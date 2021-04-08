Biden announces executive actions to curb gun violence "epidemic"

Biden announces executive actions to curb gun violence "epidemic"
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ed O'Keefe
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington — President Biden unveiled his first attempts to curb gun violence on Thursday, announcing a set of modest moves designed to begin revamping federal gun policy by tweaking the government's definition of a firearm and more aggressively responding to urban gun violence. 

"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment," Mr. Biden said in his remarks announcing the actions. He called high rates of gun violence a "blemish on the character of our nation."

Mr. Biden pushed back against arguments that these executive actions would infringe upon the right to bear arms. The changes include reviewing federal policy surrounding ghost guns — handmade or self-assembled firearms that don't include serial numbers — and the use of stabilizing braces on pistols, a modification that turns the weapon into a short-barreled rifle. 

"Nothing I'm about to recommend in any way impinges upon the Second Amendment," the president said. Mr. Biden said he wants ghost gun kits "treated as firearms," and have key parts labeled with serial numbers. He also said that he wants pistols modified to be more dangerous to be subject to the National Firearms Act, meaning that owners would have to register and pay a fee for the modifications.

The president urged the Senate to pass bills passed in the House to expand background checks. He also called on Congress to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which would close the so-called "boyfriend loophole" to prevent dating partners and stalkers convicted of domestic violence or abuse from purchasing and owning firearms.

"Whether Congress acts or not, I'm going to use all of the resources at my disposal as president of the United States to protect Americans from gun violence," Mr. Biden said.

The president also called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban. Mr. Biden helped shepherd a ban through Congress as a senator in 1994, but it expired in 2004. However, the measures mentioned by the president are opposed by most Republicans, meaning that they are unlikely to pass in the Senate. Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance in the Senate, and Democrats have a 50-seat majority.

But Mr. Biden insisted that there was "common ground" between Republicans and Democrats, and noted that gun control measures were overwhelmingly popular among the American people.

"I know it's painful and frustrating that we haven't made progress that we've hoped for," Mr. Biden said. "No matter how long it takes, we're going to get these passed. We're not going to give up."

Mr. Biden on Thursday also nominated David Chipman, a former special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), to lead the agency. A widely quoted expert on gun violence, Chipman in recent years has served as policy director for Giffords, the gun control organization founded by former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who was wounded in a 2011 assassination attempt. 

If confirmed, Chipman would be the first permanent director of the agency in more than six years. Given the fraught nature of gun politics, only one ATF director has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate in the last 15 years, leaving the agency mostly run by a string of acting bosses.

The president formally announced the pick on Thursday as he unveiled other steps he's taking through executive action to address gun violence. He was joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose Justice Department will be tasked with taking some of its most aggressive steps on gun policy in more than a decade. 

Advocates for gun control are pushing the president to classify ghost guns as traditional firearms, a move that would require anyone who buys them to undergo a federal background check. On Thursday, Mr. Biden gave the Justice Department 30 days to issue potential changes in federal rules "to help stop the proliferation" of the weapons, according to the White House. 

Given the handmade nature of the weapons, ghost guns often cannot be traced by law enforcement because serial numbers are not required. 

The Justice Department is also being given 60 days to issue a proposed rule regarding stabilizing braces. Attaching such a brace to a pistol makes the firearm more stable and in essence transforms it into a short-barreled rifle subject to regulation by federal law. The White House noted that the alleged shooter in the March supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado, appears to have used a pistol with a brace.  

The Justice Department was also asked to draft model legislation to enact "red flag" laws at the state level. For years, lawmakers in both parties have been pushing for federal and state legislation that would temporarily bar people facing mental anguish or other personal crises from accessing firearms if law enforcement or a judge determine they present a danger to themselves or others. 

"I am under no illusions about how hard it is to solve the problems of gun violence, and I know the Justice Department alone cannot solve the problem," Garland said in brief remarks. "But there is work for the department to do, and we intend to do it."

To curb the uptick in homicides nationwide, the Biden administration is also asking five federal agencies to adapt more than two dozen government programs to help buoy community violence intervention programs nationwide. The White House noted that the president's American Jobs Plan proposes spending $5 billion over eight years to support state and city-based violence intervention programs.  

The new plans earned swift support from national gun control organizations Wednesday night. 

John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, said in a statement that the moves "will start to address the epidemic of gun violence that has raged throughout the pandemic, and begin to make good on President Biden's promise to be the strongest gun safety president in history." He added later that the decision to target ghost guns and "treat them like the deadly weapons they are will undoubtedly save countless lives - as will the critical funding provided to groups that focus on city gun violence." 

