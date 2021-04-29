  • Oops!
Biden announces 2nd round of diverse federal judiciary picks

COLLEEN LONG
·3 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced on Thursday another diverse group of candidates for his second round of judicial nominations, a day after some in his first slate of picks went before a Senate committee. 

The second round is three nominees: a woman who would be the first Asian American appointed as a federal judge to the Western District of Washington, a Latino who is currently the presiding judge of the Grant County Superior Court in Ephrata, Washington, and a woman who is a longtime labor and employment litigation attorney in New Jersey. 

Democrats, narrowly controlling the Senate for the first time in six years, are eager to turn the page from the Trump administration, especially when it comes to judges. President Donald Trump appointed mostly white men to fill the jobs, and now more than one-quarter of the federal judiciary is made up of his appointees. Trump, a Republican, also nominated three members of the Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Biden’s latest nominees include two appointments to the Western District of Washington, which covers Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia, the White House said in a statement. One is David Estudillo, the presiding judge of the Grant County Superior Court in Ephrata. He has been a Superior Court judge since 2015 and is the president of the Washington State Superior Court Judges’ Association. In private practice he focused on immigration and civil litigation. 

The other is Tana Lin, with the firm Keller Rohrback LLP since 2004, focusing on representing employees and shareholders in antitrust litigation. She was from 2001 through 2003 the litigation coordinator at the Michigan Poverty Law Firm. She received her law degree from New York University School of Law in 1991. 

Biden has also nominated Christine O'Hearn, who is white, for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. She's been a partner at Brown & Connery LLP since 1993, focusing on labor and employment litigation. She has also been a law professor at Rutgers University School of Law. She earned her law degree from Temple University James E. Beasely School of Law in 1993. 

“Christine O’Hearn is a highly successful and regarded trial attorney with the intellect, thoughtfulness and temperament needed to be a brilliant federal judge, and I am proud to have recommended her for appointment to the U.S District Court of New Jersey," Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said in a statement. 

There currently are 78 judicial vacancies, according to the judiciary's website. Biden, a Democrat, has already nominated 11 people. The Senate, which must confirm the nominees, is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris called on to break some tie votes. 

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard from five of Biden's nominees on Wednesday, with Ketanji Brown Jackson attracting most of the attention. She is a federal judge in the District of Columbia, and Biden wants her promoted to the appeals court seat left vacant when Merrick Garland became his attorney general. Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court if a vacancy arises, and Jackson is widely seen as a potential pick down the line.

Administration officials emphasized the speed with which Biden is announcing nominees, stressing that the president was out of the gate with names faster than his immediate predecessors. 

The White House said in a statement that all the candidates were “immensely qualified and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.” 

“These candidates also speak to the President’s strong belief that the federal judiciary should reflect the proud diversity of the nation, both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” it said.

