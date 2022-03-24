Biden announces new humanitarian aid to Ukraine
President Biden announced new humanitarian, development and democracy assistance to Ukraine and the surrounding region during a news conference on Thursday after a meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels.
President Joe Biden will visit Poland and Brussels this week for urgent talks with NATO and European allies. (March 22)
Biden Press Conference from NATO
Speaking to leaders at a NATO summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the alliance for more assistance to fight against Russia, which invaded the country a month ago today. Zelensky also warned that Russia would not stop with Ukraine and would attempt to invade NATO countries in eastern Europe.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video address on March 24, one month since Russia's invasion of Ukraine started.
Ukraine targeted a port facility used by Russian forces, hitting a naval ship; Biden meets world leaders in Brussels to discuss next steps with Russia; the Ukrainian president called for global rallies to mark one month of war. Screengrab: Kirillovka.Ukr/Storyful
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the Group of 20 summit that is being hosted by Indonesia this year, Russia's ambassador to the Southeast Asian country said Wednesday. Western nations are reportedly trying to exclude Moscow from the G-20, a group of the world's largest economies. "It will depend on many, many things, including the covid situation, that is getting better. So far, his intention is . . . he wants to," Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva said of Putin's attendance.Subscrib
Mark Pomerantz, one of two Manhattan DA prosecutors who resigned last month, said in his resignation letter that not holding Trump accountable is a "grave failure of justice."
"Putin is in the intel business and he totally blew it," retired U.S. Army commander James Marks told CNN.
The US Army's Special Forces, better known as Green Berets, have had a deep impact on Ukraine's fight to defend itself from a Russian invasion, despite not being directly involved in the conflict.