Kris Brown, president of the gun control advocacy organization Brady, said in a statement that Mr. Biden's actions "will have immediate impact."

"President Biden's actions are historic and they will have an immediate impact. These are tangible and powerful policies that will save lives," Brown said.

Organizations pushing for stricter gun laws and Democratic lawmakers have been pushing for years for the federal government to reclassify ghost guns and force purchasers to undergo background checks.

"Ghost guns are guns, too. And it's time to close the loophole," Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who's pushed for legislation to regulate ghost guns, tweeted Wednesday

The NRA, meanwhile, immediately pushed back on the plans. The organization tweeted Wednesday night that the actions were "extreme" and wrote "the NRA is ready to fight."

"These actions could require law-abiding citizens to surrender lawful property, and push states to expand gun confiscation orders," the NRA tweeted.

Growing in popularity but difficult to track broadly given the lack of a serial number, ghost guns have been used in multiple shooting-related crimes in recent years.

The Biden administration has been reluctant to publicly discuss gun control amid its initial focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic downturn. During his first formal news conference last month, the president signaled he would not be rushed to address the issue despite recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado and that his administration would remain focused primarily on pushing legislative responses to the pandemic and his multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan.

His decision has allowed critics to highlight how Mr. Biden came up short on fulfilling a notable campaign pledge. Appearing in Nevada in February 2020, Mr. Biden vowed  to send legislation to Congress on his first day in office that would repeal the liability protection for gun manufactures and closing loopholes in the federal gun background check system. 

For weeks, administration aides have said plans were still in the works — a posture that didn't change in the wake of those recent shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado. 

Corey Rangel, Nancy Cordes, Kristin Brown and Fin Gomez contributed to this report.

{"@context":"https://schema.org","@type":"VideoObject","thumbnailUrl":"https://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/2021/04/07/d5af2013-f3b8-4f91-9fcc-172ebb4a41fe/gettyimages-1311330343.jpg","embedUrl":"https://www.cbsnews.com/live/","name":"Live stream: Biden to announce executive actions to curb gun violence","description":"President Biden is set to unveil his first attempts to curb gun violence on Thursday.","contentRating":"MPAA PG-13","videoQuality":"720p","publication":{"@type":"BroadcastEvent","isLiveBroadcast":true,"startDate":"2021-04-08T15:45:00.000Z","endDate":"2021-04-08T17:45:00.000Z"},"uploadDate":"2021-04-08T15:45:00.000Z","contentUrl":"https://cbsn-us-cedexis.cbsnstream.cbsnews.com/out/v1/55a8648e8f134e82a470f83d562deeca/master.m3u8"}

Legal analyst on medical expert's testimony in Derek Chauvin trial

Contagious COVID variant from the U.K. now dominant in U.S.

Legal analyst on Day 8 of Derek Chauvin trial, as defense focused on drug evidence

Recommended Stories

  • Archaeologists unearth 'ancient Egyptian Pompeii' near Luxor

    Archaeologists said on Thursday they had uncovered a large ancient pharaonic city that had lain unseen for centuries near some of Egypt's best known monuments. The city was built more than 3,400 years ago during the opulent reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, the Egyptian archaeologist overseeing the excavations, Zahi Hawass, said. The team began searching for a mortuary temple near Luxor in September, but within weeks found mud brick formations in every direction, Zahi Hawass said in a statement.

  • Biden says gun violence in the US is an 'international embarrassment' as he announces new executive actions

    "Today, we're taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis, but what is actually a public health crisis," Biden said Thursday.

  • Arrested lawmaker vows to keep fighting Georgia voting law

    A Georgia state lawmaker who was arrested at the state Capitol after the governor signed a sweeping new election law urged people on Thursday to continue fighting that law. Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat was arrested March 25 after knocking on the door of the governor's office as he made livestreamed comments in support of the controversial new election law he'd just signed. The remarks came a day after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced she wouldn't pursue charges against Cannon.

