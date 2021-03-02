Biden to announce Merck will help produce Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

Graig Graziosi
·1 min read
Virus Outbreak-Merck Vaccine (AP)
Virus Outbreak-Merck Vaccine (AP)

Joe Biden will announce that pharmaceutical giants Merck and Johnson & Johnson will work together to produce the latter's single shot coronavirus vaccine.

The partnership is an usual one for the two companies, which are normally fierce competitors.

Senior administration officials speaking to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity confirmed the announcement would take place on Tuesday.

The deal came about as administration officials were searching for a way to increase Johnson & Johnson's production output. They reportedly approached Merck to form a temporary partnership to help increase vaccine production.

Merck will allow two of its US facilities to be used to produce the Johnson & Johnson shots.

“It’s a historic partnership,” one official said. They praised the companies for their "corporate citizenship."

Officials did not disclose further details regarding the expected increase in vaccine production.

Neither Johnson & Johnson nor Merck commented on the partnership, but a Merck official did say the company “remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic”.

Mr Biden will reportedly be invoking the Defense Production Act to give Merck priority to obtain the equipment needed to prepare its facilities to produce the vaccine.

Merck was working on its own coronavirus vaccine, but neither of the two shots its was working on were viable. The pharmaceutical company ceased development of the shots on 25 January.

The US government paid Johnson & Johnson $2bn to develop and test its vaccine and pre-orded the shots at $10 per dose.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a harmless version of the cold virus in its vaccine to instruct DNA to replicate a coronavirus spike protein that causes the body to react with an immune response, preparing it to deal with the real thing.

Read More

Pfizer vaccine: Overweight people might need bigger dose, Italian study says

Are vaccine passports for travel a good idea?

Biden news: Trump ‘got vaccine while president’, as New York AG set to probe Cuomo harassment claims

Twitter to ban people who lie about coronavirus vaccines and label tweets with misinformation

Coronavirus: Two inmates dead and four in hospital after outbreak at prison

Single dose of Covid vaccine cuts risk of hospital admission in elderly by 80%, new figures show

Recommended Stories

  • Mother and daughter die after 11 family members catch Covid meeting on Christmas Day

    Their family has already raised more than £15,200 in charity for hospital services

  • ‘Completely insane’: Trump decision to get vaccine in secret criticised by CNN doctor

    Dr Reiner said, ‘without [Trump’s] very visible assent to vaccines, it has devastating result on acceptance of vaccines in people who doubt it right now’

  • Merck To Offer Hand With JNJ COVID-19 Vaccine Production, Biden Administration Says: Report

    U.S. President Joe Biden will announce that Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) will help manufacture its rival Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) newly authorized coronavirus vaccine to boost the supply, Washington Post reports. The officials started looking for additional manufacturing capacity amid concerns about Johnson & Johnson’s production delays. The administration brokered an arrangement with Merck, which had already tried to develop a coronavirus vaccine, but it failed to generate a sufficient immune response. Under the arrangement, Merck will use two facilities in the U.S. for Johnson & Johnson’s shots. One will provide “fill-finish” services, wherein the vaccine substance is placed in vials and packaged for distribution. While the other facility will make the vaccine itself, with a potential to double what Johnson & Johnson could create on its own, the officials said. No details on Merck’s involvement impacting the projected supply and the distribution timetable were disclosed. According to one person, the “fill-finish” plant can get ready in two months and take few more months to upgrade its vaccine production facilities. JNJ is conducting a two-shot vaccine trial, with the doses given two months apart, with results not expected until at least May. On Saturday, the FDA approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in those 18 and older. The company said it would immediately ship nearly 4 million doses in the U.S. and noted that additional deliveries in the coming weeks are highly dependent on a new plant’s regulatory approval. JNJ partnered with Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) to support the manufacturing of its COVID-19 shot. Last week, Merck received feedback from the FDA regarding its COVID-19 drug, MK-7110. FDA has asked for additional data beyond the study already completed. It will no longer supply the U.S. government with MK-7110 in the first half of 2021. Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.6% at $72.78, and JNJ is up 0.4% at $160 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPeople Allergic To Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Might Be Allowed To Get JNJ Shot: CNBCJNJ Accelerated COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Dependent On New Plant Approval© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • New Orleans archdiocese labels Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'morally compromised'; Merck to help manufacture it: Live COVID-19 updates

    2 pharmaceutical giants formed a historical collaboration to roll out more vaccine. Some church officials have sharp words for J&J. COVID-19 news.

