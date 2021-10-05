Biden announces nominees for humanities and arts endowments

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his "Build Back Better" agenda during a visit to the International Union Of Operating Engineers Local 324, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Howell, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his picks to head the National Endowments for the Humanities and the Arts, tapping a Harvard University scholar and an Arizona State University professor to oversee the federal agencies.

If confirmed by the Senate, Shelly Lowe, who is the executive director of Harvard University's Native American program, will be the nation’s first Native American to serve as chairperson of the National Endowment for the Humanities. She is a citizen of the Navajo Nation and grew up on the Navajo Reservation in Ganado, Arizona.

Maria Rosario Jackson, if confirmed, will be the first African American and Mexican American to serve as chairperson for the National Endowment for the Arts. Jackson is a professor at the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State, where she also holds an appointment in the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions.

She's served as co-chair of the County of Los Angeles Cultural Equity and Inclusion Initiative, and is currently on the advisory boards of the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, the Equity Center at the University of Virginia, and several arts organizations in Los Angeles.

The humanities and arts endowments were established by Congress in 1965 and are independent federal agencies that support research, education and development in the arts and humanities through partnerships with state and local leaders, other federal agencies and the philanthropic sector.

Lowe is a member of the National Council on the Humanities, an appointment she received from President Barack Obama. Jackson was appointed by Obama in 2013 to the the National Council on the Arts, which advises the NEA chairman.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Caesars Palace To Host 3-Day Climate Denier Conference

    Casino giant Caesars Entertainment, a self-proclaimed industry leader on climate, is slated to welcome Heartland Institute’s annual confab of climate denial and misinformation.

  • Joe Biden To Nominate Maria Rosario Jackson As Chair Of National Endowment For the Arts

    Maria Rosario Jackson, a professor at Arizona State University and a native of Los Angeles, has been selected by President Joe Biden as his nominee to chair to National Endowment for the Arts. The White House also announced that Biden would nominate Shelly Lowe as chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Jackson and […]

  • 'What keeps me up at night? Everything:' Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to USA TODAY

    The skepticism, and even cynicism, we feel toward our government and its leaders is often warranted. The humanity of one top leader is refreshing.

  • Macron to meet Biden at G20, hopes to move on after AUKUS dispute

    BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he hoped to close a rift with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden when the pair meet in Rome at the end of October, saying he wanted the long-time allies to work together once again "in good faith". Reconciliation at the Group of 20 summit on Oct. 30-31 would follow a Biden-Macron phone call last month and potentially end a transatlantic row triggered last month by the United States' negotiation in secret of a military pact, known as AUKUS, with Australia and Britain to counter China, excluding France.

  • NHL Eastern Conference race still runs through `Champa Bay'

    It’s going on 40 years since the NHL last celebrated a three-peat Stanley Cup champion as part of the New York Islanders’ run of four straight titles from 1980-83. The Lightning have won two straight, and defenseman Victor Hedman doesn’t see why Tampa Bay can’t make it three in a row despite another offseason of salary cap-forced subtractions. “We’re not satisfied,” Hedman said.

  • Prince Charles & Queen Elizabeth Legit Looks Like Twins in This Throwback Portrait

    There’s no denying that good genes run in the British royal family. However, there are times when we come across an old photograph that makes us do a double-take. Exhibit A? This throwback image of Prince...

  • Parasocial Relationships Are The Social Media Downfall Everyone Is Talking About

    And they're probably more common than you'd expect.

  • Duterte's daughter rebuffs offer, but door open in Philippines presidential race

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter has no intention of joining her father's party or being its flag-bearer, her spokesperson said on Monday, adding to the twists surrounding next year's presidential election in the Southeast Asian nation. Duterte said on Sunday he will not run for office https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-president-duterte-says-he-is-retiring-politics-2021-10-02 and that he was leaving politics, adding that his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is the mayor of Davao city, could run to replace https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-says-daughter-running-president-2022-elections-media-2021-10-02 him. "Mayor Sara has no intention of becoming a member of PDP-Laban (Duterte's party) or of being its standard bearer now or in the near future," her spokesperson Christina Garcia Frasco said.

  • The Cosby Show 's Keshia Knight Pulliam Marries Brad James

    Keshia Knight Pulliam made things official with actor Brad James, as the Cosby Show alum shared wedding photos including a sweet shot of her bonding with daughter Ella.

  • 2,700-year-old toilet found in Jerusalem was a rare luxury

    Israeli archaeologists have found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city, authorities said Tuesday. The Israeli Antiquities Authority said the smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part of a sprawling mansion overlooking what is now the Old City. It was designed for comfortable sitting, with a deep septic tank dug underneath.

  • At University of Texas, majority of teachers who asked got COVID accommodation

    Two-thirds of University of Texas faculty, graduate students and others who have asked to opt of out of in-person teaching this semester because of the coronavirus have won accommodations, per documents Axios received through an open records request.State of play: University officials told faculty they could try for in-person teaching waivers amid widespread fury over Gov. Greg Abbott's orders barring mask mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the

  • It’s not OK for this Missouri university to let a known sex offender back on campus

    This victim wants policy changed to keep suspended sex offenders from reenrolling at UMKC. | Opinion from Mara’ Rose Williams

  • National faculty group investigating ‘egregious violations,’ ‘structural racism’ at UNC

    Following the Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure controversy, the American Association of University Professor is examining political pressures in the UNC System, particularly at UNC-Chapel Hill.

  • They held a ‘read-in’ at a whites-only library in 1961 and helped end segregation. Meet the Tougaloo Nine.

    A “read-in’’ led by the students who became known as the Tougaloo Nine inspired a Black youth activism movement in Mississippi.

  • Sac State Posts New Enrollment Record

    The university said 31,588 students enrolled for this fall semester—78 more than fall 2020.

  • Muncie program helps students save on college

    An early college program at Muncie Central High School helps students save thousands of dollars in college tuition.

  • More community colleges are mandating coronavirus vaccination

    One by one, Maryland's community colleges are starting to require students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus - months after the state university system adopted a sweeping vaccine mandate. But Virginia's community colleges are not requiring student vaccination. Instead, they are encouraging it. That includes Northern Virginia Community College, where the first lady, Jill Biden, teaches English on the Alexandria campus.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and intere

  • Accused football player wore ankle bracelet in game. In NC, that’s allowed.

    District officials have confirmed the high school football player in Charlotte was wearing an ankle monitor in the game and he’d been arrested, charged with a sexual crime.