We have recently studied the intensive “risk work” individuals are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research, which is scheduled to be published next month, provides insight into how people in the U.S. perceive pandemic-related risks and how they draw on information to assess and manage them. Worry beyond COVID-19 To understand people’s perceptions of risk, we conducted interviews that allowed people to explain their beliefs and experiences in detail. We recruited this sample using nationwide group email lists and social media. Based on an initial short intake form, we selected participants to create a sample that was diverse in terms of age, geographic location and self-reported difficulties that people were facing during the pandemic. We conducted interviews with 40 people, and we paid them for their time. These interviews revealed that people conceive of COVID-19 risks as more diverse and complex than popular narratives about managing “health versus the economy” suggest. Though illness and economic risks were dominant concerns of our interviewees, people also spoke about risks from secondary illness, threats to social and behavioral well-being and the erosion of key institutions. Risk of COVID-19 illness included apprehension about the prospect of being unwell, suffering with a severe disease and dying. Participants worried about becoming severely sick with COVID-19, but they differed in their perceptions of who was more likely to become gravely ill. There was general agreement that elderly people and people who had underlying medical conditions were at higher risk. Wanting to know which groups were especially “at risk” was very important for many people we interviewed. They talked about dangers of illness for “society,” “everyone,” “elderly people,” and “people in a certain socioeconomic group.” They also discussed risks to themselves or their close social contacts, such as references to “my dad who is elderly and sick” and “my son-in-law who is a deputy sheriff and encounters homeless people with COVID symptoms.” Concern about other illnesses and stress Participants associated “secondary” illness risks with health care resource shortages. Many described the increased likelihood of death from other serious conditions if the health care system became overrun with COVID-19 patients. They understood that an overstretched system would not be able to provide normal levels of care and that it also meant that patients would be more likely to suffer or die. They described multiple interrelated threats to social and behavioral well-being. Social and behavioral risks included things like anxiety, depression, stress, damaged relationships and career setbacks. Mental illness, for example, emerged as a potential risk from widespread and personal social isolation, which could lead to loneliness and depression. Interviewees understood estrangement in personal relationships as a risk for themselves and others. A grandmother who used to take care of her grandchild two days a week thought her personal relationship with her young granddaughter could fray through the lack of in-person contact during the pandemic. Other participants felt there was a risk in terms of delays in life trajectories – for example, careers derailed or set back years and developmental delays among children whose schooling was canceled or altered. Economic risks spanned concerns about job and income loss, recession and the inability to find work. As with illness risks, participants framed economic risk both broadly in terms of society and specifically in relation to certain populations they perceived as being “at-risk,” such as recent graduates, millennials, business owners and poor people. Many participants characterized the wider economic implications as potentially disastrous, explaining the risks as similar to or greater than the virus itself. Some even described an economic threat that could dwarf the Great Depression of the 1930s or the global financial crisis of 2007-2008. They also mentioned specific threats, such as business closures, sweeping losses to retirement income and declines in home values. The ticket office for Broadway shows closed March 13, 2020. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Changes to institutions, and even the arts Another identified risk was crumbling institutions. Participants saw the pandemic as a threat to public health, the health care system, educational systems, the arts, the federal government and business. They believed that if these systems fell apart there would be long-term ramifications. As a 22-year-old resident of Arizona said, “I was more worried about the societal changes than the actual virus, if that makes sense.” Many interviewees reflected on institutional failures. For example, one participant, interviewed in 2020, explained how the pandemic had led to a crisis of leadership for the country, with states left to fend for themselves to manage the effects of COVID-19 without adequate federal support. Others felt that institutions being at risk meant core rights and privileges that Americans typically enjoyed – such as privacy – were also at risk. [The Conversation’s science, health and technology editors pick their favorite stories. Weekly on Wednesdays.] Helping people manage COVID-19 risks Our participants reported that most of the information about COVID-19 risks available to them addressed only COVID-19 illness and not other types of risks associated with the pandemic, and often contained conflicting recommendations. As a result, our participants said they received little helpful information about how to manage the multiple forms of risk they were perceiving. According to our research, not having information to validate these other perceived risks had a spillover effect: It fueled a sense that authorities were not addressing urgent threats. Advice on managing COVID-19 illness that fails to acknowledge other risks contributes to a loss of trust and, in turn, may undermine compliance with guidelines. Studies show that people perceive messaging about COVID-19 to be fragmented and conflicted. This is dangerous, because past studies show that exposure to health massages that are conflicting leads to decreased trust in authoritative sources of information. Our findings led us to the same conclusion. They made clear that the issue is even broader, because people are receiving inadequate information about multiple pandemic risks, not just COVID-19 illness. In addition, our participants said that authoritative sources of risk information tend to be too general. People said that they often turned to individuals in their social networks to help them obtain relevant information and better understand risk – for example, a cousin who is a nurse working on the front lines. We found that these informal communications with experts are important but often overlooked. Acknowledging the informal work that these experts do and developing strategies to support this labor could inform individuals’ risk management. It could also alleviate anxiety during this uncertain time. For example, clinicians receive information updates from local, state and national health agencies and the organizations where they practice. Clinicians often translate this information for their social contacts through informal communications. Alongside clinical updates, they could receive information sheets describing COVID-19 risks and risk management strategies that they could distribute via social media and other channels to their networks. Picture an easily understandable breakdown of the risks and benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that clinicians could share broadly with the click of a button to group chats and social media accounts.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kathleen H. Pine, Arizona State University; Kathryn Henne, Australian National University, and Myeong Lee, George Mason University. Read more:How worried should you be about coronavirus variants? A virologist explains his concernsTwo gaps to fill for the 2021-2022 winter wave of COVID-19 cases Kathryn Henne receives funding from the Australian National University Futures Scheme.Kathleen H. Pine and Myeong Lee do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.