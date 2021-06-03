Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday the U.S. will donate 75% of its unused COVID-19 vaccines to the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program, acting as more Americans have been vaccinated and global inequities have become more glaring.

Of the first tranche of 25 million doses, the White House said about 19 million will go to COVAX, with approximately 6 million for South and Central America, 7 million for Asia and 5 million for Africa. The doses mark a substantial — and immediate — boost to the lagging COVAX effort, which to date has shared just 76 million doses with needy countries.

Overall, the White House aims to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June, most through COVAX. But 25% of the nation's excess will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the U.S. to share directly with allies and partners.

“As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable,” Biden said in a statement. “And the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. “will retain the say" on where the doses distributed through COVAX ultimately go.

“We’re not seeking to extract concessions, we’re not extorting, we’re not imposing conditions the way that other countries who are providing doses are doing; we’re doing none of those things," said Sullivan. “These are doses that are being given, donated free and clear to these countries, for the sole purpose of improving the public health situation and helping end the pandemic.”

The remaining 6 million in the initial tranche of 25 million will be directed by the White House to U.S. allies and partners, including Mexico, Canada, South Korea, West Bank and Gaza, India, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as for United Nations frontline workers.

Vice President Kamala Harris informed some U.S. partners they will begin receiving doses, in separate calls with Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago. Harris is to visit Guatemala and Mexico in the coming week.

The long-awaited vaccine sharing plan comes as demand for shots in the U.S. has dropped significantly — more than 63% of adults have received at least one dose — and as global inequities in supply have become more glaring.

Scores of countries have requested doses from the United States, but to date only Mexico and Canada have received a combined 4.5 million doses. The U.S. also has announced plans to share enough shots with South Korea to vaccinate its 550,000 troops who serve alongside American service members on the peninsula. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said that 1 million Johnson & Johnson doses were being shipped to South Korea Thursday.

The growing U.S. stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines is seen by many overseas and at home not only as a testament to America's achievement but also its global privilege.

Tom Hart the, acting CEO of The ONE Campaign, called the Thursday announcement a “welcome step" but said the Biden administration needs to commit to sharing more doses. “The world is looking to the U.S. for global leadership and more ambition is needed.”

Biden has committed to providing other nations with all 60 million domestically produced doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine., which has yet to be authorized for use in the U.S. but is widely approved around the world. The U.S.-produced doses have been held up for export by an ongoing safety review by the Food and Drug Administration, said Zients.

The White House says the initial 25 million doses will be shipped from existing federal stockpiles of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. More doses are expected to be made available to share in the months ahead.

As part of its purchase agreements with drug manufacturers, the U.S. controlled the initial production by its domestic manufacturers. Pfizer and Moderna are only now starting to export vaccines produced in the U.S. to overseas customers. The U.S. has hundreds of millions more doses on order, both of authorized and in-development vaccines.

The White House also announced Thursday that it is lifting restrictions on sharing vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, as well as Sanofi and Novavax, which are also not authorized in the U.S., allowing the companies to determine for themselves where to share their doses.

Recommended Stories

  • The United African Republic - Nigeria's proposed new name

    A proposal to change Nigeria's name has got some social media users very excited.

  • Biden says U.S. to send 25 million COVID-19 vaccines around the world

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday laid out how the United States would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world. The United States will donate nearly 19 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine supply through the COVAX international vaccine sharing program, he said in a statement. The remaining doses, amounting to just over 6 million, would go directly from the United States to countries including Canada, Mexico, India and South Korea, he said.

  • India, U.K. Eye Interim Pact to Help Clinch Major Trade Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.India and the U.K. are intensifying talks to remove non-tariff barriers and foster greater market access as they work to stitch together the South Asian nation’s first major free trade pact in a decade.The two countries have zeroed in on a list of achievable items that would help the U.K. showcase the benefits of leaving the European Union while also allowing India to for

  • Hongkongers facing five-year jail term for attending Tiananmen commemoration

    For a generation, Hongkongers have come together to light candles to mark each anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, a subject that is taboo on mainland China. But this year, the candlelit vigil in a downtown Hong Kong park that draws tens of thousands has been cancelled, for the second year in a row. A vigil was held in defiance of a ban in 2020, which the authorities said was because of Covid-19, but anyone who participates on Friday's anniversary has additionally been threatened with

  • The SEC wrote Tesla in 2019 and 2020 about Elon Musk's tweets

    The SEC still isn't happy about Elon Musk's tweets, but for now it's not doing anything about them.

