Biden announces $36B to aid union workers' pensions

Callie says after a difficult last semester in college and finally graduating, she thought she had found her dream job working as a social media manager for a large company in California. "They were really eager to talk to me and get the ball rolling with an interview," Callie says. Callie says they asked her to download an app where they conduct interviews, and the next morning, she received what she thought was an offer letter. She says that while she was doing her onboarding, they asked her for her banking info for direct deposit, and that's when things took a turn. "When they sent me the check, the check was so horribly photoshopped," she says. Hear what happened next in the video above and why Callie says she was embarrassed and humiliated.