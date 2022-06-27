Biden to announce extension of U.S. troop presence in Poland -NBC News

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden visits Poland
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to announce an extension of some of the increased U.S. troop presence in Poland and changes to U.S. deployments in several Baltic nations that he authorized ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NBC News reported on Monday, citing officials.

The changes to the U.S. troop footprint could affect countries such as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, NBC reported.

To the extent there could be new troops deploying to the region on a more permanent basis, officials said the number would be minimal, but several hundred could remain in Poland on a more permanent basis, NBC reported.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • New Mexico shields abortion clinics ahead of expected patient surge

    (Reuters) -New Mexico's governor signed an order on Monday she said was aimed at protecting abortion providers as the state prepared for an influx of patients and clinics from states set to ban the procedure. The move follows similar actions by the governors of Massachusetts and Minnesota, where abortion also remains legal, after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had made the practice a constitutional right. New Mexico expects a rise in patients from neighboring states such as Texas and Oklahoma, which are implementing near-complete bans on the procedure following the court's decision upholding a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

  • California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

    California voters will decide in November whether to guarantee the right to an abortion in their state constitution, a question sure to boost turnout on both sides of the debate during a pivotal midterm election year as Democrats try to keep control of Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The court's ruling on Friday lets states decide for themselves whether to allow abortion. California is controlled by Democrats who support abortion rights, so access to the procedure won't be threatened anytime soon.

  • Despite medical card, Springfield man charged with DWI for marijuana use in fatal crash

    The crash occurred in December 2021 on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield.

  • Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a round of talks with the leaders of Sweden and Finland, as well as NATO on Tuesday ahead of the summit in Madrid, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday. Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • NC Republican hits a shameful low in justifying Supreme Court abortion ruling

    Now-deleted tweet shows a desperation to defend a decision that a majority of voters oppose. | Opinion

  • Putin confirms his attendance at G20 summit in which Zelenskyy is set to participate

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - MONDAY, 27 JUNE 2022, 17:59 Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation extended to him by Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to participate in the G20 summit in November.

  • Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

    Paramount+According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commen

  • Scenes of Horror as Putin Hits Mall With ‘1,000 People’ Inside

    Ukrainian State Emergency Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via GettyRussia fired a series of rockets at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on Monday, raising fears that Russia is stepping up its attacks on civilian structures regardless of the loss of life.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday there were more than a thousand civilians inside the shopping mall and the casualties to come might bring even more shock and horror to Ukrainian people already confronting so much deat

  • DeSantis signs nearly 3 dozen bills, including banning smoking and giving grandparents more rights

    Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 35 bills on Friday, including a law allowing local governments to ban smoking on beaches and in parks, and vetoed five, including legislation that would have made it easier for businesses to sue local governments over ordinances.

  • The impact of Kavanaugh's confirmation on the 2018 elections may reveal how the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact this year's midterms

    40 US House seats flipped to Democratic candidates following Kavanaugh's confirmation, including 27 where GOP candidates were previously leading in the polls.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Calls Out Clarence Thomas for Targeting Birth Control and LGBTQ Rights, Not Interracial Marriage: ‘Hypocrisy’

    The 'Morning Joe' co-host blasts the Supreme Court justice: "I saw that as being so typical of these so-called 'pro-life' Republicans"

  • Video shows tank crashing, gas rising at Jordan port

    STORY: A video posted on state television's Twitter page showed a storage tank falling from a winch and slamming into the deck of a ship, followed by yellow-colored gas rising into the air as people ran away.Officials said the tank was filled with 25 tons of chlorine gas, set to be exported to Djibouti.Authorities called on residents to shut windows and stay indoors.Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh formed an investigation team into the incident chaired by the interior minister, state TV cited the information minister as saying.

  • Millions in California to Get up to $1,050 in ‘Inflation Relief’

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced late Sunday night that he had reached an agreement with state legislators on a $17 billion “inflation relief package.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’“Mil

  • I grew up with Eric Greitens. I know why he transformed from Democrat to MAGA star

    “I always remember that he was a really big Obama fan,” says one progressive Missourian who used to consider the ex-governor a friend. | Opinion

  • Trump Pauses Self-Obsession To Acknowledge His Role in Taking Rights from Millions of Women

    Trump took a brief respite from talking about his own problems to make sure he got credit for his role in ending bodily autonomy for millions of American women

  • Barstool's Portnoy Comes Out Against Republicans

    Twitter has given a voice to many covering just about any topic. Twitter can promote a new restaurant, dance move and even political views of individuals when society is in a whirlwind of emotions about what's to come. Many organizations spoke out on June 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

  • The Jan. 6 panel is gathering evidence Trump may have broken these 3 federal laws

    Five legal experts told Insider how the Justice Department could build a criminal case against Trump, noting he may have a strong defense.

  • Bombshell expectations raised as Jan. 6 select committee schedules surprise hearing Tuesday to present new evidence

    Committee members to pause congressional recess to convene newly scheduled hearing, with new evidence and witness testimony promised.

  • Jan. 6 committee unexpectedly adds hearing for Tuesday

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing this Tuesday, June 28, after previously revising its schedule to postpone the hearings for "several weeks." The hearing will begin at 1 p.m. ET and members will "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony," the committee said in a release. The new scheduling comes after British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who had substantial access to then-President Donald Trump, his family and closest aides around the Jan. 6 attack, sat for an interview with the committee behind-closed-doors last week and handed over footage which includes interviews with Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Vice President Mike Pence.

  • Clarence Thomas says American citizens are seemingly 'more interested in their iPhones' than 'their Constitution': book

    When Thomas was asked whether the Supreme Court served to protect liberties, he said the nine-member body was only "one part of the effort," a new book says.