genre," said ComicConnect.com COO Vincent Zurzolo, who brokered the sale.

  • Biden to unveil 6 executive actions to curb gun violence, nominate a permanent ATF director

    President Joe Biden is set to unveil six executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence on Thursday, and will nominate David Chipman as ATF director.

  • McConnell warns biz off political speech, says it's 'stupid'

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday “it's quite stupid” for corporations to speak out politically, intensifying his warnings for big business to stand down as Congress delves into voting rights, President Joe Biden's infrastructure package and other defining issues. Speaking in Kentucky, the GOP leader said he still wants companies to give freely to political campaigns.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga's loss a reminder to bettors, there is no such thing as a lock

    Many brackets and future bets relied on Gonzaga winning Monday night.

  • Biden plans to crack down on 'ghost guns' with action on Thursday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday will unveil his administration's first steps to curb gun violence, including a plan to reduce the proliferation of "ghost guns," after a slew of mass shootings that have put pressure on him to act. Biden will announce that the Justice Department intends to issue a proposed rule within 30 days to help reduce the increasing prevalence of untraceable, self-assembled "ghost guns," a White House official told reporters. The department also will issue proposed rules within 60 days that make clear that devices marketed as "stabilizing braces" that effectively turn pistols into rifles will be subject to the National Firearms Act, which requires the registration of firearms, the official said.

  • Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban

    Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth, enacting the prohibition over the governor's objections. The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted to override GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the measure, which prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. Hutchinson vetoed the bill following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US faces 7 major hurdles to economic growth, including high healthcare costs and income inequality

    "Fixing America's problems is going to take hard work," the CEO of the US' largest bank by assets wrote in his annual shareholder letter Wednesday.

  • Pregnant mom shot and killed while going to Easter celebration, Texas family says

    “I said, ‘Oh, Lord, please don’t take her.’ But she was already gone by the time they told me.”

  • EU drug regulator says up to countries to decide how to handle AstraZeneca

    European countries should make their own decisions about how to handle the risk of rare blood clots from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, based on prevailing infection rates and the availability of alternative vaccines, the EU drugs regulator said on Wednesday. Several countries in Europe have announced restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people, after a link was found to very rare blood clots, mostly in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of vaccination. But the European Medicines Agency (EMA) held back from issuing guidelines, saying countries would have to assess the balance of risks themselves, based on local conditions that vary widely across the bloc.

  • Alexei Navalny supporters detained outside his Russian penal colony

    A number of supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they demanded access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment. Among those detained was Anastasia Vasilyeva, Mr Navalny's personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union which is critical of the government, according to the group and AFP journalists at the scene. Earlier on Tuesday Russian police had stepped up security at the prison as Mr Navalny's supporters prepared to stage a protest outside the facility to demand that authorities give him proper medical care. Mr Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. A group of his allies said they would protest at the prison in the town of Pokrov 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow unless he saw a doctor of his choice and was given what they regarded as proper medicine. Prison authorities say his condition is satisfactory and he has been provided with all necessary medical care. The pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper later cited the state prison service saying that Mr Navalny had been moved to a sick bay and tested for the coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, police officers, one with a police dog, set up a makeshift checkpoint in front of the prison gate and used a metal barrier to block the road 100 metres from it. They closed the parking lot to all but prison staff, and checked the IDs of reporters and prison workers. "It is now under a special (security) regime," a police woman told Reuters. Antonina Romanova, a Navalny supporter, said she had come to show solidarity. "I believe he is innocent. I'm fully on his side," she said. "It happens that for some reason the people who can sort things out in the country end up in jail," she said.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • Tiger Woods missed this year’s Champions Dinner, a cherished Masters tradition

    Charles Coody, the TCU alum who won the 1971 Masters, recalled the first dinner hosted by Tiger Woods. He had a steak, not a cheeseburger.

  • Myanmar forces arrest comedian, break up doctors' protest

    Authorities in Myanmar arrested the country’s best-known comedian on Tuesday as they continue to crack down on people they accuse of helping incite nationwide protests against February's military coup. Zarganar, 60, is a sharp-tongued satirist who has been in and out of prison since he was active in a failed 1988 popular uprising against a previous military dictatorship. It was not immediately clear what Zarganar, whose real name is Maung Thura, has been charged with.

  • 2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant

    The deaths of two women found dead in a popular restaurant are believed to be connected to a death investigation outside a car rental nearby.

  • Michigan man who wore prosthetic face masks pleads guilty in $125K casino fraud scheme

    While wearing prosthetic face masks, John Colletti was able to swindle more than $125K from unsuspecting gamblers in Michigan and Kansas.

  • Sources: Gaetz trip to Bahamas part of federal probe into sex trafficking

    Investigators are trying to determine if escorts were illegally trafficked for the purpose of sex with the congressman, sources say.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank that indicated 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.

  • Dallas Cowboys continue the parade of one-and-done free agent contracts

    The Cowboys have now signed 10 unrestricted free agents, the most in franchise history, though all were inked to bargain-basement deals.

  • 1st Black UNC head coach Hubert Davis says he’s ‘proud wife is white’

    Davis’ comments, shared in a 50-second clip, quickly made the rounds on social media and promptly garnered confused responses. Hubert Davis, who was an assistant basketball coach for years at the University of North Carolina, spoke at his first news conference since being named successor to coaching legend Roy Williams, where one part of his comments has quickly gone viral.