  • Inside the Unpredictable Oscar Race for Best Actress – Any Five Can Win This Year

    Anyone who says they “know” who will win the Oscar for best actress is not living in reality. It’s a rarity to use a term such as, “any of the five can win it” without making it sound cliché in awards prognostication lingo. But that’s where we are as we head into the final stretch. […]

  • Paul Dano Joins Steven Spielberg’s Family Film as Director’s Fictional Father

    Paul Dano will join Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen in Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film about his family, playing a version of Spielberg’s father, Arnold. The project is loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona in the late 1950s and early 1960s, with Williams playing a version of his mother, and Rogen playing a version of […]

  • Facebook Sued for Failing to Police Anti-Muslim Hate Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- An advocacy group for Muslim Americans sued Facebook Inc., alleging that the company’s failure to enforce its own moderation policies has caused a wave of anti-Muslim abuse.The complaint, filed in superior court in Washington on Thursday, claims the world’s largest social network has failed to remove content that violates its rules against hate speech, despite assuring lawmakers and other government officials that it enforces those policies.Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube have generally been able to dodge lawsuits faulting them for not removing abusive content, under a 1996 federal law that broadly protects internet platforms from liability for content posted by users.But in this case, the nonprofit group Muslim Advocates claims that Facebook officials breached a local consumer-protection law by falsely promising that the company would remove content that ran afoul of its moderation standards.“Every day, ordinary people are bombarded with harmful content that violates Facebook’s own policies on hate speech, bullying, harassment, dangerous organizations, and violence,” according to the suit. “Hateful, anti-Muslim attacks are especially pervasive.”Why Section 230 Is Nub of Fights Over Online Speech: QuickTakeA Facebook spokesperson said in a statement: “We do not allow hate speech on Facebook and regularly work with experts, non-profits, and stakeholders to help make sure Facebook is a safe place for everyone, recognizing anti-Muslim rhetoric can take different forms.” The spokesperson said the company invests in artificial intelligence technologies to detect and remove hate speech on its platform.Muslim Advocates, based in Washington, is one of several civil rights organizations that have repeatedly called on Facebook to do more to eliminate anti-Muslim bigotry and white supremacist content. Days after the Capitol riot in January, the group urged Facebook to permanently kick outgoing president Donald Trump off its platform for spreading “white nationalist hate and conspiracy theories.”Muslim Advocates says it presented Facebook in 2017 with a list of 26 groups whose pages violate the company’s community standards. As of this month, 18 of those 26 groups still had pages available on Facebook, according to the complaint.The advocacy group is seeking monetary damages as well as a court declaration that Facebook broke the law in Washington.(Updates with Facebook comment in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Says Uneven Global Vaccine Rollout Is Recovery Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said disparate efforts to vaccinate people globally is a risk to progress for the economic rebound.“The recovery here remains uneven and incomplete,” Powell told a virtual panel Thursday during the Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund. The world won’t be able to fully resume economic activity until the virus is controlled everywhere, he said.The Fed chair urged people to get vaccinated and continue social distancing as further outbreaks would slow down the recovery, even if they might have less economic impact than at the start of the pandemic.“This year, next year, vaccine policy is economic policy,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the panel. “And it is even a higher priority than the traditional tools of fiscal and monetary policy.”Fed officials have repeatedly stressed that the U.S. economy continues to need aggressive monetary policy support as it recovers from the pandemic, even as the outlook brightens amid widening vaccinations.Minutes of their March meeting released Wednesday said policy makers expect it will likely be “some time until substantial further progress” is made on employment and inflation. That refers to the tests they’ve set for scaling back bond purchases of $120 billion a month.Responding to a question about inflation and what would trigger Fed action, Powell said: “We would be monitoring inflation expectations very carefully. If we see them moving persistently and materially above levels we’re comfortable with, then we’d react to that.”The Fed’s latest forecasts show officials don’t expect to raise interest rates from near zero before the end of 2023, even as they sharply upgraded projections for growth and employment this year.(Adds comment from IMF head.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Visa’s Incentives to Banks Examined by Justice Department

