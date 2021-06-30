Biden to announce wage boost, bonuses for wildfire fighters

FILE PHOTO: The Bond Fire wildfire continues to burn next to electrical power lines near Modjeska Canyon, California
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jarrett Renshaw
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jarrett Renshaw

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce wage hikes and bonuses for federal firefighters ahead of a meeting with western state governors who may face a record number of forest blazes this year because of drought and high temperatures.

Wednesday's virtual meeting, which will also include cabinet officials, is designed to show that the White House is treating wildfires - which have grown by at least 100 incidents each year since 2015 - are as much of a national emergency as hurricanes, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

This year’s fire season could outpace last year’s, the worst on record, experts say. The threat comes as the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management face staffing shortages accelerated by low pay, and competition from state and local fire departments.

The U.S. government employs some 15,000 firefighters to battle wildfires on federal land, including thousands of seasonal workers who start at roughly $13 an hour and rely on overtime and hazard pay to make ends meet.

Biden recently called that a "ridiculously low salary." He plans to announce that no federal firefighter will make less than $15 an hour, the official said.

"As the President said last week, it's ridiculous that federal firefighters are paid $13 an hour, and we are going to change that," a senior administration officials said. "Firefighters must be fairly paid for the grueling and risky work that they are willing to take on."

The White House will also announce they will seek to convert seasonal firefighting jobs to full-time as the demands have increased, and pay retention bonuses. More specific details, such as timing and where the money is coming from, will be announced Wednesday.

As climate change makes regions like the U.S. western states more arid, wildfires have grown more frequent and ferocious.

This year's wildfire season may serve as an ominous backdrop as Biden and Democrats seek billions of dollars from Congress to blunt climate change, offering real-time examples of the need for more taxpayer investment.

It will also put pressure on the large number of lawmakers from both parties from western states like California, Arizona and New Mexico to shed partisan politics and pay for more firefighters and increased mitigation efforts.

Jonathan Golden, a adviser to the Grassroots Wildlife Firefighters organization, which advocated for seasonal firefighters, predicts this fire season will be a grim call to action.

"Unfortunately, we are facing a tragedy - and it's not going to be tragedy in remote corners of the country - as more and more innocent people are inadvertently caught in the path of a wildfire and can't escape," Golden said. "So, unfortunately, it's going to be the tragic loss of life that's going to put this into focus. And that's really the shame of it all."

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations

    Jill Biden played offense Tuesday in the fight against COVID-19, teaming up with an NFL Hall of Fame running back and America's second gentleman to encourage Texans to get vaccinated against the disease. The first lady and Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, met in Houston at a vaccination event sponsored by the Astros as part of a monthlong effort by Major League Baseball, featuring incentives that included tickets to future games and a replica World Series ring.

  • Youngstown’s hopes for reinvention fade as electric truck firm sputters

    Lordstown Motors promised to bring the good times back to the once thriving Ohio town, but locals are braced for more disappointment Donald Trump with two Lordstown Motors employees at the White House last year. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters It’s less than a year since Lordstown Motors was touted as the future for the Youngstown, Ohio, the once thriving steel and manufacturing city that has struggled to reinvent itself in the post-industrial age. The company and its Endurance all-electric pi

  • Arizona Senate president lashes out after Maricopa County ditches subpoenaed machines

    Maricopa County should “never have approved” the election machines that were subpoenaed in the audit of the county's 2020 election if such an audit review found the machines couldn’t be reused, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Ilhan Omar Says She Doesn’t Regret Equating U.S. and Israel to Terror Groups

    During an appearance on CNN Tuesday evening, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar doubled-down on her comments equating Israel and the United States to terror organizations or state sponsors of terror.

  • Editorial: Add to Chicago’s problems our defensive, irascible mayor

    Chicago voters knew they were getting someone tough in Lori Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and early 2018 entrant to the mayor’s race. She yearned to take on Rahm Emanuel — his record, his backers, his money, his power. It wasn’t until he made the surprise announcement he would not seek reelection that the field of candidates blew open with the less brave — a half-dozen other mayoral ...

  • The European Union shows Hungary why it should exit

    Imagine a scenario in which the chief bureaucrat of the European Union proclaims that its fundamental values include promoting homosexuality and transgenderism to minors. This reads like poorly crafted, euroskeptic propaganda. Odd as it may sound, this exact situation transpired following the Hungarian Parliament's passage of a controversial new law.

  • Trump never climbed the stairs to the 2nd floor of the White House's office, new book says

    A second-floor office "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" from Trump, an excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Landslide" said.

  • Washington says it will not 'stand by in the face of horrors' in Tigray

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States if the announced cessation of hostilities does not lead to improvements in the Tigray region, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday. Robert Godec, acting assistant secretary of state for the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, said the Biden administration was far advanced in its assessment of whether to call events crimes against humanity, genocide or war crimes. "The administration is in full agreement that horrifying atrocities are being committed in Tigray," he told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

  • Supreme Court defies critics with wave of unanimous decisions

    The opening term of the most conservative Supreme Court in a generation was supposed to bring an eruption of pent-up ideological rage. The rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, which solidified the court's 6-3 majority of Republican-appointees, raised hopes on the right and fears on left of an imminent blow to Obamacare, rollback of abortion rights and downgrade of LGBTQ equality in the name of religious freedom. "Many people expected that it would be a bunch of six to three decisions with Justice Barrett replacing the late Justice (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg," said Jeffrey Rosen, constitutional law professor and president of the National Constitution Center.

  • Trump Organization executives can't stomach prison time and may flip if faced with criminal charges, former EVP says

    Barbara Res worked with Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari for almost 20 years. She said they may cooperate if they face criminal charges.

  • Jake Tapper Puts Donald Trump's Mocking Of TV Ratings In Proper Perspective

    The CNN anchor told the former president that, had he incited and inspired a deadly riot, he "might not be out there bragging about how many viewers it had."

  • North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA did not elaborate on the nature of the crisis or how it put people at risk. North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, a position questioned by South Korean and U.S. officials.

  • Neo-Confederate group membership includes politicians and military, leaked data shows

    The membership of the neo-Confederate group Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) has leaked, revealing that the organization boasts military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national security expert. Several members are also loyal to the violent neo-Confederate group League of the South (LoS), as reported by The Guardian.

  • Former House Democrat posts meme appearing to allege 'Zionists did' 9/11

    A former Georgia House Democrat appeared to claim “Zionists” were behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.

  • Crackdown at Des Moines City Council meeting ends in arrest

    At least one person was arrested and multiple people were removed from DSM's City Council meeting last night, following multiple warnings about disruptions, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.Why it matters: While citizens aren't guaranteed an absolute right to speak at public meetings, it's considered to be an effective way for the public to communicate with elected officials. City leaders say uncivil or out-of-control meetings make it difficult for the government to function and for the voices of e

  • Graham's earmark: $12M for highway to South Carolina beaches

    Sen. Lindsey Graham is pushing for federal funding to help construct a new interstate in South Carolina, connecting I-95 to Myrtle Beach. “I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole," Graham said in a statement provided to AP, describing a beach resort area at the heart of the state's multi billion-dollar tourism industry. “The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination,” he added.

  • Ohio jumps into the name, image, and likeness legislation pool with Governor Mike DeWine’s executive order

    Do you agree with this move by DeWine?

  • Justice Department targeting Rudy Giuliani with another, previously unknown investigation: Report

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is reportedly the subject of yet another Justice Department investigation, this one focusing on possible illegal lobbying he performed on behalf of Turkish clients.