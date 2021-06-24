Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure deal, but it 'still faces serious hurdles'

Joe Biden Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

They have a deal.

President Biden announced Thursday that after a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators, "we have a deal" on infrastructure said to be worth about $1 trillion. The meeting came after the 10 senators on Wednesday announced they had reached a tentative infrastructure compromise.

"None of us got all that we wanted," Biden said. "I clearly didn't get all I wanted. They gave more than I think maybe they were inclined to give in the first place. But this reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress."

Details about the agreement will be announced later on Thursday afternoon, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said. But Axios wrote that that the deal "still faces serious hurdles" both in the House and the Senate, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has yet to back it.

NBC News' Sahil Kapur noted that the bipartisan group "has a lot of work to do if they're going to find 60 votes in the Senate," and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told Kapur, "There's closer to 20 votes than 60 votes for the bipartisan proposal today." Politico also writes that "if there are any Democratic defections, McConnell could have major say over whether the bill passes the 50-50 Senate."

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

'No one will be spared': Georgia election workers have reportedly received a 'torrent' of threats from Trump supporters