  • Al Horford reflects on what went wrong with the 76ers last season

    Al Horford is having a great year for the Thunder after a disappointing stint in Philadelphia.

  • ‘Morally compromised.’ Why one archdiocese urges Catholics to avoid newest COVID vaccine

    The Johnson & Johnson shot is the third coronavirus vaccine to be authorized by the FDA.

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Kremlin critic Navalny sent to penal colony

    Russian Kremlin critic - Alexei Navalny - has been sent to a penal colony outside Moscow to serve his prison sentence.Navalny was arrested last month on his return from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning in Siberia.Several European authorities have said that Navalny was targeted with a novichok nerve agent developed in Russia.He's now serving a two and a half year sentence for allegedly violating parole in a 2014 fraud case.Navalny will be quarantined as a precaution, before he joins other prisoners in the colony.The institution is located in the town of Pokrov and is known for its severe conditions.Jailed Russia - a prisoners' rights group - says inmates are abused if they violate a strict daily schedule.It adds that many prisoners cooperate with the colony administration and help them to control other inmates closely.Navalny is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics.He accuses Putin of ordering his attempted murder and says the charges against him are jumped up.Putin has dismissed that, alleging Navalny is part of a U.S.-backed dirty tricks campaign to discredit him.The EU is preparing targeted sanctions against senior Russian officials over Navalny's jailing.

  • GOP Senators Grill FBI Director over Use of Geolocation Data to Track Capitol Rioters

    Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah) on Tuesday pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray on the procedures federal law enforcement officials have used to track down those who participated in the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. “I’m anxious to see those who committed unlawful, violent acts on January 6 brought to justice,” Lee said during a Senate Judiciary Hearing on Tuesday. “I also believe that … with this circumstance, like every other circumstance, we have to make sure that the civil liberties of the American people are protected.” The Utah Republican explained that he had “heard a number of accounts” of people who were in Washington, D.C. on January 6 who never went near the Capitol but were “inexplicably” contacted by FBI agents who knew of their presence in the district that day “with no other explanation, perhaps, other than the use of geolocation data.” “Are you geolocating people, through the FBI, based on where they were on January 6?” Lee asked Wray. “I think there may be some instances in which geolocation has been an investigative tool, but I can’t speak to any specific situation,” Wray responded. “But what are you using to do that?” Lee asked. “What’s your basis for authority? Are you using national security letters?” Wray said, “I don’t believe in any instance we’re using national security letters for investigation of the Capitol—” Lee interrupted to ask the FBI director if he had gone to the FISA court, to which Wray responded he did not “remotely believe FISA is remotely implicated in our investigation.” The senator continued pressing Wray, asking if the FBI is “using warrants predicated on probable cause.” “We certainly have executed a number of warrants in the course of the investigation of January 6,” Wray said. “All of our investigative work in response to the Capitol [riot] has been under the legal authorities that we have in consultation with the [Department of Justice] and the prosecutors.” Later, Hawley continued Lee’s line of questioning regarding geolocation data, asking Wray if his position is that he doesn’t know “whether the bureau has scooped up geolocation data, metadata cell phone records from cell phone towers.” “Do you not know, or are you saying maybe it has or maybe it hasn’t? Tell me what you know about this,” Hawley said. “So when it comes to geolocation data specifically—again, not in a specific instance, but just even the use of geolocation data—I would not be surprised to learn—but I do not know for a fact—that we were using geolocation data under any situation with connection with the investigation of [January 6],” Wray said. “But again, we do use geolocation data under different authorities and specific instances.” The FBI, Department of Justice and local police in Washington, D.C. are investigating the origins and execution of the January rioting at the Capitol, with the probe resulting in hundreds of arrests so far. Republicans have expressed concern that the methods law enforcement has used to track down rioters could infringe upon personal liberty. Last month Bank of America sparked outcry after it said it would hand over banking information to the federal authorities for people suspected of having involvement in the riots. In the days after the riot, Bank of America handed over data to the FBI on thousands of customers who traveled to Washington, D.C. around January 6, Fox News reported.

  • Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate

    Texas is lifting its mask mandate, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday, making it the largest state to end an order intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 42,000 Texans. The Republican governor has faced sharp criticism from his party over the mandate, which was imposed eight months ago, as well as other COVID-19 restrictions on businesses that Texas will also scuttle starting next week. The repealed rules include doing away with limits on the number of diners or customers allowed indoors, said Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock.

  • Arizona GOP lawyer tells Supreme Court the party needs certain voting restrictions to compete with Democrats

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments by Arizona Republicans in defense of two voting restrictions they are looking to keep in tact. At one point, Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked Michael Carvin, a lawyer representing the Arizona GOP, what the party's interest in maintaining the policy of discarding ballots cast at the wrong precinct was. Carvin answered, without hesitation, that removing the rule would prevent Republicans from competing in the state. "It puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats," he told Barrett. "Politics is a zero sum game. Every vote that they get through unlawful interpretations of Section 2 hurts us. It's the difference between winning an election 50-49 and losing an election." In key voting rights case, Justice Amy Coney Barrett asks GOP lawyer Michael Carvin “what’s the interest” to Republicans in keeping voting restrictions in Arizona. Carvin: “Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats. Politics is a zero-sum game.” pic.twitter.com/In7GULkSUb — The Recount (@therecount) March 2, 2021 Critics argued Carvin was essentially admitting some Republicans believe "it is okay to manipulate elections to gain partisan advantage." Per Reuters, art of the reason voting rights activists have targeted the precinct rule is that voters sometimes inadvertently cast their ballots at the wrong polling station because their assigned location is not always the closest one to their homes. However, Reuters reports the high court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is likely to uphold the restriction, as well as another that makes it a crime to hand over someone else's ballot to election officials during early voting. More stories from theweek.comMcCarthy claims during House debate that Dr. Seuss has been outlawed. Dr. Seuss has not been outlawed.The myth of the male bumblerThe Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

  • Supreme Court likely to favor Republican-backed Arizona voting laws

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared to favor Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona that Democrats argue violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: The Justices' decision in the case could weaken Section 2 of the VRA, which prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: The case, Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, questions whether two Arizona voting laws violate that section of the VRA.One allows ballots that were cast in the wrong precinct to be thrown out, and the other prohibits anyone other than a family member from delivering a voter's absentee ballot.The big picture: The state of Arizona and Republicans support the laws, arguing they are meant to prevent fraud, according to NBC News.Democrats on the other hand believe the laws should be overturn because they believe they prevent voters, particularly minorities, from voting.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.

  • CNN's Chris Cuomo is facing backlash for refusing to cover his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's scandals after praising his pandemic response

    The TV host said he "obviously" can't cover his brother's scandals because it presents a conflict of interest.

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comMcCarthy claims during House debate that Dr. Seuss has been outlawed. Dr. Seuss has not been outlawed.The myth of the male bumblerManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

  • How to use the 'no beard' Snapchat filter that's going viral on TikTok

    A filter that digitally removes beards is circulating on TikTok, but it can't be found on the app - you'll have to go to Snapchat to use it.

  • Porterville police searching for missing 68-year-old man

    Porterville police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 68-year-old man.

  • Ikea superfans share 7 affordable items they won't leave the store without

    Design bloggers and Ikea fans told Insider the items they pick up at the store from trendy houseplants to decorative pillows.

  • Royal Caribbean will offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over age 16 vaccinated.