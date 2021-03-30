Biden announces new actions to combat anti-Asian violence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shawna Chen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden announced a slate of new actions Tuesday aimed at addressing the nation's rise in anti-Asian violence.

Why it matters: The move comes nearly two weeks after deadly shootings that left eight dead, including six Asian women, and after a year of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities' calls for help from the government.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Details: The new actions include a Department of Justice cross-agency initiative focused on responding to hate crimes.

  • The DOJ will initiate community outreach to address gaps in hate crimes reporting while the FBI will publish a new interactive hate crime page dedicated to anti-Asian hate crimes. The DOJ also updated its hate crimes website accessible in Chinese, Korean, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

  • The FBI will work to improve data collection and prior reporting systems, and hold nationwide civil rights training events with state and local law enforcement on recognizing anti-Asian bias — an issue the community has spoken out about.

The administration will allocate $49.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to a new grant program for community-based, "culturally specific" services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, particularly those who face barriers like language access.

A new COVID-19 Equity Task Force will work to address and end xenophobia against Asian Americans. It will make recommendations to the president to "eliminate health and social disparities" that result in higher rates of infections and deaths, especially for groups like Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians.

  • A subcommittee will provide policy guidance on the federal government's response to anti-Asian xenophobia and bias.

  • In addition, the National Science foundation will be tasked with conducting "critical research" to understand and end discrimination against AAPIs.

The White House will also reinstate its Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, which Asian American groups had advocated for. It will focus on coordinating across federal agencies to combat anti-Asian bias, "especially anti-Asian violence at the intersection of gender-based violence."

The backdrop: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.

Go deeper:

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Teen who recorded George Floyd's death tearfully testified she stays up nights apologizing to him for not saving his life

    "It wasn't right," Darnella Frazier said, describing George Floyd's death. "He was suffering. He was in pain."

  • U.S. nuclear weapons are aging quickly. With few spare parts, how long can they last?

    A broken 1960s elevator that leads to an underground control center took months to fix. That’s just the start.

  • VW will rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' amid shift to electric vehicles

    The automaker's electric vehicles will come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging, the carmaker announced Tuesday.

  • Amanda Gorman's youngest fans have poet reveling in the opportunity to inspire them

    On "Good Morning America," poet Amanda Gorman reflected on the impact of her work on kids and the thrill of having her inauguration poem published.

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock says that voting rights must pass 'no matter what'

    During a CNN interview, Warnock said that while passing an infrastructure bill is vital, protecting voting rights has to be a legislative priority.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd 'slowly fading away' during police arrest

    Witness tells of last moments of George Floyd's life at the trial of the officer accused of killing him.

  • Here's how to watch day 2 of Derek Chauvin's murder trial

    Chauvin is the police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes last May. Day 2 of Chauvin's trial starts 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh both battled pneumonia while shooting 'Black Widow,' director says

    "Black Widow" director Cate Shortland said the shoot, which took place in Norway, the UK, the US, and Morocco, was like "being in the army."

  • Former Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year to join Bay Harbor Islands Town Council

    Molly Winters Diallo, a social studies teacher at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High who was named Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year in 2018, will join the Bay Harbor Islands Town Council in April.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • Donald Trump launches website for personal office

    Donald and Melania Trump set up website to 'preserve the magnificent legacy' of the 45th president's administration.

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger shares Maria Shriver's reaction to her grandchild's name

    The daughter of NBC special anchor Maria Shriver shared her mother's reaction to her first grandchild's middle name: Maria.

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksMatt Gaetz reportedly might leave Congress early to go work for NewsmaxThe rotten center of the infrastructure debate

  • Asian woman, 65, knocked down, repeatedly kicked as witnesses appear to watch

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • Fact check: Judge did not rule Dominion Voting Systems machines engineered to yield fraud

    A post falsely claims Dominion Voting Systems machines were designed to create fraud, a claim that appears to originate in a discredited report.

  • Biden's spending plans could mean "a new world," says Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz

    A Nobel Prize-winning economist says he not only endorses President Biden's expected $4 trillion infrastructure spending plan, but expects that it could break the U.S. out of the low-growth, low-inflation environment that has existed for the past 20 years.Why it matters: The combination of Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan and the expected Build Back Better program, mean the U.S. "may be in a very good position to get back into a more normal economy," Columbia University Professor Joseph Stiglitz told Axios in an exclusive interview.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We've been for the last two decades in an abnormal environment, we've been in a bad equilibrium trap," he said."The inequality means people don’t have demand, a lack of demand means we don’t invest, so we’ve been in a very bad, vicious circle and I'm optimistic that this may break us out into a new period of strong growth, which is more egalitarian."The big picture: U.S. growth has been stuck at around 2% since 2000, averaging 2.1% a year, compared to the country's long-run average of closer to 4%. Economists have argued about whether the growth decline is a result of increasing debt, rising economic inequality, declining investment and other reversible trends or is simply the consequence of an aging population and natural factors.Where it stands: If Biden's infrastructure proposal becomes law, "We’re going to heat up the economy," said Stiglitz, who was awarded the 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics."We're going to be investing, spending money on education, child care, a whole variety of expenditures across the spectrum and not just giving money to the very rich but giving money to people who actually spend it."That will create more demand and that should give people more confidence to invest."Don't sleep: That investment should also mean the Fed can pare back its exceptional monetary policy, Stiglitz added, and allow markets to function more normally."Now we're in a new world, and the defining characteristic is that fiscal policy is back." "As we become more secure that we are in the path of recovery, backstops become less important, its easier for them to be phased out, and over time we’ll go back to more normal monetary policy, interest rates will go back to normal."Yes, but: "I caution this by saying that we are in very uncertain territory," the former World Bank chief economist, White House adviser and chairman of the U.N. Commission on Reforms of the International Monetary and Financial System warned."None of us know fully the nature of the scarring of the economy."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Miami man arrested after 12-year-old boy raped and shot in face, police say

    A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the abduction, rape and shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Brownsville, police said.

  • Gucci heiress says Al Pacino plays her father 'like an overweight thug' in new Lady Gaga film

    A scion of the Gucci fashion dynasty has criticised the choice of Al Pacino to play her father in a film about a notorious family murder that stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Patricia Gucci, who was born in Britain, accused filmmakers of portraying her father Aldo Gucci as “a diminutive, overweight thug”, saying that in real life he was “tall, slender, and blue-eyed.” The film, directed by Sir Ridley Scott, is due for release in November. “In the movie, he is played by Al Pacino, the actor known for his role in The Godfather as a mobster and Scarface as a drug dealer, stigmatizing generations of Italians and Latinos,” Ms Gucci wrote after seeing photos from the set of the film, which is being shot in Rome, Milan, Lake Como and the Italian Alps. House of Gucci is based on the true story of her cousin, Maurizio Gucci, who was shot dead by a hit man in the foyer of his office in 1995. The assassination was ordered by Mr Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, whom he had left for another woman.