Yahoo News Video

This is the third year students and teachers head back to school while the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic. But this time around they can expect a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy. This is because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued new COVID-19 guidelines for schools that loosen virus protocols and leave much of the decision-making to families, schools and local officials. Yahoo News spoke to Dr. Michael Chang, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at UTHealth Houston and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, on questions people may have about the new CDC guidelines and how COVID-19 protocols have changed this school year.