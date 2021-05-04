Biden announces new goal: 70 percent of U.S. adults vaccinated by July 4

WASHINGTON — President Biden announced new measures on Tuesday designed to bolster the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination drive that has slowed in recent weeks.

“As we anticipated, the pace of vaccination is slowing,” Biden said in prepared White House remarks.

As he outlined new initiatives, including vaccinating adolescents and increasing the number of walk-up clinics, Biden also announced a new goal: that 70 percent of American adults would be vaccinated by the Independence Day holiday, which is now exactly two months away. As of Tuesday, about 40 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Tuesday’s address , which had Biden once again announcing goals met and exceeded, marked a subtle shift from earlier pandemic-related speeches. This time around, the president more readily acknowledged challenges to reaching so-called herd immunity against the coronavirus.

“We're still vaccinating millions of Americans every day," Biden said. But whereas 3.3 million Americans were being vaccinated in mid April, that number has now fallen to 2.29 million daily vaccinations. Evangelicals and young people have emerged as pockets of resistance to vaccination, though reasons for such resistance can be manifold and not necessarily ideological.

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 4, 2021, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Biden announced a new website, vaccines.gov , intended to provide a centralized database of vaccination sites. Information about nearby vaccination sites will now also be available by sending a text message to the number 438829, with the sender’s ZIP code included in the message.

The president also said that 40,000 pharmacies across the country partaking in a federal program would offer walk-up vaccination appointments, obviating the need to schedule such an appointment in advance. Biden also spoke of making inroads into rural areas and touted businesses that were offering discounts and special offers to people who showed proof of vaccination.

“Now we're going to have to bring the vaccine to people who are less eager," he said. All Americans became eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine last month, but whereas too much demand had initially presented the primary challenge, properly targeting supply is the greater task ahead. Biden described that as “a more granular” effort than the one that involved crowded mass vaccination sites throughout much of the winter .

Story continues

Separately, the Biden administration told governors on Tuesday that it would change how it allocated vaccines to states. The change will make the federal government more responsive to areas of the country where demand is high. Some states, conversely, are leaving thousands of doses unused due to low demand.

Millions more Americans could become eligible for a COVID-19 inoculation in a matter of days, if, as expected, the Food and Drug Administration allows for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children between the ages of 12 and 15.

“We are ready to move immediately,” Biden said of that coming approval. He said that adolescents could be vaccinated at some 20,000 pharmacies nationwide and at pediatricians’ offices. The apparent hope is that pediatricians are able to allay parents’ concerns about potential side-effects.

A Covid-19 vaccine site worker sits alone waiting for people at the Lincoln Park Covid-19 vaccine facility in Los Angeles, California on May 3, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

All these measures are intended to help the nation meet the president’s July 4 goal, which appears to be more ambitious than previous benchmarks, such as innoculating 100 million people within the first 100 days of the new administration. That was relatively easy, given the trajectory of vaccination at the time Biden took office.

Reasons for the current slowdown are complex. Blood clotting issues put a temporary pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was the easiest to administer because it did not require shipment or storage at extremely low temperatures. And the Johnson & Johnson vaccine offers full inoculation after one dose, unlike the vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer, which require that the recipient come back three or four weeks after the initial shot for a booster.

A vaccine that did not require a second appointment would have proved especially useful in hard to reach areas. Aside from the blood clotting issue, Johnson & Johnson has been plagued by production challenges that have made its vaccine the most problematic in the nation’s arsenal.

News of the blood clotting issue may have also frightened some Americans away from vaccination altogether. Daily vaccinations started dropping right around the time that news first broke of the Johnson & Johnson blood clotting issue, according to a New York Times analysis .

A pop-up vaccine clinic at the Watts-Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Health experts warn that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. While a devastating new wave like the one now at work in India may not be likely in the U.S., the virus continues to kill hundreds of Americans each day.

Once seen as a realistic goal, herd immunity is now regarded as elusive, given entrenched reluctance to take the vaccine among some. Community spread of the virus will thus persist for the foreseeable future; the pace of that spread will determine how quickly life will return to normal.

“We’re gonna keep at it,” Biden vowed near the end of his remarks on Tuesday. And he made clear that even if the benchmark he’d set for the Fourth of July were to be met, plenty of work would remain thereafter. “We're going to be vaccinating people into next fall," he said.

