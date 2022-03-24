Biden announces new humanitarian aid to Ukraine
President Biden announced new humanitarian, development and democracy assistance to Ukraine and the surrounding region during a news conference on Thursday after a meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels.
“Reaching a deal could be a question of days, weeks and months, ” the lead Ukrainian negotiator said, while U.S. shipments of weapons and military equipment are set to arrive in Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday accused Russia of crossing a red line into barbarism in its war with Ukraine and said the West needed to "tighten the vice" in sanctions to bring the conflict to an end. "Vladimir Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism," Johnson told reporters on arrival in Brussels for an unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits.
Gold prices rose to a more than one-week high on Thursday as its safe-haven appeal was lifted by concerns over soaring inflation and uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,958.75 per ounce by 10:23 a.m. ET (1423 GMT, its highest since March 14. Last week, the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs by 25 basis points, and since then top Fed policymakers have batted for a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year to fight rising inflation.
Ukrainian President Zelensky addressed President Biden and other NATO leaders, calling for additional military support, a month into Russia’s invasion. The allies pledged to do more to help protect Ukraine against biological, chemical and nuclear threats. Photo composite: Eve Hartley
STORY: The leaders agreed to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten their sanctions on Russia as Moscow's assault on its neighbor entered its second month.The United States and Britain expanded their sanctions blacklists. Countries announced new packages of military and humanitarian aid and promises to take in refugees. The EU was due to announce steps to wean itself off Russian energy.
President Joe Biden will visit Poland and Brussels this week for urgent talks with NATO and European allies. (March 22)
The U.S. announced additional sanctions against Russian elites during President Biden's meeting with NATO allies in Brussels, Belgium. CBS News' senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe breaks down the latest.
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss the agenda for President Biden's emergency summit with NATO leaders.
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has led to the displacement of more than half of the country's children, UNICEF said Thursday.Driving the news: 4.3 million children have been displaced, over half of the estimated 7.5 million children living in the country prior to the invasion. Additionally, 78 children have died since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, UNICEF said, citing the UN human rights office. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ukraine is fighting for the security of the whole of Europe and should be a full member of the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Swedish lawmakers on Thursday. "We are not fighting just for the people of Ukraine, but for Europe's security and we have shown that we deserve to be a fully fledged member of the EU," Zelenskiy said in a video address to parliament. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country in the month since Russia launched its invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" its neighbour.
U.S. refiners have begun snapping up fuel oil cargoes from the Middle East this month after U.S. President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports over the country's invasion of Ukraine, shipping data showed. The United States last year imported about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of different types of fuel oil and other feedstocks that mostly went to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries to supplement heavy crude oil, according to market research data.
Russia's brutal war in Ukraine is continuing to harm families, including the families who were never given a fair chance to start.
