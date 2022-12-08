15

Biden announces $36B to aid union workers' pensions

President Joe Biden announces the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. (Dec. 8)

  • Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers

    President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. “It’s about everything you worked for,” Biden said, with union officials standing behind him. The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid provided for a pension plan, the Biden administration said.

  • Biden announces $36B for Central States Pension Fund, saving Teamsters retirees from cuts

    The funding, provided under a 2021 COVID-relief bill, protects benefits for some 40,000 Michigan members.

  • Retirees celebrate $36 billion pension bailout

    Retirees who spent nearly a decade fighting for their promised pension benefits celebrated a major win Thursday as President Joe Biden announced a $36 billion rescue for their troubled retirement plan. The bailout of the Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund, an underfunded multiemployer defined-benefit plan, is the largest amount ever awarded by the federal government to support pension security and will prevent deep cuts to the benefits of more than 350,000 workers and retirees, according to the White House. Without the financial assistance to shore up the pension plan, benefits would be slashed, and “some folks would stand to lose $10,000 each and every year of their retirement,” Biden said Thursday at a White House event announcing the award.

