Biden announces $135M for relocation of tribal communities affected by climate change

Reuters

The United States is "deeply concerned" about detained American Paul Whelan in Russia, and has not been able to get information from Moscow on his whereabouts or condition, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. Kirby addressed the issue after Whelan's family said this week they had not heard from Paul Whelan, a former Marine, since Nov. 23, but had gotten reports he had been moved to the prison hospital. Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in Russia in December 2018 and convicted two years later on espionage charges.