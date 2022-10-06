Biden announces mass pardon for low-level marijuana convictions, slamming ‘failed approach’ to drug war

President Joe Biden announced a mass pardon for people in and out of prison with “simple possession” marijuana charges, a major step towards national decriminalisation of cannabis, which is legal for recreational or medical use in most states but still illegal at the federal illegal.

Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Mr Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

“Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities,” he added. “And while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates.”

The president said he tasked the attorney general with creating a process to effectuate the pardons, and is asking the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to review marijuana’s classification as a Schedule 1 drug, which means the government considers it has no accepted medical use and a high risk of abuse.

The classification influences how marijuana is treated under federal law, and also puts up substantial barriers to those researching cannabis’s medical uses.

