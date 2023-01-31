Biden announces end to COVID emergency declarations. What that means for vaccine prices.
The Biden administration plans to end both the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11. Here's how that affects Americans.
The Biden administration plans to end both the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11. Here's how that affects Americans.
The Biden administration has announced it will official end the COVID-19 public health emergency this May. Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases for the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak to discuss what this change means and how Americans can continue to stay safe.
The move would formally restructure the federal government's response to coronavirus.
In today’s Health Alert, COVID-19 is still a global health emergency - according to the World Health Organization.
Various agencies must now determine which federal programs can continue without the order in place.
The Biden administration announced on Monday that it plans to end on May 11 a pair of emergency designations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under both the national emergency and the public health emergency, both the Trump and Biden administrations implemented and extended programs that aimed to provide relief when it came to paying for…
Attendees of a private meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris said the White House is looking improve its relationship with young men of color.
Dominion Voting Systems alleges Fox News pushed false conspiracy theories about the technology company's role in the 2020 presidential election.
Ukraine won support Tuesday from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there were no signs that larger nations like the U.S. and Britain have changed their stance of refusing to provide warplanes to Kyiv after almost a year of battling Russia's invading forces. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held talks with his French counterpart, saying they did not discuss specific fighter jets, but they did talk about aviation “platforms” to help Ukraine’s ground-to-air defense.
Save up to 80%: We're talking a top-rated Bissell stick vac for an unreal $25 and a popular electric toothbrush for $15 (from $70)!
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump faces new legal jeopardy after Manhattan prosecutors convened a state grand jury to investigate any role he may have played in making hush money payments to a porn star on the eve of the 2016 election.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States T
Some Gen Z'ers and millennials are facing big financial issues post-pandemic.
Could Michael Chandler get his shot at Conor McGregor in a welterweight fight after coaching "The Ultimate Fighter"?
Rep. Eric Swalwell referred to McCarthy as "weaponizing his ability to commit" political abuse during an appearance on CNN.
Plus, we asked ChatGPT some questions about Springfield. Here's what it had to say.
“Almost looks like a flying snake.”
President Biden on Jan. 31 said his administration extended the covid emergency to May to “make sure we get everything done.”
Perhaps the greater sin is not the ‘Dr’ attached to a female academic’s name, but the independence and success that honorific implies
OA Logistics, a supply chain and storage company, will layoff 345 workers when it permanently closes two facilities 10 miles northwest of Savannah. The facilities, located at 550 Northport Parkway and 311 International Trade Parkway, will officially shut down on March 18, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
The border czar, former longtime U.S. Border Patrol agent Mike Banks, will report directly to Gov. Greg Abbott.