  • Biden taps Harris to lead administration's push to protect voting rights

    President Biden said Tuesday he has asked Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the administration's push to protect voting rights. Why it matters: Biden called Republican-led efforts to restrict voting access across the country an "unprecedented assault" on the right to vote. "I'm going to fight like heck" to maintain and expand voting access, the president said before announcing Harris' appointment. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden made the announ

  • China's WeChat bans nose-picking, spanking in bid to clean up livestreams

    Chinese social media platform WeChat on Thursday published a list of activities and "violations" it is banning in a bid to clean up its livestreaming service, including "indecent" nose-picking and spanking games. WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings, is ubiquitous in China, where it is used by around 1 billion people for everything from sending instant messages to ordering pizzas. China closely regulates its internet and has been increasingly clamping down on content that is politically or socially sensitive.

  • White House to ship first wave of Covid-19 vaccines overseas

    The doses are the first of the 80 million President Joe Biden pledged last month to send abroad by the end of June.

  • Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is in talks with AstraZeneca for additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that will have been modified to better target the Beta coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. Britain has previously secured 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford and licenced to AstraZeneca. "We've started commercial negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a variant vaccine: future supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine that have been adapted to tackle the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa," Hancock said in a speech at the university.

  • Neoliberal or Marxist? Polarized Peru faces volatile future either way

    Peru has had a turbulent year. The Andean nation has churned through three presidents since late 2020, has the world's highest per capita COVID-19 death toll, and experienced its worst economic crash in three decades. Now voters in the copper-rich nation have a chance to set a new course in elections on Sunday - a polarized run-off between surprise socialist candidate Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, the free-market scion of a powerful political dynasty.

  • Travellers forced to move on after setting up camp on lawns of Windsor Castle

    The group initially parked 30 caravans and motorhomes on Windsor’s Long Walk on Tuesday, directly in front of the Queen’s private quarters.

  • Harris to visit Guatemala and Mexico for talks on migration, economy

    Vice President Kamala Harris' first trip to Guatemala and Mexico, which aims to lower migration from the region, will focus on areas such as economic development, climate and food insecurity and women's issues, her advisers said. Harris will land in Guatemala on Sunday and be in the country until Monday evening, senior adviser Symone Sanders told reporters on a call.

  • U.S. labor market worse than it appears, Fed paper suggests

    U.S. labor market signals are conflicting to an "unprecedented" degree, but those suggesting labor market slack should be given more weight than those pointing to tightness, according a paper published Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank. The paper looked at 26 labor market measures that typically move in tandem and found that during the current recovery they are giving wildly divergent signals about the health of the job market. The job openings rate, for instance, suggests the job market is much tighter than the unemployment rate; the labor force participation rate points to much more slack than detected in the unemployment rate.

  • DA won't seek death even if Scott Peterson gets new trial

    California prosecutors said Tuesday that they won't again seek the death penalty against Scott Peterson in the 2002 slaying of his pregnant wife even if he is granted a new trial based on juror misconduct. Massullo is considering when to resentence Peterson to life without parole after Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager said in a court filing Friday that she would not seek to retry the death penalty portion of the case after it was overturned by the state Supreme Court in August.

  • Sinkhole in Mexico 65 Feet Deep Swallows Farmer Fields as Residents Evacuate

    A sinkhole in central Mexico, measuring nearly 200 feet in diameter, has nearby homeowners worried as it continues to expand

  • UN Gaza relief chief called in by bosses after comments over Israeli air strikes

    The Gaza director of the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees has been called in for consultation with his bosses in Jerusalem after angering Palestinians with comments they said favoured Israel during last month's fighting. Protests have erupted in the territory over the comments by UNRWA Gaza chief Matthias Schmale in an interview with Israel's N12 television on May 22, in which he said he did not dispute Israel's assertion that its air strikes were "precise".

  • Upcoming UFO Report Provides Fodder For Nation’s Science Classrooms

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. David Black once saw a UFO. At least that’s how he gets his students’ attention before revealing that it was only a sundog — a bright light caused when the sun’s rays refract through ice crystals […]

  • Woman hilariously reveals how she realised Tinder profile was a catfish in viral TikTok

    ‘How embarrassing,’ one viewer wrote

  • Biden formally recognizes LGBTQ Pride Month, restarting a tradition that Trump abandoned

    Biden on Tuesday said he "will not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law."

  • Who is the biggest Chicago White Sox celebrity fan?

    The White Sox are considered Chicagos less popular MLB team, but they count some big celebrities as their fans, including former president Barack Obama.