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. antitrust investigation of Visa Inc. is scrutinizing deals the company has with banks to entice them to process more online debit-card transactions over its network -- spending that surged amid coronavirus lockdowns.The Justice Department is probing incentives Visa offers banks that route more debit-card spending through its network, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm acknowledged an inquiry in a regulatory filing last month without elaborating on the specific issues at hand.Representatives for Visa and the Justice Department declined to comment.Visa’s shares pared earlier gains to trade at $219.41 at 12 p.m. in New York, up less than 0.1% after previously climbing 1.62%.The outlines of the investigation, described by people on the condition they not be identified, show Visa faces scrutiny of a major business line, with potential repercussions not just for the U.S. financial industry but millions of stores, restaurants and other merchants across the country.“The U.S. Department of Justice has informed Visa of its plans to open an investigation into Visa’s U.S. debit practices,” Visa said in last month’s regulatory filing. The company said it would cooperate and that it believes the business is “in compliance with applicable laws.”Visa has signed deals with lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co., offering them payments or discounts that can burnish their earnings. There’s no indication banks are also subjects of the probe. As with all investigations, the scrutiny may not result in any accusations of wrongdoing.Two NetworksAt issue in the government’s inquiry, according to the people, is the so-called Durbin Amendment, passed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The law required banks to put two unaffiliated networks on every debit card they issue. Merchants, then, are supposed to have the ability to choose which network handles transactions.Banks typically issue debit cards with either Visa or rival Mastercard Inc., but there’s also a bevy of smaller, lesser-known networks with names like Pulse, Shazam and Star.Alternative networks often charge a lower fee, averaging just 24 cents per transaction in 2019, compared with 32 cents for debit spending routed over Visa’s network, according to data compiled by the Federal Reserve. While the difference may be pennies, it’s all part of the more than $100 billion a year borne by merchants accepting electronic payments. Those costs are a longstanding source of frustration among retailers.In recent months, those tensions have escalated, as retailers complained they’ve noticed some banks have begun to refuse to authorize debit-card transactions over alternative networks when a consumer doesn’t use a PIN, or personal identification number.Using PINsHistorically, requiring a consumer to input a PIN for in-store transactions was doable -- customers were already used to the practice. But consumers don’t typically use PINs for online spending or mobile payments, leaving merchants with fewer options for routing in the digital world.The issue came to a head as the pandemic shuttered stores across the country and encouraged consumers to place orders online, shifting a larger share of merchants’ sales to websites.“Last year we did start hearing from some folks that as we’re seeing these cards online, they couldn’t see the second network,” Hannah Walker, vice president of political affairs at FMI, a food-industry association that represents retailers and producers. “It’s challenging because when we have competition between two networks, rates go down.”The Justice Department is examining whether Visa’s deals with banks has something to do with that phenomenon, according to the people familiar with the matter.Incentive OfferedHere’s how those deals typically work:Say a bank sends $1 billion in debit-card spending over Visa’s rails in a year. For the following year, Visa might offer the bank an incentive -- which can come in the form of a discount on fees -- if the bank sends the same volume again. If the bank sends less, the incentive will be lower. If the bank sends more, the incentive can be significantly higher.Visa, for its part, also inks such deals with major merchants and payment processors to entice them to send more volume over its network.The deals with banks were cited in the Justice Department’s lawsuit last year seeking to block Visa’s proposed takeover of Plaid Inc. Authorities accused the payments giant of trying to buy the financial-technology firm to eliminate an emerging threat to its business of handling online debit-card transactions. The government pointed to the agreements with banks as an example of Visa’s history of using contracts to block potential competitors and protect a monopoly.“Visa has inhibited the adoption of alternative lower-cost networks for online debit by disincentivizing banks from enabling the use of alternative debit networks,” the department wrote in a complaint filed in November.Takeover CanceledVisa and Plaid called off the takeover in January. While Visa vigorously contested the government’s analysis, Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly told analysts that it was clear authorities wouldn’t work to resolve the case quickly. “Therefore, we decided not to devote more time to this acquisition,” he said.In its complaint, the Justice Department said Visa handles the lion’s share of online debit transactions in the U.S., with a market share that dwarfs that of Mastercard. Visa earned about $4 billion from the overall debit business in 2019, according to the complaint.Visa has said it faces a lot of competition for online transactions, including from credit cards and Mastercard, which has won a number of debit-card portfolios from banks in recent years.(Updates with share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Colorado to host MLB All-Star Game after Georgia voting law prompts pullout

    Colorado Rockies' stadium Coors Field will host July's All-Star Game, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Tuesday, after the annual event was relocated from Atlanta in protest over Georgia's new voting restrictions. MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred on Friday ordered the sport to relocate its 2021 All-Star Game after Georgia instituted the new voting rules, which Republican politicians endorsed but critics have said aim to suppress voting among Black people and other racial minorities who tend to vote Democratic.

  • Biden targets 'ghost guns' and 'red flag' laws in new gun control measures

    The president wants to curb the spread of homemade firearms that lack traceable serial numbers.

  • Lavrov says US policy towards Russia is 'dumb,' ineffective

    Russia's top diplomat on Thursday described U.S. policy toward Moscow as “dumb” and warned that his country will retaliate if Washington imposes new sanctions. Asked about the prospect of new sanctions from Washington, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that all attempts to pressure Russia are bound to fail. “Such actions have taught us one thing: We need to rely on ourselves because the U.S. and its allies aren't reliable partners,” Lavrov said on a visit to Kazakhstan, adding that “naturally, we will respond to any unfriendly steps.”

