Biden announces new humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Reuters

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ukraine is fighting for the security of the whole of Europe and should be a full member of the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Swedish lawmakers on Thursday. "We are not fighting just for the people of Ukraine, but for Europe's security and we have shown that we deserve to be a fully fledged member of the EU," Zelenskiy said in a video address to parliament. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country in the month since Russia launched its invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" its neighbour.