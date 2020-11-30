Biden announces all-female senior press team

·2 min read
Jen Psaki
Jen Psaki will take the role of press secretary under the Biden administration

US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed an all-female senior press team, in what his office claims is a first in the country's history.

The team will be led by Kate Bedingfield, former deputy campaign communications director for Mr Biden.

Jen Psaki, who was President Barack Obama's White House communications director, will be press secretary.

Mr Biden has promised to build a diverse administration that reflects the country.

"I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women," Mr Biden said in a statement.

"These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better."

The two top press aides to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris will be Symone Sanders and Ashley Etienne.

Unlike cabinet positions, the press office does not require Senate confirmation.

Following his election win, Mr Biden has been unveiling his first choices for top cabinet positions.

Last week, he said his selection is "a team that reflects the fact that America is back". He added that his team would keep the country "safe and secure" while leading the world.

Also on Sunday, Mr Biden sustained hairline fractures in his "mid-foot" after he slipped while playing with his dog Major.

A statement from his physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor said it is likely Mr Biden will be required to wear a walking boot "for several weeks".

He is set to be sworn into office on 20 January.

On Monday he is set to receive the first presidential daily briefing, a top secret intelligence brief. It was made possible by the announcement a week ago that the transition process had begun.

Latest Stories

  • Trump said world leaders complained to him about the election results — but most of them have already congratulated Biden

    Even world leaders who have previously allied with Trump — including UK's Boris Johnson and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu — have congratulated Biden.

  • Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

    The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is assisting an inquiry into an alleged adverse reaction during AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial, but has found no reason to recommend halting it, a senior official at the regulator said on Sunday. A 40-year-old man said in a complaint seen by Reuters that he had suffered serious "neurological and psychological" symptoms after receiving the vaccine in a trial being run by the British drugmaker's partner Serum Institute of India (SII). "There was no immediate cause of concern at this stage," Samiran Panda, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the ICMR, the research body involved in trials, told Reuters.

  • Jill Biden, Joe's chief protector, to step up as first lady

    “No,” Jill Biden, then clad in a bikini, wrote in Sharpie across her stomach and then marched through a strategy session in which advisers were trying to talk her husband into challenging Republican President George W. Bush. Protecting Joe stands out among Jill Biden's many roles over their 43-year marriage, as her husband's career moved him from the Senate to the presidential campaign trail and the White House as President Barack Obama's vice president. Now, with her husband on the brink of becoming the 46th president, Jill Biden is about to become first lady and put her own stamp on a position that traditionally is viewed as a model of American womanhood — whether that means hewing to old ways or finding new, activist ones, in the manner of Eleanor Roosevelt, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, for example.

  • Trump wanted to file 'one big, beautiful lawsuit' claiming election fraud, but says his lawyers told him he didn't have legal standing

    "What kind of a court system is this?" the president said he asked when his lawyers told him he didn't have the legal ground to file such a suit.

  • Mother of teenager killed by police is shot during funeral service, report says

    Sincere Pierce, 18,  was one of two teenage victims in the 13 November killing by a Brevard County deputy officer

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.

  • South Dakota's governor encouraged people to go shopping the same day the state reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death total

    Noem, a Republican, has refused calls to issue a mask mandate, disputing their effectiveness even as cases in South Dakota surge.

  • Turkey's new virus figures confirm experts' worst fears

    When Turkey changed the way it reports daily COVID-19 infections, it confirmed what medical groups and opposition parties have long suspected — that the country is faced with an alarming surge of cases that is fast exhausting the Turkish health system. In an about-face, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government this week resumed reporting all positive coronavirus tests — not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms — pushing the number of daily cases to above 30,000. No country can report exact numbers on the spread of the disease since many asymptomatic cases go undetected, but the previous way of counting made Turkey look relatively well-off in international comparisons, with daily new cases far below those reported in European countries including Italy, Britain and France.

  • 'Almost impossible': As education divide deepens, Democrats fear a demographic problem for future power

    Democrats once thought a diversifying electorate gave them an advantage long-term over Republicans. But the 2020 election has raised doubts.

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • The fire that led to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh occurred over a week before he succumbed to injuries

    The former Zappos CEO died late Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from a November 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

  • Trump 'ashamed' to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor

    President Donald Trump said Sunday he was “ashamed” for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has seethed over losing the southern state, which hadn’t voted for a Democrat for president in nearly 30 years. In January, the state will decide whether the GOP retains control of the U.S. Senate when voters decide two run-off Senate races.

  • Pakistan's transgender community gets its own church: 'Now we have some peace'

    Church services for 26-year-old Angel were once an ordeal. The congregation at her Karachi church would not allow her to read from the bible or sing and she could only sit at the back, out of sight. As one of Pakistan's transgender community, Angel was no stranger to bullying and harassment, but the discrimination at church was particularly hurtful. “I used to go to church many times, but people used to laugh and behave strangely,” she told the Telegraph. “It was a very painful time.” So the opening of Pakistan's first transgender church has been life-changing for her. Here, those used to being mocked and abused say they have found respite in a worship place of their own.

  • Thousands flee erupting Indonesian volcano

    Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption. Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement that the eruption from the Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano had caused panic among those living nearby. Muhammad Ilham, a 17-year-old who witnessed the eruption, told Reuters that resident nearby were "panicked and they're still looking for refuge and in need of money right now". Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said on its website that the area near the volcano is likely to be inundated with "hot clouds, lava stream, lava avalanche, and poisonous gas".

  • New York City public schools will begin to reopen with weekly COVID-19 testing

    New York City's public schools will begin to reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 7, starting with elementary schools for students whose parents agree to a weekly testing regimen for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday. The schools, which make up the country's largest school system, were closed less than two weeks ago after the citywide rate of coronavirus tests coming back positive exceeded a 3% benchmark agreed to by the mayor and the teachers' union. "It's a new approach because we have so much proof now of how safe schools can be," de Blasio told reporters, saying the 3% benchmark was being scrapped and pointing to research that shows young children appear to be less vulnerable to COVID-19.

  • Jared Kushner heading to Saudi Arabia and Qatar in last ditch effort to resolve Gulf dispute

    Trip comes after secret meeting between Saudi and Israeli leaders, and signing of historic Abraham Accords

  • Fact check: The warrant for Joe Biden's arrest circulating online is from a fake court

    This month, some individuals took to social media to post screenshots of a fake arrest warrant for President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Mexico charges ex-security chief who faces trial in US

    Mexican officials said Sunday they want to prosecute former security chief Genaro Gará Luna in his own country, despite the fact he faces trial in the U.S. for allegedly protecting a drug gang. The action follows a U.S. decision to drop charges against another former top Mexican official accused of drug links, ex-Defense Secretary Salvador Cienfuegos, and leave any prosecution up to Mexico. A federal official told The Associated Press on Sunday that the Attorney General's Office had issued an arrest warrant on Friday for former Public Security Secretary García Luna and that officials “are assessing the viability of starting an extradition process.”