  • Biden to announce executive actions on gun control, name ATF nominee

    The actions include proposals to curb the proliferation of homemade "ghost guns" and to require the Justice Department to publish model "red flag" legislation for states to follow.

  • Biden plans first executive actions against guns

    U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil his first plan to curb gun violence on Thursday, after a slew of mass shootings put pressure on him to act.A White House official told reporters that Biden will give the Justice Department 30 days to propose ways to reduce the number of so-called “ghost-guns."Those are guns that are untraceable and self-assembled.In the next 60 days, the DOJ also be asked to propose limits on “stabilizing braces,” which effectively turn pistols into rifles.The official added that other measures include investment in community violence prevention, compiling a report on arms trafficking, and drafting “red flag laws,” which allow local law enforcement to remove guns from people considered dangerous.The Biden administration has been working for months to craft gun control that would not be quickly dismantled in the courts.However, the recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado have put pressure on the White House to act on its own, as legislation would not pass swiftly in Congress.The top Republican in the House, Kevin McCarthy, has already responded tweeting, "President Biden plans to announce his attempts to trample over our constitutional 2A rights by executive fiat. He is soft on crime, but infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens."The new list of measures leave out a number of Biden campaign promises, including banning assault weapons and requiring background checks for most gun sales.He also promised to take unilateral action on the issue within his first 100 days as President, or by the end of this month.

  • An under-the-radar voting rights bill in Congress could prevent the election fight in Georgia from happening again

    The political battles over voting laws are at a new fever pitch, with Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to suppress participation by minority voters, and Republicans accusing Democrats of hyperbole and bad-faith objections.

  • Piers Morgan says Oprah Winfrey didn't challenge Harry and Meghan's harsh allegations

    "I should be able to be a journalist and question the veracity of [their] statements," Piers Morgan told Fox News' Tucker Carlson in a Monday interview.

  • We’ve had a really tragic pandemic and yet markets are at an all time high: Chicago Booth Professor Raghuram Rajan  

    Raghuram Rajan, Chicago Booth Professor of Finance & Former Reserve Bank of India Governor joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with an update on the U.S. Economy following the pandemic.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • US says Ghislaine Maxwell has received Covid-19 vaccine and is in good health

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "fully vaccinated" against Covid-19 and in good physical health, US prosecutors said on Tuesday, as Jeffrey Epstein's former associate and girlfriend prepares for trial on charges she helped enable his sexual abuse of girls. In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, prosecutors disputed claims that the 59-year-old British socialite had suffered from hair and weight loss while being subjected to restrictive conditions and invasive searches at the Brooklyn jail that has housed her since last July. Prosecutors said staff at the Metropolitan Detention Centre have not detected "noticeable hair loss," that the 5-foot-7 (170 cm) Maxwell weighed 137.5 pounds (62 kg) last week, and that her lowest recorded weight of 133 pounds (60 kg) was normal. "In short, MDC medical staff assess that the defendant is physically healthy," the letter from US Attorney Audrey Strauss and other prosecutors said. It did not say when Maxwell was vaccinated. Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. One of the lawyers, Bobbi Sternheim, had written on March 31 that Maxwell's detention was having a "deleterious effect on her health and well-being," raising concern whether she would be "strong enough to withstand the stress of trial." Prosecutors said Maxwell was subjected to regular searches like other inmates at the Brooklyn jail, and has up to 91 hours a week to review materials for trial, more than any inmate. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse three girls from 1994 to 1997. She is awaiting arraignment on a March 29 indictment accusing her of sex trafficking of a fourth girl on Epstein's behalf from 2001 to 2004. A trial is scheduled for July 12. Maxwell's lawyers have been considering whether to seek a delay. Epstein, a financier, killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trail on sex trafficking charges.

  • Missouri lawmakers peddling false choice between public defenders, Medicaid expansion

    The state has more than enough cash both to protect defendants and make it easier for the poorest to get health care.

  • Paul Andrew steps down as Ferragamo creative director

    Designer Paul Andrew is stepping down as creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo, effective in May, the fashion house said Thursday. Ferragamo said upcoming collections will be entrusted to the current in-house design team. CEO Micaela le Divelec Lemmi thanked Andrew for his “passion” and for “enhancing the position and creative vision of the house.”